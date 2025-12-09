Posted in OPINION D.O.W. Auxilio na e caminda di Jucuri e caminda ta malisimo y cu buraco tambe! 03:27 December 9, 2025 Leave a comment Nos seguidornan ta reclamando cu e caminda di Jucuri ta malisimo y cu buraco tambe te banda di Komi Supermarket. Nan ta pidiendo pa por fabor tapa e buraco y drecha e caminda. Related Articles OPINION; Seramento di Dump tin consecuencianan desagradable Remetido: Bevestiging Militair ingrijpen Caribische Eilanden OPINION: “Medische wanpraktijken/oplichterij” OPINION: Petje af Rusland en China