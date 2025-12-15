TSPA ta atende incidente agresivo y tuma accion inmediato!

Declaracion Respecto un Video Recien riba Social Media cu ta mustra un incidente agresivo

Tourism Security Patrol Aruba (TSPA) ta consciente di un video cu ta circula riba social media cu ta mustra un incidente agresivo involucrando un empleado di TSPA. E incidente a tuma luga dia 27 di november 2025, anochi, den relacion cu un estacionamento no autoriza riba caminda publico den hotel area. Nos ta compronde e preocupacion cu esaki a causa den e comunidad y entre nos bishitantenan. Nos kier dirigi un aclaracion directo riba e situacion.

Prome cu tur cos, nos ta expresa nos disculpa sincero na pueblo di Aruba y tambe na tur nos bishitantenan. E conducta mustra den e video no ta aceptabel y no ta refleha e valor, profesionalismo ni standardnan cu TSPA ta compromete pa mantene. Nos mision ta pa garantisa seguridad, respeto y hospitalidad rond Aruba su playanan y zonanan turistico, y nos ta lamenta cu e incidente aki a daña e confianza.

E empleado cu a keda involucra den e incidente agresivo no ta parti di e TSPA mas. Nos a tuma accion inmediato pa reforza nos protocolonan y pa implementa medidanan di re-entrenamento pa preveni cu comportamiento manera esaki por tuma luga atrobe. Nos ta keda dedica na sirbi Aruba cu integridad y respeto. TSPA lo sigui traha hunto cu autoridadnan local, lidernan den comunidad y partnernan den turismo pa fortalece nos operacionnan y pa restaura e confianza den nos servicio.

Nos ta desea tambe pa menciona cu sponsor nan di TSPA ta conoci di e incidente y nan ta comparti nos sentimento di lamentacion. Nan sosten continuo ta vital pa nos por mantene e standardnan mas halto di seguridad y hospitalidad, y nos ta compromete pa honra nan confianza cu transparencia y mehoramento constante.

Nos ta gradici e comunidad pa tene nos na e nivel mas halto di responsabilidad y nos ta reafirma nos compromiso pa sigui haci Aruba un destino seguro y respetuoso unda tur hende ta bon bini.

Statement Regarding Recent Aggressive Incident Video on social media

The Tourism Security Patrol Aruba (TSPA) is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an aggressive incident involving one of our personnel. The incident occurred on November 27, 2025, during the evening hours, in connection with unauthorized parking on a public road in the hotel area. and we recognize the concern this has caused within the community and among visitors. We wish to address the matter directly.

First and foremost, we extend our sincere apologies to the people of Aruba, as well as to the visitors of Aruba. The conduct displayed in the video is unacceptable and does not reflect the values, professionalism, or standards that TSPA is committed to upholding. Our mission is to ensure safety, respect, and hospitality across the island’s beaches and tourist areas, and we regret that this incident has undermined that trust.

The individual involved in the aggressive incident is no longer employed with the TSPA team. We have taken immediate action to reinforce our protocols and retraining measures to ensure that such behavior does not occur again.We remain dedicated to serving Aruba with integrity and respect. TSPA will continue to collaborate closely with local authorities, community leaders, and tourism partners to strengthen our operations and rebuild confidence.

We also wish to acknowledge that the sponsors of TSPA are aware of this incident and share in our regret. Their continued support is vital in enabling us to uphold the highest standards of safety and hospitality, and we remain committed to honoring their trust through accountability and improvement.

We thank the community for holding us to the highest standards, and we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that Aruba remains a safe, welcoming, and respectful destination for all.