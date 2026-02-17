Aruban band activemirror to perform three showcases at New Colossus Festival in New York

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — Aruban alternative rock band activemirror will perform three official showcases at the 2026 New Colossus Festival in New York City from March 3 to March 8, marking the first time an Aruban band has been invited to the event.

The band departs Aruba on March 2and will perform at multiple Lower East Side venues during the six-day international music discovery festival.

Performance schedule:

March 3, 9:15 p.m. — Pianos

March 5, 7 p.m. — Ki Smith Gallery

March 6, 9:30 p.m. — Laurie Beechman Theatre (private filmed performance)

March 8, 4:45 p.m. — Pianos

The March 6 performance will be filmed in front of an invited audience.

The New Colossus Festival is an annual showcase focused on independent and emerging artists from around the world, featuring more than 130 bands across intimate venues in New York City’s Lower East Side.

Pianos is a live music venue in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Ki Smith Gallery is a contemporary art space that hosts interdisciplinary visual art and live music events.

About activemirror

activemirror is an Aruban alternative and post-punk band whose music explores memory, identity and place through atmospheric songwriting and immersive live performances. The band has previously represented Aruba at Singapore’s Music Matters Live and Canada’s North by Northeast (NXNE) festival while contributing to the island’s developing original music scene.