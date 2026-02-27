Aruban band activemirror releases new single “Akkadian Love,” recorded at Metalworks Studios

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — Aruban alternative and post-punk band activemirror released its new single, “Akkadian Love,” on Friday.

“Akkadian Love” brings a rare sense of optimism to the band’s catalog, marking their first love song to date. The track was recorded during their 2025 Artist in Residence sessions in Canada.

The single was recorded at Metalworks Studios in Mississauga, Ontario, one of Canada’s most acclaimed recording facilities. Established in 1978, Metalworks has been named Canada’s Studio of the Year 17 times at the Canadian Music Industry Awards. The studio has hosted international artists including Sade, Prince, Tina Turner, David Bowie, The Cranberries and Bruce Springsteen, as well as Canadian acts such as Rush, Metric, Triumph and Our Lady Peace, underscoring its global reputation and longstanding influence in the recording industry.

The release marks another milestone for the band, which continues to expand its international footprint while contributing to Aruba’s robust original music scene.

About activemirror

activemirror is an Aruban alternative and post-punk band whose songs come fully alive on stage, confronting identity, displacement and belonging head-on. The band has toured Canada, represented Aruba at Singapore’s Music Matters Live and North by Northeast, and will showcase at the New Colossus Festival in New York City in March 2026.

Credits:

Recording Engineer: Christopher Crerar

Assistant Engineer: Eric Mueller

Mixing Engineer: Eric Mueller

Mastering Engineer: Wayne Hawthorne

Producers: Liam Sean Kelly, Marco Henriquez Alva, Me’Shaq Richardson, Elias Janssen

Media contact

Amal Farhat

Secret Agent Man Music

+297 569 5815

amal@secretagentmanmusic.com