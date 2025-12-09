 Posted in OPINION

D.O.W. Auxilio na e caminda di Jucuri e caminda ta malisimo y cu buraco tambe!

03:27  December 9, 2025  Leave a comment

Nos seguidornan ta reclamando cu e caminda di Jucuri ta malisimo y cu buraco tambe te banda di Komi Supermarket. Nan ta pidiendo pa por fabor tapa e buraco y drecha e caminda.

