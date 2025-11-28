Early HIV diagnosis could reduce AIDS-related deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean:

Washington, D.C., 28 November 2025 (PAHO) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) urges countries of the Americas to strengthen their response to HIV, warning that around one-third of people living with HIV are diagnosed too late, when their immune system is already severely weakened and their lives are at risk. The call comes ahead of World AIDS Day, observed on 1 December, and aims to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, immediate initiation of antiretroviral treatment, and access to comprehensive care—critical measures for preventing advanced HIV disease, saving lives and reducing stigma. According to the latest data, an estimated 2.8 million people were living with HIV in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024. While the Caribbean achieved a 21% reduction in new infections since 2010, Latin America recorded a 13% increase over the same period. AIDS-related deaths declined from 42,000 to 27,000 in Latin America and from 12,000 to 4,800 in the Caribbean. “Our Region has made significant progress—from expanding access to long-acting medicines to adopting simplified treatments that transform lives,” said PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa. “Even so, the fight is not over. Each year, 38,000 lives are lost in the Americas to AIDS-related causes. Behind every number is a story, a family, a dream cut short,” he added. Around 14% of people living with HIV in Latin America and 15% in the Caribbean are unaware of their diagnosis. In addition, among those who are diagnosed, about one-third are identified at an advanced stage, which increases the risk of opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis, cryptococcosis, or histoplasmosis. In this context, expanding access to HIV screening and diagnosis, initiating antiretroviral therapy immediately for those who test positive, and ensuring access to pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (known as PrEP and PEP) for HIV-negative individuals at high risk of infection or who have had an HIV exposure are key measures that can help accelerate the elimination of HIV as a public health problem. New forms of long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis, such as lenacapavir, which is administered every six months, may also play a key role in expanding prevention options and advancing HIV elimination efforts. Advances in medicine and public health have enabled rapid HIV diagnosis and the development of effective methods for combined prevention and treatment. Current antiretroviral therapies are very safe and effective, achieving viral suppression to undetectable levels in the blood, a situation in which the virus is not transmitted sexually. “To accelerate progress, prevent AIDS-related deaths, and improve the quality of life of people living with the virus, we must focus on expanding diagnosis, increasing access to PrEP, and optimizing antiretroviral treatment,” Dr. Barbosa noted. With support from Unitaid, PAHO is implementing a regional project to reduce mortality from advanced HIV disease by strengthening evidence and data generation, introducing new tests to diagnose tuberculosis, histoplasmosis, and cryptococcosis, and promoting equitable access to treatments for opportunistic infections. Under the theme “Zero AIDS Deaths by 2030”, this year’s World AIDS Day campaign seeks to raise awareness about advanced HIV disease, highlight the stories behind the cases, and encourage a collective response—from governments and health professionals to society at large—to achieve elimination by 2030. As part of the commemorative activities, a virtual event will be held on 5 December to launch the Regional Alliance for Ending AIDS in the Americas, an initiative aimed at strengthening coordination among government institutions, communities, international agencies, and decision-makers to drive innovation toward HIV elimination. HIV/AIDS is one of more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions that PAHO aims to eliminate by 2030 under its Elimination Initiative.