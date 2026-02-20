No perde e oferta excepcional riba ekipo di cushina industrial na e Warehouse Sale di Stimami Sterilisami entrante Februari 27! [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — 20 di Februari 2026 — Bo tin un restaurant, food truck, compañia di catering, of bo ta bai habri uno pronto y bo ta buscando ekipo di cushina industrial di calidad halto y pre-usa? Eora no perde e oportunidad di haci bo compras na e Stimami Sterilisami Warehouse Sale cual lo tuma lugar diabierna 27 di Februari na Engelandstraat 5 (dilanti di Martijn Trading y banda di Coastal Crafters), for di 8:00 di mainta te 1:00 di atardi, of te ora tur mercancia wordo bendi.

Un seleccion amplio di ekipo di cushina industrial di calidad halto, pre-usa, cual a generosamente wordo dona door di e resort renombra, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, y su restaurant, Elements Restaurant, lo ta na benta y tur fondo lo bai na Stimami Sterilisami su programa nacional di sterilisacion di cacho y pushi. Cu prijsnan atractivo y un variedad diverso di articulonan, e evento aki ta ofrece un oportunidad excelente pa restaurantnan, cafes, food trucks, hotel y otro negoshinan incorpora ekipo valioso pa fortalece nan operacion.

Ta importante pa nota cu e articulonan ta di grado comercial y destina pa uso profesional, no pa cushina regular domestico.

Informacion importante pa cumpradonan

Clientenan cu ta cumpra ekipo grandi di cushina lo mester por move e articulonan nan mes y organisa nan propio transporte, ya cu e organisadonan no lo por asisti cu move ni entrega. Ta importante pa nota cu e articulonan ta di grado comercial y relativamente pisa. Tur articulo cumpra mester wordo retira durante e orario di benta, ya cu nos no lo por warda ningun articulo pa busca despues. Tanto pago cash como pago cu tarheta lo wordo acepta.

Sea parti di algo significante

Cada compra realisa durante e benta ta duna sosten directamente na e programa nacional di sterilisacion di Stimami Sterilisami, cu ya a logra mas cu 47,000 sterilisacion di cacho y pushi rond desde 2016. Na 2026, e iniciativa vital aki ta sigui avansa danki na e generosidad di nos sostenedonan, e compromiso di nos boluntarionan y e apoyo continuo di nos comunidad.

Ora bo asisti na e evento aki, bo ta haña mas cu un bon oferta—bo ta contribui na un solucion duradero. Cada compra ta yuda di un manera mas humano reduci e cantidad di animalnan sin cas riba isla y ta sostene un Aruba mas saludabel y cu mas compasion.

Nos ta spera di topa bo aya y nos ta gradici pa bo ta forma parti di e cambio positivo.

Tocante Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami

Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami ta un organizacion caritativo dedica na reduci den un manera humano y efectivo e cantidad di pushi y cacho abandona na Aruba, mediante su programa di sterilisacion cu ta cubri ful e costo di sterilisacion. E fundacion ta usa 100% di e donacionnan pa yuda cubri e costo di sterilisacion pa doñonan individual di mascotanan y organisacionnan boluntario cu ta cuida animalnan di caya.

E organisacion ta mantene un administracion financiero transparente, cu su contabilidad habri y su cifranan ta audita regularmente pa segura claridad y confiansa total.

Pa contribui na e causa, donacionnan por wordo hasi via transferencia bancario:

Bank: Aruba Bank

Account Number: 6012630190

Account Name: FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI

Swift Code: ARUBAWAX

Don’t Miss Incredible Deals on Industrial Kitchen Equipment at the Stimami Sterilisami Warehouse Sale this upcoming February 27th!

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — February 20, 2026 — Have a restaurant, food truck, catering business, or are you opening one soon and looking for high-quality, second-hand industrial kitchen equipment? Then do not miss the Stimami Sterilisami Warehouse Sale on Friday, February 27th, at Engelandstraat 5B, on the Martijn Trading side next to Coastal Crafters, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, or until sold out.

A wide selection of high-quality, pre-owned industrial kitchen equipment, generously donated by the award-winning Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort and Elements Restaurant, will be available for purchase, with all proceeds directly supporting Stimami Sterilisami’s national spay and neuter program. With affordable prices and a diverse selection, this is an excellent opportunity for restaurants, cafés, food trucks, caterers, hotels, and other food and beverage businesses to secure valuable additions to their operations while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Please note that all items are commercial-grade and intended for professional use and are not suitable for regular household kitchens.

Important Details for Shoppers

Customers purchasing larger kitchen equipment must arrange their own transportation, as the organizers will not be able to assist with moving or delivery. Please note that most items are heavy, commercial-grade equipment. All purchased items must be removed during sale hours, as we are unable to hold items for later pickup. Both cash and card payments will be accepted.

Be Part of Something Meaningful

Every purchase made during the sale directly supports Stimami Sterilisami’s island-wide spay and neuter program, which has already sterilized more than 47,000 dogs and cats throughout Aruba. In 2026, this vital initiative continues thanks to the generosity of our donors, the commitment of our volunteers, and the ongoing support of our community.

By attending this event, you’re doing more than finding great deals — you’re contributing to a lasting solution. Each purchase helps in the most humane way to reduce the number of stray animals on the island and supports a healthier, more compassionate Aruba.

We hope to see you there and thank you for being part of the change.

About Stimami Sterilisami Foundation

Stimami Sterilisami is a non-profit organization dedicated to humanely and effectively reducing the number of abandoned dogs and cats in Aruba through its national spay and neuter program. Every donation is used to cover 100% of the cost of spaying and neutering of dogs and cats for individual pet owners and volunteer organizations. Our books are audited and open to the public. To contribute to this important cause, you can make a direct contribution to Stimami Sterilisami Foundation via bank transfer:

Bank: Aruba Bank

Account Number: 6012630190

Account Name: FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI

Swift Code: ARUBAWAX