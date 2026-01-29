Posted in ARTE/CULTURA Studiando ley na Hulanda Arubano Luke Keeven a raporta sneeuw a cay na Amsterdam 08:54 January 29, 2026 Leave a comment Sneeuw a bolbe cai na Hulanda. Na studentenwoning Amsterdam nos ta wak (ariba veld di futbol) cu nos studiantenan Arubiano ta bon representa 😄 Lugar: https://maps.app.goo.gl/cbrXeucwHhosyuiKA?g_st=ic Related Articles E fin di siman aki; *DEPARTAMENTO DI CULTURA TA INVITA COMUNIDAD PA BAN CELEBRA DIA DI BRAZIL* Durante un recepcion di gratitud: Minister Xiomara Maduro y Comision Celebracion Dianan Nacional a gradici tur esnan cu a yuda pa haci e Celebracionnan Nacional y Fiestanan Cultural 2019 exitoso Lansamento buki ‘Conoce bo isla’ Minister Xiomara Maduro a anuncia: “DI DANDE 2020 TA SIGUI VIRTUAL”