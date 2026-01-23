Setar N.V. ta hasi un donacion di Afl. 7,500 pa sostene e programa di sterilisacion di Stimami Sterilisami

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — 23 di Januari 2026 — Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami ta expresa su profundo gradicimento pa e sosten continuo di Setar N.V. durante e añanan , y pa su donacion generoso di Afl. 7,500 pa duna inicio na 2026.

Dirigi pa Sr. R. Croes, Sra. Ho y Sra. Donata, y cu apoyo di e team di Setar, e contribucion aki ta mas cu solamente sosten financiero; ta un reconocimento significativo di e esfuersonan continuo di e fundashon pa controla den un manera humano e populacion di animalnan riba caya na Aruba, mediante su programa di sterilisacion cu ta cubri full e isla.

Danki na e donacion di Setar N.V., hunto cu e apoyo continuo di nos contribuyente fiel, 6,405 pushi y cacho a wordo sterilisa den 2025, aumentando e total di sterilisacionnan entre 2016 y 2025 na mas cu 46,000 mascotanan.

Setar N.V. Donates Afl. 7,500 to Strengthen Stimami Sterilisami’s Spay & Neuter Efforts

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — January 23, 2026 — Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami is deeply grateful for Setar N.V.’s continued support over the years, and their generous donation of Afl. 7,500 to kick off 2026.

Led by Mr. R. Croes, Ms. Ho, and Ms. Donata, and supported by the Setar team, this contribution is more than financial support; it is a meaningful recognition of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to humanely control Aruba’s stray animal population through its island-wide spay and neuter program.

Thanks to the donation from Setar N.V., together with the continued support of our loyal contributors, 6,405 puppies and kittens were sterilized in 2025, increasing the total number of sterilizations between 2016 and 2025 to over 46,000 animals.