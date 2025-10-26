Speransa ta planta raiz: Huespednan di Bucuti & Tara ta uni man pa planta riba Dia Mundial di Accion Climatico E resort mas sostenibel di Caribe ta celebra accion climatico mundial cu un experiencia cu ta fortalece su mision pa stimula un futuro mas regenerativo [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 25 di october 2025 — Den conmemoracion di e aña aki su Dia Mundial di Accion Climatico, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort a cambia promesa den accion un bes mas cu e lansamento di su programa di Plant a Tree of Love na e Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, unda e ta invita su huespednan pa no solamente cultiva e amor cu nan tin pa otro, pero tambe e amor cu nan tin pa Aruba.

E mainta significante a reuni huespednan di Bucuti & Tara, Sr. y Sra. Maccini y Sr. y Sra. Ballweg, hunto cu miembronan dedica di resort y cu transportacion di Fofoti Tours cu a generosamente aporta na e iniciativa aki. E evento aki a marca un paso inspirador pa amplia e liderato medio ambiental di Bucuti & Tara for di su resort carbon-neutral te den e curason di Noord, unda e resort su preserva natural ta situa.

Celebrando accion climatico via coneccion

Dia Mundial di Accion Climatico, celebra mundialmente dia 24 di october, ta stimula individualnan y organisacionnan pa tuma paso concreto pa logra e meta di e Acuerdo di Paris y pa promove e United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Como miembro orguyoso di e UN Tourism’s Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, Bucuti & Tara ta un lider global den hopitalidad sostenibel cu ta tuma paso midibel y diario pa reduci y compensa emision di carbon.

Como e prome di hopi mas pa bin, e actividad di awe ta marca tambe e cuminsamento di e experiencia nobo pa su huespednan: Plant a Tree of Love. E programa aki ta invita parehanan pa planta un mata nativo hunto na e Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, simbolisando tanto e amor cu nan tin pa otro como e amor comparti cu nan tin pa Aruba.

Cada mata ta bira un testimonio bibo, ta crece mas fuerte y mas profundo cu tempo, mescos cu e amor di e parehanan cu ta plante. Aparte di su simbolismo romantico, e iniciativa ta duna huespednan un oportunidad significativo pa duna bek na Aruba, contribuyendo na restauracion di naturalesa, biodiversidad y resiliencia climatico.

“Cu nos programa Plant a Tree of Love, nos ta bai mas leu cu solamente reduci emision den e tereno di nos resort,” Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta comparti. “E ta refleha nos filosofia cu accion climatico berdadero ta envolvi regeneracion – invitando nos huespednan y comunidad pa tuma parti den restaura y proteha e herencia natural di Aruba. Nos preserva natural, un regalo pa Aruba di Sr. Ewald Biemans, Sra. Grete Marie Case, y nos resort, ta ofrece un luga perfecto pa e meta comun di duna bek na e isla cu nos ta stima y pa yude florece pa futuro generacion.”

E experiencia Plant a Tree of Love lo amplia den 2026, ofreciendo huespednan un oportunidad duradero pa celebra nan amor mientras nan ta yuda proteha e bunitesa natural di Aruba.

E curason di e compromiso medio ambiental di Bucuti & Tara

E evento di platamento di mata ayera ta marca un otro logro den e trayecto duradero di liderazgo medio ambiental di Bucuti & Tara. Como e prome y unico hotel den Caribe cu ta certifica carbono-neutral, y tambe ganado di un United Nations Climate Action Award, Bucuti & Tara ta sigui transforma sostenibilidad den e sector turistico.

Na e centro di e mision aki ta e Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, un santuario pa biodiversidad nativo, educacion y investigacion di 130,000 m2 den e area di Noord. Hunto cu e NGO Ban Lanta y Planta, Bucuti & Tara ta reforestando e preserva natural cu mas di 1.200 matanan y plantanan nativo, cada un yudando pa restaura e balans natural di Aruba. Den colaboracion cu Universidad di Aruba, investigacion continuo ta wordo haci pa compronde con especienan nativo ta capta y ta warda carbono, cual ta duna informacion valioso pa desaroya strategia climatico di largo plaso y resforza e papel di e preserva como un sink di carbono vital pa tanto comunidad como e resort.

E preserva no solamente ta restaura e ecosistema nativo den e area, sino tambe ta forma un rol esencial den absorbe carbono mientras Bucuti & Tara ta avansando pa logra su certificacion di Net Zero pa Scope 1 y 2. Mientras emisionnan di Scope 1 y 2 – esnan directo y relaciona cu energia – ta cerca pa wordo neutralisa completamente door di e resort, Scope 3 ta keda un desafio global, envolviendo proveedor, transporte y cadena di produccion. Bucuti & Tara ta enfrentando esaki door di sigui reduci emision na tur nivel di su operacion y tambe via su mes un compañia di distribucion, Tara Eco Supplies, cu ta traha cu proveedornan y logistica mas sostenibel. Ademas, e resort ta sigui inverti den solucionnan basa riba naturalesa manera e Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, cu ta yuda absorbe carbono residual mientras ta restaura biodiversidad. Cu e esfuersonan combina, Bucuti & Tara ta sigui siña, colabora y comparti conosemento cu otro organisacionnan pa acelera progreso colectivo pa un futuro mas sostenibel.

“Tur mata cu nos ta planta ta fortalece e fundacion pa un Aruba mas resistente y autosostenibel,” Ewald Biemans, Fundador di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta comparti. “E preserva natural aki ta mas cu un carbon sink. E ta un klas di bida y un regalo pa nos isla, caminda naturalesa, hende y conocemento ta uni. Door di proteha y restaura nos ecosistema, nos por mustra cu mes un isla chikito por hasi un contribucion significativo na accion climatico mundial.”

Speransa ta nase aki

Bucuti & Tara ta expresa su mas sincero gradecimiento na su huespednan stima, Sr. y Sra. Maccini y Sr. y Sra. Ballweg, cu a uni cu nos den e prome actividad di Planta a Tree of Love, y tambe na nos Bucuti team dedica kende nan pasion a hasi esaki posibel. Tambe nos kier a gradeci nos partner, Fofoti Tours, cu a generosamente contribui transportacion pa nos huespednan y team. Hunto, nos no a planta solamente varios mata; nos a planta speransa, union y un vision pa un Aruba prospero.

Den e contexto di Dia Mundial di Accion Climatico, nos ta recorda cu tur accion – no ta importa con chikito – ta contribui na un bienestar colectivo mas grandi. Cu cada mata cu wordo planta den nos preserva natural, nos ta renoba nos compromiso pa cuida nos isla, nos planeta y e generacionnan cu ainda tin pa yega.

“E matanan di awe lo keda como recuerdo cu accion ta cuminsa cu cada un di nos,” segun Biemans. “Nos ta sinti nos orguyoso, agradeci y profundamente motiva pa sigui crece — hunto.”

Hope Takes Root: Bucuti & Tara Guests Join Tree-Planting on World Climate Action Day

The Caribbean’s most sustainable resort celebrates global Climate Action with a hands-on experience that deepens its mission toward a regenerative future

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – October 25, 2025 — On this year’s World Climate Action Day, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort once again turned commitment into action, launching its new Plant a Tree of Loveprogram at The Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, inviting couples to nurture both their love for one another and their love for Aruba.

This meaningful morning brought together Bucuti & Tara guests Mr. and Mrs. Maccini and Mr. and Mrs. Ballweg, alongside dedicated resort team members, with transportation generously provided by Fofoti Tours to support the initiative. Together, they planted native trees that will flourish for generations to come. The event marked an inspiring new chapter in extending Bucuti & Tara’s climate leadership beyond its carbon-neutral resort grounds to the heart of Noord, home to its very own nature preserve.

Celebrating Climate Action Through Connection

World Climate Action Day, observed globally on October 24, encourages individuals and organizations to take concrete steps toward achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and advancing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). As a proud member of the UN Tourism’s Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, Bucuti & Tara is among the global leaders in hospitality, taking measurable steps to reduce and offset carbon emissions.

As the first of many to come, today’s activity also marks the beginning of Bucuti & Tara’s newest guest experience, Plant a Tree of Love. This heartfelt program invites couples to plant a native tree together at The Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, symbolizing both their love for one another and their shared love for Aruba.

Each tree becomes a living testament, growing stronger and deeper over time, just like the couples who plant them. Beyond its romantic symbolism, the initiative provides guests with a meaningful opportunity to give back to the island, contributing to the restoration of nature, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

“Creating our Plant a Tree of Love program allows us to go beyond reducing emissions on our resort grounds,” shares Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “It reflects our belief that true climate action is about regeneration, inviting our guests and community to take part in restoring and protecting Aruba’s natural heritage. Our Nature Preserve, a cherished gift to Aruba from Mr. Ewald Biemans, Grete Marie Case, and our resort, provides the perfect setting for this shared purpose to give back to the island we love and help it thrive for generations to come.”

The Plant a Tree of Love experience will expand in 2026, offering guests an enduring opportunity to celebrate their bond while helping safeguard Aruba’s natural beauty for future generations.

The Heart of Bucuti & Tara’s Climate Commitment

Yesterday’s tree-planting event marks yet another milestone in Bucuti & Tara’s enduring journey of environmental leadership. As the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral hotel and the recipient of a United Nations Climate Action Award, Bucuti & Tara continues to transform sustainability from a philosophy into daily, measurable impact.

At the core of this mission stands The Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, a 32-acre sanctuary for native biodiversity, education, and research. Together with local NGO Ban Lanta y Planta, Bucuti & Tara is reforesting the preserve with native trees and plants, now numbering more than 1,200, each one helping to restore Aruba’s natural balance. In partnership with the University of Aruba, ongoing research investigates how native species capture and store carbon, providing valuable insights that will inform long-term climate strategies and reinforce the preserve’s role as a vital carbon sink for both the community and the resort.

The preserve not only restores native ecosystems but also plays an integral role in sequestering carbon as Bucuti & Tara advances toward its Net Zero certification for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. While Scopes 1 and 2, which cover direct and energy-related emissions, are nearing full neutralization, Scope 3 emissions remain a global challenge that involves suppliers, transport, and production chains. Bucuti & Tara is addressing this by further reducing emissions across its operations and through its own distribution company, Tara Eco Supplies, which works closely with suppliers to advance sustainable sourcing and logistics. Further, the resort invests in nature-based solutions such as The Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve, which helps sequester residual carbon while restoring biodiversity. Through these combined efforts, Bucuti & Tara continues to learn, collaborate, and share knowledge with other organizations to accelerate collective progress toward a more sustainable future.

“Every tree we plant strengthens the foundation for a more resilient and self-sustaining Aruba,” shares Ewald Biemans, Founder of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “The preserve is more than a carbon sink. It is a living classroom and a gift to our island where nature, people, and knowledge come together. By protecting and restoring our ecosystems, we can show that even a small island can make a meaningful contribution to global climate action.”

Hope Grows Here

Bucuti & Tara once again extends its heartfelt gratitude to our cherished guests, Mr. and Mrs. Maccini and Mr. and Mrs. Ballweg, who joined us for the first Plant a Tree of Love activity, and to our dedicated associates whose passion made it possible. We also thank our valued partners at Fofoti Tours for providing transportation in support of this meaningful mission. Together, we planted more than trees; we planted hope, unity, and a vision for a thriving Aruba.

On this World Climate Action Day, we are reminded that every action, no matter how small, contributes to a greater collective good. With each tree rooted in our nature preserve, we renew our promise to nurture our island home, our planet, and the generations yet to come.

“Today’s trees will stand as a reminder that climate action begins with each of us,” adds Biemans. “We are proud, grateful, and deeply motivated to keep growing together.”