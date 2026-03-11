Pico bello a recauda AFL 2,640 pa e Maryjoan Foundation

Pico bello ta orguyoso di anuncia cu un total di AFL 2.640 a wordo recauda pa sostene e Maryjoan Foundation pa medio di e benta di su bakinan di 1L cu ​​sabor di strawberry. Como parti di e iniciativa aki, a invita clientenan pa cumpra e baki special di sabor di strawberry 1L, cu e entrada ta contribui na e donacion. Danki na e sosten di comunidad, e campaña tabata un exito y a permiti Pico Bello contribui cu AFL 2.640 na e Maryjoan Foundation, cu ta sostene conscientisacion di cancer na pecho y esnan afecta pa e malesa. Pico Bello ta extende su sincero gratitud na tur cu a participa y sostene e iniciativa. E contesta di e comunidad ta refleha e poder di bini hunto pa un causa significante. Na Pico Bello, duna bek na comunidad ta un balor importante, y iniciativanan manera esaki ta yuda fortalece sosten pa organisacionnan cu ta haci un diferencia. “Nos ta comparti e cuido.” Pico Bello ta gradici tur cliente y sostenedornan cu a yuda haci e aporte aki posibel.



Pico Bello Raises AFL 2,640 for the Maryjoan Foundation

Pico Bello is proud to announce that a total of AFL 2,640 was raised in support of theMaryjoan Foundation through the sale of its strawberry flavor 1L bins.

As part of this initiative, customers were invited to purchase the special strawberry flavor 1L bin, with proceeds contributing to the donation. Thanks to the support of the community, the campaign was a success and allowed Pico Bello to contribute AFL 2,640 to the Maryjoan Foundation, which supports breast cancer awareness and those affected by the disease.

Pico Bello extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the initiative. The community’s response reflects the power of coming together for a meaningful cause.

At Pico Bello, giving back to the community is an important value, and initiatives like this help strengthen support for organizations making a difference.

“We Share the Care.”

Pico Bello thanks all customers and supporters who helped make this contribution possible.