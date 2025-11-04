Kevin Mendoza, un studiante na nivel di bachelor, a investiga e conversion di aire den awa

ORANJESTAD – Dia 25 di september, Kevin Orozco Mendoza, un studiante di bachelor SISSTEM na Universidad di Aruba, a defende su tesis riba: E potencial di Air-to-Water Generation (AWG). Un tecnologia cu ta produci awa potabel for di aire humedo.

Den e investigacion di AWG a test pa medio di uzo di HVAC, e recuperacion di condensado den e clima di Aruba. A investiga cuanto awa por extrae pa ora y kico tabata e potencial pa reduci emision di CO₂-ora e tecnologia tabata funciona cu energia renobabel.

E investigacion aki ta studia Aruba su capacidad unico pa AWG y ta evalua e tecnologia aki como un solucion duradero pa futuro retonan tocante awa.

Kevin Mendoza, a Bachelor’s student, Explores Turning Air Into Water

ORANJESTAD – On September 25, Kevin Orozco Mendoza, a SISSTEM bachelor student at the University of Aruba, defended his thesis on: The Potential of Air-to-Water Generation (AWG), a technology that extracts drinking water from humid air.

The study tested AWG using HVAC condensate recovery under Aruba’s climate. Research on how much water per hour could be collected, along with the potential to cut CO₂ emissions when powered by renewable energy.

This research investigates Aruba’s unique suitability for AWG and evaluation as a sustainable solution to future water challenges.

Kevin Mendoza, een bachelorstudent, onderzoekt het omzetten van lucht in water

ORANJESTAD – Op 25 september verdedigde Kevin Orozco Mendoza, een bachelorstudent aan de SISSTEM opleiding aan de Universiteit van Aruba, zijn scriptie over: Het potentieel van Air-to-Water Generation (AWG), een technologie die drinkwater uit vochtige lucht haalt.

Het onderzoek testte AWG door gebruik te maken van HVAC-condensvatherstel onder het klimaat van Aruba. Er werd gekeken naar hoeveel water er per uur kon worden verzameld, evenals de mogelijkheid om de CO₂-uitstoot te verminderen wanneer de technologie wordt aangedreven door hernieuwbare energie

Dit onderzoek bestudeert de unieke geschiktheid van Aruba voor AWG en evalueert deze technologie als een duurzame oplossing voor toekomstige wateruitdagingen.