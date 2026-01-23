Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta establece un referencia Global Nobo cu su revalidacion di Green Globe [🇦🇼🇳🇱🇺🇸🇪🇸]  

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 23 di Januari 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba a bolbe logra su renobacion di certificacion di Green Globe, reconfirmando su compromiso cu mas cu dos decada di liderato ambiental verifica y demonstrando cu hospitalidad excelente y sostenibilidad sin compromiso por bay man den man. E resort carbon-neutral ta keda e unico hotel na mundo cu a logra dos puntuacion perfecto di 100% den e evaluacion di Green Globe y ta sigui mantene su estado di Platinum, reconoci pa su esfuersonan excelente den area ambiental, social y economico. Bucuti & Tara tambe ta e unico propiedad cu a ricibi e titulo di Green Globe como “E Hotel/Resort Mas Sostenibel di Mundo.” E renovacion di certificacion a sigui un evaluacion remoto detaya, durante cual a wordo confirma cu e resort ta sigui cumpli de forma consistente cu e standardnan internacional riguroso di Green Globe.

Un herencia funda riba compromiso activo

For di su inicio, Bucuti & Tara a pone enfasis riba accion concreto y midibel den lugar di solamente promesa idealista. Sostenibilidad ta integra den tur aspecto di su operacion, incluyendo eficiencia energico, maneho responsabel di awa, reduccion di desperdicio, seleccion di suministradornan responsabel, educacion di personal, participacion comunitario y proteccion di biodiversidad.

Durante casi cuatro decada, Bucuti & Tara a desaroya mas cu 400 iniciativa di accion, sosteni pa certificacionnan manera Green Globe Platinum, CarbonNeutral, LEED Gold y Travelife Gold, y alinea cu e Objetivonan di Desaroyo Sostenibel di e Nacion Uni.

E liderato di e resort tambe a ricibi reconocimento internacional, incluyendo e Global UN Climate Action Award, caminda e Nacion Uni a nombra su programa di sostenibilidad como un strategia cu por wordo aplica y implementa riba nivel amplio.

Logronan di sostenibilidad y metanan clave pa e aña cu ta bin

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta sigui avansa metanan ambicioso basa riba transparencia, verificacion y impacto midibel cu ta inclui:

Elements Restaurant ta opera awor cu un cushina 100% electrico, sin uzo di gas ni otro fuel di fosil, resultando den un reduccion di 18% den consumo di energia. Eliminacion total di gas den laundry: Durante 2026 e resort lo completa e transicion na un laundry 100% electrico, eliminando completamente e ultimo operacion cu depende di gas y asina elimina e uso total di gas den e propiedad.

Den 2026, e resort lo ricibi su certificacion como Net Zero pa Scope 1 y Scope 2, marcando un punto culminante den su progreso ambiental. Impacto den bienestar di animal: E programa Stimami Sterilisami, maneha pa Bucuti & Tara, a logra 46,352 sterilisacion di mascota for di 2016 y ta garantisa acceso liber pa sterilisacion den cada zona di Aruba.

Demostrando cu sostenibilidad y excelencia por bai man den man

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta e hotel mas eco-certifica di Caribe y ta sigui sobresali den ranking global di turismo. E resort ta sirbi como e prueba cu un experiencia di vakantie exclusivo y respet pa medio ambiente por bai man den man.

Den su mas reciente logro, Bucuti & Tara a ser nombra Hotel Number 5 di Mundo y Hotel Number 1 di Caribe segun Tripadvisor. Su restaurant distingui Elements a ricibi e titulacion prestigioso di Miho Restaurant Gastronomico di Caribe.

E resort ta sigui ricibi honornan anual di publicacionnan renombra internacional manera Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler y Forbes, destacando consistentemente su esfuersonan den servicio personalisa, ambiente romantico, bienestar integral y un nivel di hospitalidad cu ta sobresali.

Un vakantie sin remordimento—un oportunidad pa haci bon pa bo mes y pa e planeta

Como e prome y unico hotel carbon-neutral certifica den Caribe, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta ofrece un experiencia unico den su tipo: un escape sin remordimento, caminda romanticismo, conforme y sostenibilidad ta uni den harmonia. Cada estadia ta contribui activamente na un planeta mas saludabel—ofreciendo un forma di biaha cu tin impacto positivo midibel.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort zet wereldwijd opnieuw de norm met Green Globe-hercertificering

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – jan. 23, 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba,heeft opnieuw de Green Globe-hercertificering ontvangen. Daarmee laat het resort zien dat een hoog niveau van gastvrijheid en duurzaamheid hand in hand gaan. Het CO₂-neutrale resort blijft het enige hotel ter wereld dat twee keer een perfecte score van 100% behaalde bij Green Globe en behoudt zijn Green Globe Platinum-status, een erkenning voor prestaties op ecologisch, sociaal en economisch vlak. Daarnaast is Bucuti & Tara het enige hotel dat door Green Globe is uitgeroepen tot “The World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort”. De hercertificering volgde na een uitgebreide audit op afstand, waarin werd bevestigd dat het resort blijft voldoen aan de strenge internationale standaarden van Green Globe.

Leiderschap dat is gegroeid door actie

Vanaf het begin kiest Bucuti & Tara voor concrete en meetbare acties, in plaats van mooie woorden. Duurzaamheid is geïntegreerd in alle onderdelen van de bedrijfsvoering, van energie-efficiëntie en zorgvuldig waterbeheer tot afvalreductie, verantwoorde inkoop, opleiding van medewerkers, betrokkenheid bij de lokale gemeenschap en bescherming van biodiversiteit. In bijna vier decennia heeft Bucuti & Tara meer dan 400 duurzaamheidsinitiatieven ontwikkeld. Deze worden ondersteund door certificeringen zoals Green Globe Platinum, CarbonNeutral, LEED Gold en Travelife Gold en sluiten aan bij de duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen van de Verenigde Naties. Ook het leiderschap van het resort kreeg internationale erkenning, waaronder de Global UN Climate Action Award, waarbij de Verenigde Naties het duurzaamheidsprogramma omschreven als “goed schaalbaar en wereldwijd toepasbaar”.

Belangrijkste duurzaamheidsresultaten en doelen voor het komende jaar

Bucuti & Tara blijft werken aan ambitieuze doelstellingen die zijn gebaseerd op transparantie, onafhankelijke verificatie en meetbare impact, waaronder:

: In 2026 wordt het resort gecertificeerd als Net Zero voor . Daarmee wordt een belangrijke stap gezet binnen de duurzaamheidsaanpak van het resort. Impact op dierenwelzijn: Het programma Stimami Sterilisami heeft sinds 2016 in totaal 46.352 huisdieren gesteriliseerd en subsidieert inmiddels alle sterilisatie-ingrepen op Aruba volledig.

Duurzaamheid en kwaliteit gaan samen

Bucuti & Tara is het hotel met de meeste eco-certificeringen in het Caribisch gebied en blijft leidend binnen internationaal erkende reisranglijsten. Daarmee laat het resort zien dat een memorabele vakantie en duurzaamheid goed samen kunnen gaan.

Zo werd Bucuti & Tara door Tripadvisor uitgeroepen tot het nummer 5 hotel ter wereld en het nummer 1 hotel in het Caribisch gebied. Elements restaurant ontving daarnaast de titel beste fine-dining restaurant in het Caribisch gebied. Jaar na jaar ontvangt het resort onderscheidingen van internationaal erkende reisorganisaties en media, waaronder Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler en Forbes. Deze erkenningen hebben betrekking op onder meer service, romantiek, wellness en de totale beleving voor gasten. Samen weerspiegelen zij een verblijf dat wordt gekenmerkt door rust, persoonlijke aandacht en ontspannen luxe, binnen een duurzaamheidsaanpak waarmee Bucuti & Tara internationaal tot de meest vooruitstrevende hotels behoort.

Een verantwoorde vakantie die bijdraagt aan een gezondere planeet

Als het eerste en enige gecertificeerde CO₂-neutrale hotel in het Caribisch gebied biedt Bucuti & Tara gasten een verantwoorde vakantie, waarin romantiek en comfort vanzelf samengaan met zorg voor het milieu, en elke overnachting bijdraagt aan een gezondere planeet.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Sets a New Global Benchmark With Green Globe Recertification

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Jan. 23, 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, has once again earned Green Globe recertification, reinforcing its more than two decades of verified environmental leadership and proving that exceptional hospitality and uncompromising sustainability go hand in hand. The carbon-neutral resort remains the only hotel in the world to have achieved two perfect 100% Green Globe scores and continues to hold Green Globe Platinum status, recognized for excellence across environmental, social, and economic performance. The resort is also the only property designated by Green Globe as “The World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort.” This latest recertification followed a comprehensive remote audit confirming continued compliance with Green Globe’s rigorous international standards.

A Legacy Built on Action

From the beginning, Bucuti & Tara has focused on tangible, measurable action rather than aspirational statements. Sustainability is integrated into every aspect of operations, from energy efficiency and water stewardship to waste reduction, ethical sourcing, staff education, community engagement, and biodiversity protection.

Over nearly four decades, Bucuti & Tara has developed more than 400 action initiatives, supported by certifications including Green Globe Platinum, CarbonNeutral, LEED Gold and Travelife Gold, and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The resort’s leadership has also earned international recognition, including the Global UN Climate Action Award, with the United Nations calling its sustainability program “highly replicable and scalable.”

Key Sustainability Accomplishments and Goals for the Year Ahead

Bucuti & Tara continues advancing ambitious goals grounded in transparency, verification, and measurable impact, including:

In 2026, the resort will become certified Net Zero for emissions, marking a major milestone in its sustainability journey. Animal welfare impact: Bucuti & Tara’s Stimami Sterilisami has completed 46,352 pet sterilizations since 2016 and now fully subsidizes procedures across Aruba.

Proving Sustainability and Excellence Go Hand in Hand

Bucuti & Tara is the Caribbean’s most eco-certified hotel and continues to dominate globally recognized travel rankings, proving that memorable vacations and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The resort is ranked No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean by Tripadvisor, while its signature Elements Restaurant earned the No. 1 Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Caribbean distinction. Bucuti & Tara continues earning annual accolades from leading travel authorities, including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and Forbes, consistently receiving recognition for service, romance, wellness, and overall excellence. These honors reflect a guest experience defined by tranquility, personalization, and laidback luxury, all delivered within one of the most advanced sustainability frameworks in global hospitality.

A Guiltfree Vacation That is Better for the Planet Than Staying Home

As the Caribbean’s first and only certified carbon-neutral hotel, Bucuti & Tara offers guests a truly guilt-free escape where romance, comfort and sustainability stewardship coexist seamlessly—supporting a healthier planet with every stay.

Learn more by visiting Bucuti.com.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Recognized as the Caribbean’s first and only certified CarbonNeutral® hotel since 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is celebrated globally as the No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean, according to Tripadvisor. Aruba’s premier adults-only, laidback luxury resort, Bucuti & Tara is the vision of award-winning hotelier and environmentalist Ewald Biemans, honored with multiple Hotelier of the Year accolades for his hospitality excellence and pioneering sustainability leadership.

Nestled along the pristine white sands of Eagle Beach, protected nesting ground for sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World,” Bucuti & Tara offers 104 elegant rooms, suites and penthouses. Guests enjoy guaranteed sunbeds, a freshwater infinity pool, indulgent spa treatments, and “no surprise rates” including accommodations, all taxes and fees, full daily breakfast, WiFi and in-room tablet, EV chargers, parking and local calls.

At the heart of the resort’s culinary experience is Elements, an award-winning oceanfront restaurant serving healthy, locally inspired cuisine. Guests can also enjoy Tara Lounge, private romantic beach dining, and as of Oct. 2025, the highly anticipated Terra by Jeremy Ford. Helmed by the visionary chef leading Miami’s Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star Stubborn Seed, Ford brings his signature artistry and sustainability ethos to Aruba, crafting a menu that honors Aruban ingredients, fishermen, and farmers while blending bold, innovative flavors with refined presentation.

Proudly LGBTQ+ friendly, Bucuti & Tara proudly holds IGLTA and TAG Approved® status. The resort’s deep commitment to sustainable luxury has earned prestigious certifications including CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum and Travelife Gold. Named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort by Green Globe in 2016, Bucuti & Tara’s comprehensive sustainability program was praised by the United Nations as “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide, all aligning seamlessly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort establece un nuevo referente global con la recertificación Green Globe

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Ene. 23, 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, ha obtenido una vez más la recertificación Green Globe, reforzando más de dos décadas de liderazgo ambiental verificado y demostrando que la hospitalidad excepcional y la sostenibilidad sin concesiones van de la mano. El resort carbono neutro continúa siendo el único hotel en el mundo en haber alcanzado dos puntuaciones perfectas del 100% en Green Globe y mantiene su estatus Green Globe Platinum, reconocido por la excelencia en desempeño ambiental, social y económico. El resort también es la única propiedad designada por Green Globe como “El hotel/resort más sostenible del mundo”. Esta más reciente recertificación se logró tras una exhaustiva auditoría remota que confirmó el cumplimiento continuo de los rigurosos estándares internacionales de Green Globe.

Un legado construido a través de la acción

Desde el inicio, Bucuti & Tara se ha enfocado en acciones tangibles y medibles, más que en declaraciones aspiracionales. La sostenibilidad está integrada en cada aspecto de sus operaciones, desde la eficiencia energética y la gestión responsable del agua hasta la reducción de residuos, el abastecimiento ético, la capacitación del personal, la participación comunitaria y la protección de la biodiversidad.

A lo largo de casi cuatro décadas, Bucuti & Tara ha desarrollado más de 400 iniciativas de acción, respaldadas por certificaciones como Green Globe Platinum, CarbonNeutral, LEED Gold y Travelife Gold, y alineadas con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de las Naciones Unidas.

El liderazgo del resort también ha recibido reconocimiento internacional, incluyendo el Premio Global de Acción Climática de la ONU, y las Naciones Unidas han calificado su programa de sostenibilidad como “altamente replicable y escalable”.

Logros clave en sostenibilidad y objetivos para el próximo año

Bucuti & Tara continúa avanzando con metas ambiciosas basadas en la transparencia, la verificación y un impacto medible, que incluyen:

En 2026, el resort obtendrá la certificación Net Zero para las emisiones de , marcando un hito importante en su camino hacia la sostenibilidad. Impacto en bienestar animal: Stimami Sterilisami de Bucuti & Tara ha realizado 46,342 esterilizaciones de mascotas desde 2016 y ahora subsidia completamente los procedimientos en toda Aruba.

Demostrando que la sostenibilidad y la excelencia van de la mano

Bucuti & Tara es el hotel con más certificaciones ecológicas del Caribe y continúa liderando los rankings turísticos reconocidos a nivel global, demostrando que las vacaciones memorables y la sostenibilidad pueden ir de la mano.

El resort está clasificado como el hotel número 5 del mundo y el hotel número 1 del Caribe por Tripadvisor, mientras que su restaurante insignia, Elements Restaurant, obtuvo el reconocimiento como el mejor restaurante de alta cocina del Caribe. Bucuti & Tara continúa recibiendo reconocimientos anuales de las principales autoridades de viajes, incluyendo Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler y Forbes, destacándose de manera constante por su servicio, romance, bienestar y excelencia general. Estos reconocimientos reflejan una experiencia para el huésped definida por la tranquilidad, la atención personalizada y el lujo relajado, todo ofrecido dentro de uno de los marcos de sostenibilidad más avanzados de la hospitalidad global.

Una vacación sin culpa que es mejor para el planeta que quedarse en casa

Como el primer y único hotel certificado carbono neutro del Caribe, Bucuti & Tara ofrece a sus huéspedes una escapada verdaderamente libre de culpa, donde el romance, el confort y la gestión sostenible conviven de manera armoniosa, apoyando a un planeta más saludable con cada estadía.