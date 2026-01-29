 Posted in ARTE/CULTURA

Studiando ley na Hulanda Arubano Luke Keeven a raporta sneeuw a cay na Amsterdam

08:54  January 29, 2026  Leave a comment

Sneeuw a bolbe cai na Hulanda. Na studentenwoning Amsterdam nos ta wak (ariba veld di futbol) cu nos studiantenan Arubiano ta bon representa 😄

Lugar: https://maps.app.goo.gl/cbrXeucwHhosyuiKA?g_st=ic

