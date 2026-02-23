[VIDEO] Mester bini cu un ley si stranheronan no tin caminda pa biba mester kita nan permiso y deporta nan!

Dialuna mainta atrobe polis ta ricibi informe cu hendenan stranhero cu no tin caminda pa biba y mester hala nan for di Hendrikstraat, mesora a dirigi un patruya na e sitio. Na yegada di e patruya a haya holor stinki di pishi y sushedad humano cual tabata masha desagradable polis a papia cu e hendenan eybao y hasta un persona drumi tapa den kleechi y cu no kier a lanta polis a papia cu un dama cual den su papia ni papiamento drechi e tabata domina. Polis a avise cu nan a bini pa core cu nan for di e sitio publico aki ya cu nan ta forma mahos bista y e holor ta desagradable pa nos bishitantenan.