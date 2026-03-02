Unidat Kompania di Ehérsito di Ministerio di Defensa den Caribe ta kondusí  su rotashon [🇦🇼🇳🇱🇺🇸]

Willemstad – Durante un seremonia militar riba djaluna mainta, 2 di mart 2026, Kompania Rotashon 50 a entregá su tareanan na e siguiente unidat, Rotashon 51. E Komandante nobo entrante, Kapitan Marnix, a tuma e mando for di su predesesor durante un entrega di rema.

Despues di kuater luna intensivo den Karibe, Kapitan Roderik ta wak bèk ku satisfakshon riba e kolaborashon y entrenamentu di Charlie/Tijger Company. E unidat a kondusí vários seshon di entrenamentu riba e vários islanan, huntu ku un elemento médiko. Tabata un oportunidat úniko pa e unidat train den e klima tropikal aki. Kòrsou, Boneiru, i Aruba a duna e peloton nan aki e oportunidat pa kondusí entrenamentu táktiko i desaroyá abilidatnan spesialisá. E tereno di tiru na Korsou ta ofresé e oportunidat pa kondusí ehersisionan di kandela bibu integrá ku morteronan i sniper, sostené pa sistemanan no tripulá i drone. Tambe nos por a kolaborá ku militarnan di Kòrsou i Wardakosta. Tabata remarkabel pa mira kon, apesar di diferensianan den antesedentenan i métodonan di trabou, nos por a kontribuí konhuntamente na seguridat i stabilidat.

Kompania Bravo “Bull” ta kuminsá ku su di sinku rotashon den Region Caribe. Kapitan Marnix ta ansioso pa traha i entrená ku su unidat den e region. Komo parti di Batayon 11 di Infanteria, ‘Garderegiment Grenadiers en Jagers’, nan ta wòrdu desplegá normalmente

for di helikòpter òf ku parashüt, denter di e tres tareanan prinsipal di e forsa armá. E kompania ta proveé poder di kombate di kalidat haltu for di laira pa riba tera. Komo un kompania den Wèst, e énfasis ta prinsipalmente riba operashonnan na pia. E unidat lo wòrdu reforsá pa e próksimo 4.5 luna ku e kapasidat médiko di Kompania Médiko 11. Ademas di ta prepará pa i realisá mishonnan pa CZMCARIB, e enfoke ta riba un programa di entrenamentu interno pa prepará e unidat. E klima i medio ambiente di e Region di Caribe di Reino ta ofresé un oportunidat ekselente pa traha riba e desaroyo físiko i mental, liderazgo, i resiliene sia di personal. Kapitan Marnix i su tim ta wak padilanti pa kolaborá ku partnernan di seguridat lokal i spera ku e lo ta un kos agradabel i un periodo útil dor di utilisá e vários oportunidatnan di entrenamentu.

Ehérsito Real di Hulanda tin un kompania permanente den Caribe. E unidat aki, bou di mando di CZMCARIB, por wòrdu desplegá pa un variedat di tarea.. Durante e próksimo kuater lunanan, e kompania lo trein na Aruba, Boneiru, i Kòrsou.

Willemstad – Tijdens een militaire ceremonie op maandagochtend 2 maart 2026 droeg compagnie rotatie 50 haar taken over aan de volgende eenheid, rotatie 51. De nieuwe commandant, kapitein Marnix, nam tijdens een traditionele peddeloverdracht het commando over van zijn voorganger.

Na vier intensieve maanden in het Caribisch gebied kijkt kapitein Roderik tevreden terug op de samenwerkingen en trainingen van de Charlie/Tijgercompagnie. De eenheid heeft samen met een geneeskundig element diverse trainingen uitgevoerd op de verschillende eilanden. Het was een unieke gelegenheid voor de eenheid om in dit tropische klimaat te oefenen. Curaçao, Bonaire en Aruba gaven de pelotons de mogelijkheid tactische trainingen uit te voeren en specialistische vaardigheden te trainen. Het schietterrein op Curaçao biedt de mogelijkheid om geïntegreerde life fire oefeningen uit te voeren met

mortieren en snipers, ondersteund door onbemande systemen en drones. Daarnaast hebben we samen kunnen werken met Curaçaose militairen en de Kustwacht. Het was bijzonder om te zien hoe we, ondanks verschillen in achtergrond en werkwijzen, gezamenlijk konden bijdragen aan veiligheid en stabiliteit.

De Bravo “Stier” compagnie begint aan zijn vijfde rotatie in het Caribische gebied. Kapitein Marnix kijkt ernaar uit om met zijn eenheid te werken en trainen in de regio. Als onderdeel van 11 Infanteriebataljon Garderegiment Grenadiers en Jagers, worden zij normaal

gesproken ingezet vanuit helikopters of middels parachute, binnen de drie hoofdtaken van de krijgsmacht. Daarbij levert de compagnie hoogwaardige gevechtskracht vanuit de lucht op de grond. Als Compagnie in de West ligt de nadruk vooral op het optreden te voet. De eenheid

is de komende 4,5 maanden versterkt met geneeskundige capaciteit van 11 Geneeskundige compagnie. Naast het gereed zijn voor en het uitvoeren van opdrachten voor CZMCARIB, ligt de focus op een eigen trainingsprogramma om de eenheid verder gereed te stellen. Het klimaat en de omgeving van het Caribische deel van het Koninkrijk bieden een mooie gelegenheid om te werken aan fysieke en mentale vorming, leiderschap en gehardheid van het personeel. Kapitein Marnix kijkt samen met zijn team uit

naar de samenwerking met lokale veiligheidspartners en verwacht er een mooie en nuttige periode van te gaan maken door de verschillende trainingsmogelijkheden te benutten.

De Koninklijke Landmacht heeft een permanente compagnie in het Caribisch gebied. Deze eenheid, onder bevel van CZMCARIB, kan worden ingezet voor een verscheidenheid aan taken. De komende vier maanden traint de compagnie op zowel Aruba, Bonaire als Curaçao.

Willemstad – During a military ceremony on Monday morning, March 2, 2026, Company Rotation 50 handed over its tasks to the next unit, Rotation 51. The new commander, Captain Marnix, took over command from his predecessor during a traditional paddle handover.

After four intensive months in the Caribbean, Captain Roderik looks back with satisfaction on the collaboration and training of Charlie/Tijger Company. The unit conducted various training sessions on the various islands, along with a medical element. It was a unique opportunity for the unit to train in this tropical climate. Curaçao, Bonaire, and Aruba gave the platoons the opportunity to conduct tactical training and develop specialized skills. The firing range on Curaçao offers the opportunity to conduct integrated live fire exercises with mortars and snipers, supported by unmanned systems and drones. We were also able to collaborate with Curaçaoan military personnel and the Coast Guard. It was remarkable to see how, despite differences in background and working methods, we could jointly contribute to safety and stability.

Bravo “Bull” Company is beginning its fifth rotation in the Caribbean. Captain Marnix is looking forward to working and training with his unit in the region. As part of 11 Infantry Battalion, ‘Garderegiment Grenadiers en Jagers’, they are normally deployed

from helicopters or by parachute, within the three main tasks of the armed force. The company provides high-quality combat power from the air to the ground. As a company in the West, the emphasis is primarily on operations on foot. The unit will be reinforced for the next 4.5 months with the medical capacity of 11 Medical Company. In addition to being prepared for and carrying out missions for CZMCARIB, the focus is on an in-house training program to further prepare the unit. The climate and environment of the Caribbean part of the

Kingdom offer an excellent opportunity to work on the physical and mental development, leadership, and resilience of personnel. Captain Marnix and his team look forward to collaborating with local security partners and expect it to be an enjoyable and useful period by utilizing the various training opportunities.

The Royal Netherlands Army has a permanent company in the Caribbean. This unit, under the command of CZMCARIB, can be deployed for a variety of tasks. Over the next four months, the company will train in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.