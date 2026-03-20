MFK TA KOBARDIÁ I PARA REUNION DI OUMENTO DI PREIS DI GASOLIN I DISEL DEN PLENO KRÍSIS!

WILLEMSTAD, KÒRSOU – 20 di mart 2026 — Frakshon di Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) ta sumamente preokupá ku e forma kobarde ku MFK ta komportá su mes. Un reunion ku nan mes a yama di emergensia, nan mes a vota pa par’é paso nan no ta prepará! Loke a tuma lugá den sala di Parlamento tabata un bèrgwensa total.

Kon Gabinete-MFK (Pisas-III) por pretendé di atendé un guera ku konsekuensianan direkto pa nos, si nan no por wanta preguntanan krítiko di parlamentarionan? Loke nos a mira awe ta puru kobardia. Algun parlamentario krítiko di oposishon tabata sufisiente pa basha henter e Gobièrnu aki abou den Parlamento. Nan a spanta i a usa nan mayoria pa silensiá e debate riba krísis!

Gobièrnu ta bin bisa awor ku nan tin ku bai hasi ‘análisis finansiero’. Pero kon bini nan no por a tarda e toma di desishon pa subi preis di disel i gasolin sin e análisis ei? Ora di hisa preis den saku di pueblo, nan ta kla mesora, pero ora mester duna kuenta i rason riba e impakto i aspekto finansiero den Parlamento, nan ta kore skonde tras di ‘análisis’.

Frakshon di PNP su posishon riba esaki ta kla. Manera Parlamentario Osepa a enfatisá bon kla awe, indikando e punto di doló: mainta trempan e gobièrnu aki ta bati alarma, bisando ku tin un “krísis” pa ‘trommel op’ tur hende. I pa ora reunion di urgensia kuminsá, nan ta bini ku nan man bashí, sin niun solushon!

Ta inakseptabel pa mira e kantidat di hende, tur e konseheronan i kònsultentnan ku ta kosta miónes, ku tin tras di Gobièrnu, miéntras un Parlamentario no tin e ehérsito ei tras di dje i tòg ta pone nan tembla.

Frakshon di PNP ta manda un mensahe kla i raspa: Pueblo, habri wowo! Na lugá di bin ku solushon pa e kosto di bida, ta bin Parlamento pa hunga wega di poder, sin pia sin kabes. Kòrsou meresé lidernan ku tin e kurashi di enfrentá krísis, no kobardenan ku ta para reunion ora e kos bira kayente.

Frakshon di PNP lo sigui lucha pa bèrdat, pa transparensia i pa e bienestar di tur Yu di Kòrsou.

MFK TOONT LAFHEID EN STOPT VERGADERING OVER PRIJSVERHOGING BENZINE EN DIESEL MIDDEN IN CRISIS!

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – 20 maart 2026 — De fractie van de Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) is uiterst bezorgd over het laffe gedrag van de MFK. Een vergadering die zij zelf met spoed hebben bijeengeroepen, hebben ze zelf weggestemd omdat ze niet voorbereid zijn! Wat er in de zaal van het Parlement plaatsvond, was een absolute schande.

Hoe kan het Kabinet-MFK (Pisas-III) beweren een oorlog met directe gevolgen voor ons aan te pakken, als ze niet eens kritische vragen van parlementariërs kunnen verdragen? Wat we vandaag hebben gezien is pure lafheid. Enkele kritische oppositieleden waren genoeg om deze hele Regering in het Parlement omver te blazen. Ze schrokken en gebruikten hun meerderheid om het debat over de crisis het zwijgen op te leggen!

De Regering komt nu beweren dat ze een ‘financiële analyse’ moeten gaan maken. Maar hoe kan het dat ze de beslissing om de prijs van diesel en benzine te verhogen niet konden uitstellen zonder die analyse? Als het gaat om het verhogen van prijzen ten koste van de portemonnee van het volk, staan ze meteen klaar. Maar wanneer ze in het Parlement tekst en uitleg moeten geven over de financiële impact en aspecten, rennen ze weg om zich te verstoppen achter een ‘analyse’.

Het standpunt van de PNP-fractie hierover is duidelijk. Zoals Statenlid Osepa vandaag zeer duidelijk benadrukte door de vinger op de zere plek te leggen: ‘s ochtends vroeg slaat deze regering alarm en roept dat er een “crisis” is om iedereen op te trommelen. En tegen de tijd dat de spoedvergadering begint, komen ze met lege handen aan, zonder enige oplossing!

Het is onacceptabel om het aantal mensen te zien, al die adviseurs en consultants die miljoenen kosten, die achter de Regering staan, terwijl een oppositie-Statenlid dat leger niet achter zich heeft en hen toch laat beven.

De PNP-fractie stuurt een duidelijke en harde boodschap: Volk, open je ogen! In plaats van met oplossingen te komen voor de kosten van levensonderhoud, komen ze naar het Parlement om machtsspelletjes te spelen, zonder kop of staart. Curaçao verdient leiders die de moed hebben om een crisis het hoofd te bieden, geen lafaards die een vergadering stopzetten zodra het te heet onder de voeten wordt.

De PNP-fractie zal blijven strijden voor de waarheid, voor transparantie en voor het welzijn van elke Yu di Kòrsou.

MFK SHOWS COWARDICE AND HALTS MEETING ON GASOLINE AND DIESEL PRICE HIKE IN THE MIDST OF A CRISIS

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – March 20, 2026 — The People’s National Party (PNP) faction is extremely concerned about the cowardly behavior of the MFK. An emergency meeting they called themselves was voted down by them because they were not prepared! What took place in the Parliament hall was an absolute disgrace.

How can the MFK-Cabinet (Pisas-III) claim to handle a war with direct consequences for us, if they cannot withstand critical questions from parliamentarians? What we saw today is pure cowardice. A few critical opposition members were enough to bring this entire Government down in Parliament. They got scared and used their majority to silence the debate on the crisis!

The Government is now saying that they have to conduct a ‘financial analysis’. But how is it that they could not delay the decision to increase the price of diesel and gasoline without that analysis? When it comes to raising prices out of the people’s pockets, they are immediately ready. But when they have to account for the financial impact and aspects in Parliament, they run and hide behind an ‘analysis’.

The PNP faction’s position on this is clear. As Member of Parliament Osepa clearly emphasized today, pointing out the painful truth: early in the morning this government sounds the alarm, saying there is a “crisis” to drum everyone up. And by the time the emergency meeting starts, they show up empty-handed, without any solution!

It is unacceptable to see the amount of people, all those advisors and consultants costing millions, standing behind the Government, while a single Member of Parliament does not have that army behind them and still makes them tremble.

The PNP faction sends a clear and sharp message: People, open your eyes! Instead of coming up with solutions for the cost of living, they come to Parliament to play senseless power games. Curaçao deserves leaders who have the courage to face a crisis, not cowards who stop a meeting when things get too hot to handle.

The PNP faction will continue to fight for truth, transparency, and the well-being of every Yu di Kòrsou (Curaçaoan).