Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta estrena su marca eleva. Un evolucion cu ta honra nos esencia di peace, love & happiness. Naturally. [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱🇪🇸]

EAGLE BEACH, oktober 3, 2025 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, e destinacion principal den Caribe pa romanticismo, bienestar y sostenibel, ta orguyoso di presenta su identidad di marca nobo y refrescante e siman aki. Conoci pa su hospitalidad amabel, autentico y su esfuerso pa ofrece luho cu un proposito, e estilo y aparencia nobo di e resort ta refleha loke e resort a bira den silencio: un di e resortnan mas premia y celebra mundialmente.

Cu reconocimento manera No. 5 Hotel di e Mundo riba Tripadvisor pa 2025 y como e unico resort certifica carbon-neutral den region, e evolucion di Bucuti & Tara ta un celebracion di su pasado inspira y un confirmacion di su liderato continuo den e industria di hospitalidad.

For di tesoro local pa simbolo global

Bucuti & Tara a evoluciona for di un retiro trankilo bandi lama pa bira un lider mundial den hospitalidad. For di su origen humilde, e resort a sigui crece constantemente, ganando e aprecio tanto di su huespednan fiel como expertonan den e industria. Durante e aña nan, su reputashon a sigui fortalece. Den 2025 so, e a ser nombra No. 1 den Caribe y a ricibi reconocimento prestigioso for di plataforma internacional manera TripAdvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure y Forbes Travel Guide.

Loke ta separa Bucuti & Tara no ta solamente e luho cu e ta ofrece, sino e proposito cu e ta sirbi. E resort ta keda como e unico hotel certifica carbon-neutral den Caribe y ta actualmente trahando pa yega Net Zero. Su trabou pionero den sostenibilidad ta sostene cu certificacion respeta manera Green Globe Platinum, Travelife Gold, LEED Gold, y CarbonNeutral® status.

“Nos a crece mas aya di loke hopi hende a pensa cu tabata posibel pa un resort independiente,” Ewald Biemans, Doño y Fundador a bisa. “Nos identidad nobo ta refleha tanto nos origen como kico nos a bira: un simbolo internacional di hospitalidad sostenibel.”

Refinando e experencia, sin cambia su esencia

E branding nobo ta un evolucion natural, no un reinversion. Desaroya den colaboracion cu e agencia di branding Delft for di Portugal, e identidad actualmente renoba ta refleha un estilo visual limpi y moderno, mientras cu ta keda fiel na e raiznan di Bucuti & Tara. Un palet di color suave, tipografia elegante y elemento di diseño minimalista ta refleha e presencia calmante di e resort riba Eagle Beach. Esnan cu ta recorda Bucuti Beach Resort prome cu 2003 por reconoce algun di e elemento di marca nobo ku a wordo introduci.

“Nos no kier cambia ken nos ta,” Crescenzia Biemans, Directora di Maneho a bisa. “Nos kier presenta nos mes den un manera cu ta sinti mes un calmante, cordial y autentico manera e experencia cu nos ta ofrece.” For di un logo eleva te na material visual renova, cada elemento di e marca ta refleha cu claridad e identidad calmante, refina y proposito dirigi di e resort.”

Cultura den cada detaye

E “rebrand” ta bai mas leu cu solamente visual. Uniformnan nobo den tono coral ta introduci un “pop” di color, alinia cu elegancia relaha di e resort. Un detaye sobresaliente cu pronto lo wordo introduci ta un sjaal diseña specialmente door di e artista local Arubiano Maison Ryon, cu ta representa e flora y fauna nativo. Como parti di e programa Artist-in-Residence di e resort cu ta sigui crese, e sjaal ta refleha e compromiso profundo di Bucuti & Tara pa sostene talento local y preserva e herencia cultural di Aruba.

Un experencia digital cu ta cuadra cu e marca

E renobacion di marca ta inclui tambe un website nobo, diseña den colaboracion cu e firma di branding pa hospitalidad, Tambourine. Cu nabegacion fasil di uza, visualnan grandi riba pantaya y un estilo cu ta conta un historia, e website nobo ta duna huespednan un introduccion trankil y elegante na Bucuti & Tara, hopi prome cu e huesped yega

Inspira pa sinti mane un revista di bida di luho, cada scroll ta transmiti paz, privacidad y luho cu tin un proposito cla — exactamente loke e resort ta representa den bida real.

Un marca cu curason y proposito

E renobacion di marca ta hopi mas cu un solo cambio visual; e ta un revalidacion di loke Bucuti & Tara semper a stima: un refugio caminda luho ta bai man den man cu intension. Cada actualisacion a wordo inspira pa e mesun balornan cu a forma e resort for di su raiznan: autenticidad, sostenibilidad y sentido di hospitalidad for di curason.

“Nos marca refresca ta yuda nos pa conecta mas sinceramente cu esnan cu ta conta mas: nos huespednan, nos partnernan, y nos comunidad,” Rebecca van der Woude, Sales & Marketing Manager ta bisa.

“E ta trese claridad, elegancia y emocion den manera cu nos ta conta nos historia, tur esaki sin perde bista riba e mesun esencia di Bucuti & Tara.”

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, Unveils Elevated Branding

A timeless evolution rooted in “Peace, love & happiness…naturally.”

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Oct. 3, 2025—Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, the Caribbean’s premier destination for romance, wellness, and sustainability, is proud to debut its newly refreshed brand identity this week. Known for its warm, authentic hospitality and commitment to meaningful luxury, the resort’s updated look and feel reflect what it has quietly become: one of the most celebrated resorts in the world.

With accolades including Tripadvisor’s No. 5 Hotel in the World for 2025 and the region’s only certified carbon-neutral resort, Bucuti & Tara’s evolution is both a celebration of its journey and a clear signal of its continued leadership in the hospitality space.

From Local Treasure to Global Icon

Bucuti & Tara has come a long way from its beginnings as a tranquil beach hideaway. Over the years, it has earned consistent praise from guests and industry leaders alike. In 2025 alone, it was named No. 1 in the Caribbean and received top recognition from global platforms including TripAdvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and Forbes Travel Guide.

What sets Bucuti & Tara apart is more than luxury, it is purpose. The resort remains the Caribbean’s only certified carbon-neutral hotel and is now actively advancing toward becoming Net Zero. Its pioneering sustainability work is reinforced by respected certifications, including Green Globe Platinum, Travelife Gold, LEED Gold and CarbonNeutral® status.

“We’ve grown beyond what many thought possible for an independent resort,” says Ewald Biemans, Owner and Founder. “Our new identity reflects both where we came from and what we’ve become, an international symbol of sustainable hospitality.”

Refining the Experience, Not Changing It

The new branding is a natural evolution, not a reinvention. Developed in collaboration with Portugal-based branding agency Delft, the updated identity embraces a clean, modern aesthetic while staying true to Bucuti & Tara’s roots. A softened color palette, elegant typography and minimalist design elements mirror the resort’s calming presence on Eagle Beach. Those who remember Bucuti Beach Resort from before 2003 might recognize some of the newly introduced brand elements.

“Bucuti & Tara remains the same at heart, yet we’ve elevated our branding to reflect who we are today,” explains Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director. “We wanted to present ourselves in a way that feels just as serene, warm and authentic as the experience we offer. From an elevated logo to refreshed signage and printed materials, every brand touchpoint now better reflects the resort’s personality: understated, refined and purposeful.”

Culture in Every Detail

The rebrand extends far beyond visuals. New coral-toned uniforms introduce a pop of vibrancy, aligning with the resort’s relaxed elegance. A standout detail soon to be introduced is a custom-designed scarf by local Aruban artist Maison Ryon, featuring native flora and fauna. As part of the resort’s growing Artist-in-Residence program, the scarf reflects Bucuti & Tara’s deep commitment to supporting local talent and preserving Aruba’s cultural heritage.

A Digital Experience to Match

The brand update also includes a newly redesigned website by hospitality branding firm Tambourine. With intuitive navigation, full-screen visuals and a story-driven layout, the website offers guests a calm, elegant introduction to Bucuti & Tara, long before guests arrive. Designed to feel like flipping through the pages of a premium lifestyle magazine, the site emphasizes peace, privacy and purposeful luxury at every scroll.

A Brand with Heart and Purpose

More than a visual refresh, this branding evolution is a reaffirmation of what Bucuti & Tara has always promised: a place where luxury and intention live in harmony. Every update has been guided by the same values that shaped the resort from the start: authenticity, sustainability and heartfelt hospitality.

“Our refreshed branding helps us connect more deeply with the people who matter most: our guests, staff, partners and community,” shares Rebecca van der Woude, Sales & Marketing Manager. “It brings clarity, beauty and emotion to the way we tell our story, while staying true to the soul of Bucuti & Tara.”

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Declared the first certified CarbonNeutral® hotel in the Caribbean in 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is the No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Best Hotel in the Caribbean according to Tripadvisor. Aruba’s premier adults-only boutique resort is led by celebrated hotelier and environmentalist Ewald Biemans, who holds many accolades, including multiple Hotelier of the Year awards. The resort is nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, home to protected sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World.”

Bucuti has 104 well-appointed guest rooms, suites, and penthouses. It offers sunbeds and shade for every guest, a freshwater infinity pool, a spa, WiFi, and a complimentary tablet for use during the stay. Award-winning healthy dining is enjoyed at Oceanfront Elements, Tara Lounge, and private beach dining, and soon, Bucuti & Tara will elevate its culinary offerings even further with the debut of Terra by Jeremy Ford, an extraordinary new restaurant at the resort. Ford, the Michelin-starred chef behind Miami’s acclaimed Stubborn Seed and recipient of both a coveted Michelin Star for culinary excellence and a Green Star for sustainability, is collaborating with local farmers, fishermen, and producers to craft a concept created with Aruba, for Aruba. While bringing his celebrated signature style, Ford is designing a menu that honors the island’s ingredients and traditions, weaving them into bold, inventive flavors presented with artful precision.

The resort is IGLTA and TAG Approved® as an LGBTQ-friendly hotel. Bucuti & Tara, a worldwide sustainable tourism leader, holds eco-certifications of CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum, and Travelife Gold and was named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort in 2016 by Green Globe. The resort exemplifies an all-embracing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the United Nations deemed Bucuti & Tara’s sustainability program “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide to emulate.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort lanceert vernieuwde merkidentiteit

Een tijdloze evolutie geworteld in peace, love & happiness. Naturally.

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 3 oktober 2025 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, de toonaangevende Caribische bestemming voor romantiek, welzijn en duurzaamheid, introduceert met trots deze week haar vernieuwde merkidentiteit. Bekend om haar warme, authentieke gastvrijheid en toewijding aan betekenisvolle luxe, weerspiegelt de nieuwe uitstraling van het resort wat het stilletjes is geworden: een van de meest geprezen resorts ter wereld.

Met onderscheidingen zoals Tripadvisors nr. 5 Hotel ter wereld in 2025 en als enige gecertificeerd CO₂-neutraal resort in het Caribisch gebied, is deze evolutie zowel een viering van het verleden als een duidelijk signaal van blijvend leiderschap in de gastvrijheidssector.

Van lokaal juweel naar wereldwijd icoon

Bucuti & Tara heeft een indrukwekkende reis afgelegd sinds de beginjaren als rustig strandverblijf. Door de jaren heen heeft het resort consistente lof ontvangen van gasten én branchegenoten. Alleen al in 2025 werd het uitgeroepen tot nr. 1 in het Caribisch gebied en ontving het topwaarderingen van wereldwijde platforms als TripAdvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure en Forbes Travel Guide.

Wat Bucuti & Tara onderscheidt, is niet alleen luxe, maar doelgerichtheid. Het resort is nog steeds het enige gecertificeerd CO₂-neutrale hotel in het Caribisch gebied en zet nu actief stappen richting Net Zero. Het toonaangevende duurzaamheidsbeleid wordt bevestigd door gerenommeerde certificeringen zoals Green Globe Platinum, Travelife Gold, LEED Gold en CarbonNeutral®.

“We zijn uitgegroeid tot meer dan wat velen voor mogelijk hielden voor een onafhankelijk resort,” zegt Ewald Biemans, eigenaar en oprichter. “Onze nieuwe identiteit weerspiegelt zowel onze oorsprong als wie we vandaag de dag zijn: een internationaal symbool van duurzame gastvrijheid.”

Verfijning zonder verandering

De nieuwe branding is een natuurlijke evolutie, geen complete vernieuwing. Ontwikkeld in samenwerking met het in Portugal gevestigde brandingbureau Delft, combineert de nieuwe identiteit een frisse, moderne uitstraling met trouw aan de wortels van Bucuti & Tara. Een verzacht kleurpalet, elegante typografie en minimalistische designelementen weerspiegelen de rustgevende aanwezigheid van het resort aan Eagle Beach. Gasten die zich Bucuti Beach Resort van vóór 2003 herinneren, zullen enkele elementen herkennen in het nieuwe merkdesign.

“We wilden niet veranderen wie we zijn,” legt Crescenzia Biemans Bucuti & Tara’s Managing Director, uit. “We wilden ons presenteren op een manier die net zo sereen, warm en authentiek aanvoelt als de ervaring die we bieden. Van een verfijnd logo tot vernieuwde bewegwijzering en drukwerk: elk merkcontactpunt weerspiegelt nu beter het karakter van het resort, eenvoudig, verfijnd en doelgericht.”

Cultuur tot in elk detail

De rebranding gaat verder dan alleen visuele aspecten. Nieuwe koraalkleurige uniformen zorgen voor een subtiele levendigheid die aansluit bij de ontspannen elegantie van het resort. Een opvallend nieuw detail is een op maat ontworpen sjaal van de Arubaanse kunstenaar Maison Ryon, met inheemse flora en fauna. Deze sjaal maakt deel uit van het Artist-in-Residence-programma van het resort en weerspiegelt Bucuti & Tara’s diepe betrokkenheid bij lokaal talent en het behoud van Aruba’s culturele erfgoed.

Een digitale beleving die past bij het merk

De merkvernieuwing omvat ook een volledig vernieuwde website, ontworpen door website design en marketing bureau Tambourine. Met intuïtieve navigatie, fullscreen visuals en een verhalende lay-out biedt de site gasten een kalme, elegante kennismaking met Bucuti & Tara, nog voordat ze arriveren. De site voelt als bladeren door de pagina’s van een premium lifestylemagazine, waarbij rust, privacy en bewuste luxe centraal staan.

Een merk met hart en ziel

Meer dan een visuele update is deze evolutie een herbevestiging van wat Bucuti & Tara altijd heeft beloofd: een plek waar luxe en intentie hand in hand gaan. Elk aspect van de update is geleid door dezelfde waarden die het resort vanaf het begin hebben gevormd: authenticiteit, duurzaamheid en oprechte gastvrijheid.

“Onze vernieuwde branding helpt ons om dieper verbinding te maken met de mensen die het meest belangrijk zijn: onze gasten, partners en gemeenschap,” deelt Rebecca van der Woude, Sales & Marketing Manager. “Het brengt helderheid, schoonheid en emotie in ons verhaal, terwijl het trouw blijft aan de ziel van Bucuti & Tara.”

Beleef de nieuwe merkidentiteit op: www.bucuti.com

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Presenta Una Imagen de Marca Renovada

Una evolución atemporal basada en la paz, el amor y la felicidad. Naturalmente.

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Octubre 3, 2025 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, el principal destino del Caribe para el romance, el bienestar y la sostenibilidad, se enorgullece en presentar esta semana su renovada identidad de marca. Reconocido por su cálida y auténtica hospitalidad, así como por su compromiso con el lujo con propósito, la nueva imagen del resort refleja en esencia lo que silenciosamente se ha convertido: uno de los resorts más reconocidos del mundo.

Con reconocimientos como el puesto N.º 5 en la lista de los Mejores Hoteles del Mundo de Tripadvisor en 2025, y siendo el único resort certificado como carbono neutral en la región, la evolución de Bucuti & Tara es tanto una celebración de su trayectoria como una clara señal de su continuo liderazgo en el sector hotelero.

De Tesoro Local a Ícono Global

Bucuti & Tara ha recorrido un largo camino desde sus inicios como un refugio tranquilo frente al mar. A lo largo de los años, ha recibido elogios constantes tanto de sus huéspedes como de líderes de la industria. Solo en 2025, fue nombrado el N.º 1 del Caribe y obtuvo reconocimientos destacados de plataformas globales como TripAdvisor, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure y Forbes Travel Guide.

Lo que distingue a Bucuti & Tara no es solo el lujo, sino su propósito. El resort sigue siendo el único hotel certificado como carbono neutral en el Caribe y actualmente avanza activamente hacia la meta de ser Net Zero. Su trabajo pionero en sostenibilidad está respaldado por certificaciones reconocidas como Green Globe Platinum, Travelife Gold, LEED Gold y el estatus CarbonNeutral®.

“Hemos superado lo que muchos creían posible para un resort independiente,” afirma Ewald Biemans, propietario y fundador. “Nuestra nueva identidad refleja tanto de dónde venimos como en lo que nos hemos convertido: un símbolo internacional de hospitalidad sostenible.”

Perfeccionando La Experiencia, No Cambiándola

La nueva imagen de marca es una evolución natural, no una reinvención. Desarrollada en colaboración con la agencia de branding Delft, con sede en Portugal, la identidad actualizada adopta una estética limpia y moderna, sin perder la esencia de Bucuti & Tara. Una paleta de colores suavizada, una tipografía elegante y elementos de diseño minimalistas reflejan la presencia tranquila del resort en Eagle Beach. Quienes recuerdan Bucuti Beach Resort antes de 2003 podrían reconocer algunos de los elementos de marca recién introducidos.

“No queríamos cambiar quienes somos”,”explica Crescenzia Biemans, directora general. “Queríamos presentarnos de una manera que se sienta tan serena, cálida y auténtica como la experiencia que ofrecemos. Desde un logo elevado hasta la renovación de la señalización y los materiales impresos, cada punto de contacto con la marca ahora refleja mejor la personalidad del resort: discreta, refinada y con propósito.”

Cultura En Cada Detalle

La renovación de la marca va mucho más allá de lo visual. Los nuevos uniformes en tonos coral aportan un toque de vitalidad, alineándose con la elegancia relajada del resort. Un detalle destacado que pronto se presentará es una bufanda diseñada a medida por la artista local de Aruba, Maison Ryon, que incluye flora y fauna nativas. Como parte del creciente programa de Artista en Residencia del resort, la bufanda refleja el profundo compromiso de Bucuti & Tara con el apoyo al talento local y la preservación del patrimonio cultural de Aruba.

Una Experiencia Digital que lo Acompaña

La actualización de la marca también incluye un sitio web rediseñado por la firma de branding para hospitalidad Tambourine. Con una navegación intuitiva, imágenes a pantalla completa y un diseño orientado a contar una historia, el sitio ofrece a los huéspedes una introducción tranquila y elegante a Bucuti & Tara mucho antes de su llegada. Diseñado para sentirse como hojear las páginas de una revista premium de estilo de vida, el sitio enfatiza la paz, la privacidad y el lujo con propósito en cada desplazamiento.

Una Marca Con Corazón y Propósito

Más que una renovación visual, esta evolución de la marca es una reafirmación de lo que Bucuti & Tara siempre ha prometido: un lugar donde el lujo y la intención viven en armonía. Cada actualización ha sido guiada por los mismos valores que dieron forma al resort desde sus inicios: autenticidad, sostenibilidad y hospitalidad sincera.

“Nuestra imagen renovada nos ayuda a conectar más profundamente con las personas que más importan: nuestros huéspedes, socios y comunidad”,comparte Rebecca van der Woude, gerente de ventas y marketing. “Aporta claridad, belleza y emoción a la manera en que contamos nuestra historia, sin perder la esencia de Bucuti & Tara.”

Explora la nueva experiencia de marca en www.bucuti.com

IMÁGENES Y VIDEOS

Las imágenes generales del resort están en esta galería privada de medios, y las imágenes de la renovación de la marca se encuentran en esta carpeta de Google Drive o Dropbox.

Acerca de Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Declarado el primer hotel certificado CarbonNeutral® en el Caribe en 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort es el Hotel N.º 5 en el mundo y el Mejor Hotel N.º 1 en el Caribe según Tripadvisor. El principal resort boutique solo para adultos de Aruba está dirigido por el reconocido hotelero y ambientalista Ewald Biemans, quien ha recibido numerosos galardones, incluyendo múltiples premios a Hotelero del Año. El resort se encuentra ubicado en las arenas blancas y suaves de Eagle Beach, hogar de tortugas marinas protegidas y reconocido como una de las “Playas de Ensueño del Mundo.”

Bucuti cuenta con 104 habitaciones, suites y penthouses bien equipados. Ofrece tumbonas y sombra para cada huésped, una piscina infinita de agua dulce, un spa, WiFi y una tablet de cortesía para uso durante la estadía. La gastronomía saludable y galardonada se disfruta en Oceanfront Elements, Tara Lounge y en cenas privadas en la playa. Próximamente, Bucuti & Tara elevará aún más su oferta culinaria con el debut de Terra by Jeremy Ford, un extraordinario nuevo restaurante en el resort. Ford, chef con estrella Michelin detrás del reconocido Stubborn Seed en Miami y galardonado tanto con una codiciada Estrella Michelin por excelencia culinaria como con una Green Star por sostenibilidad, colabora con agricultores, pescadores y productores locales para crear un concepto hecho con Aruba, para Aruba. Mientras aporta su reconocido estilo distintivo, Ford diseña un menú que honra los ingredientes y tradiciones de la isla, combinándolos en sabores audaces e innovadores presentados con precisión artística.

El resort cuenta con la certificación IGLTA y TAG Approved® como hotel amigable con la comunidad LGBTQ. Bucuti & Tara, líder mundial en turismo sostenible, posee certificaciones ecológicas como CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum y Travelife Gold, y fue nombrado el Hotel/Resort Más Sostenible del Mundo en 2016 por Green Globe. El resort ejemplifica un compromiso integral con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de las Naciones Unidas, y el Programa de Sostenibilidad de Bucuti & Tara fue considerado por la ONU como “altamente replicable y escalable” para que hoteles en todo el mundo puedan emularlo.