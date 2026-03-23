🟢 PNP DEN PARLAMENTO: “E BÈRDAT SO TA HASI NOS LIBER I NOS NO POR BRASA MAL MANEHO!”

WILLEMSTAD, KÒRSOU – 23 di mart 2026 — Durante e reunion di Komishon Sentral riba djaluna 23 di mart 2026, kaminda a trata e rapòrt di Kontraloria General (ARC) riba Kuenta Anual 2023, Frakshon di Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) a bati bèl fuertemente kontra e atakenan inaseptabel di Gobièrnu dirigí na nos institutonan di kòntròl. Tantu Lider di Frakshon mr. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia komo Parlamentario mr. Sheldry Osepa a hiba disertashonnan skèrpi pa defendé e integridat di nos institutonan i protehá plaka di pueblo.

Lider di Frakshon, Parlamentario Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia, den e debate e la bisa ku e Kuenta Anual mester ta e spil di transparensia di nos pais, pero loke ARC a presentá ta un “spil kibrá ku ta skonde e bèrdat pa e pueblo di Kòrsou.” Larmonie-Cecilia a bati alarma riba e desaster finansiero kaminda tin kasi 4 mil mion (4 miar) florin den eror i insertidumbre.

El a kuestioná severamente e aserkamentu di Gobièrnu pa ataká e profeshonalnan di ARC ku no por defendé nan mes den sala di Parlamento. “Na lugá di splika pueblo unda e plaka a bai, Minister ta manda karta eksigiendo pa Kontraloria hala su rapòrt aden! Kier tira e bos krítiko afó i laga Kontraloria sera boka. Esaki ta habri kaminda pa diktadura, ku ta silensiá tur ku tin un otro bos o pensamentu,” Larmonie-Cecilia a deklará. Tambe el a kuestioná e ròl di SOAB, indikando ku nan ta laba nan man manera Poncio Pilato miéntras nan ta kobra miones pa ‘Financial Management’.

Parlamentario Sheldry Osepa a enfatisá ku “e bèrdat ta hasi nos liber.” El a splika ku Gobièrnu a bin Parlamento ku un defensa formal, pero “un bon defensa nunka kiermen ku esei ta e bèrdat.” Pa ilustrá esaki, Osepa a hasi un komparashon simpel pero krusial: “Den mundu di lei, bo por tin dies hurista ku dies diferente punto di bista. Pero al final, ta e wes ta disidí kiko ta e bèrdat pa lei. For di e momento ei, ta e punto di bista di e wes ta konta.”

Den e asuntu di finansa di nos pais, Kontraloria General (ARC) ta e outoridat final ankrá den nos Konstitushon. Artíkulo 68 di nos Staatsregeling ta stipulá kla ku ta Algemene Rekenkamer ta e órgano serio ku ta investigá tur entrada i salida di Gobièrnu.

Osepa a rechasá e atake di Gobièrnu riba ARC bou di e kapa ku no tabatin bon “hoor en wederhoor”. Manera e parlamentario a duna di konosé: “Hoor en wederhoor nunka kier men ku e persona mester ta di akuerdo ku bo!” ARC a duna Minister e chèns di kontestá i a tende e partidonan, pero ora falta prueba, un akountent no por djis sera wowo.

Osepa a kuestioná e falta di rèspèt pa e instituto: “Ta manera ta ko’i kèns Algemene Rekenkamer ta hasiendo. Si Gobièrnu i Minister su opinion ta ku e miembronan di Kontraloria no ta sirbi òf ta hasi nan trabou asina malu, ki mishi nan t’ei ainda? Bo no por ataka profeshonalnan respetá djis pasobra e bèrdat ku nan ta presentá ta hasi doló.”

Pa Frakshon di PNP, e kontesta riba e petishon di Minister pa Parlamento fòrsa ARC pa hala su rapòrt aden ta un rotundo “NÒ!”. PNP no ta brasa mal maneho, a ni si nos tabata parti di Gobièrnu e aña ei. P’esei nos ta defendé e institushonnan di e pais aki i e plaka di nos hendenan, unda ku nos ta den gobernashon, di forma konsistente!

Na nòmber di Frakshon PNP, Parlamentario Osepa a lansa e proposishon formal pa invitá Algemene Rekenkamer (ARC) mes bini den Parlamento pa nan tambe bin duna nan punto di bista i reakshoná riba e presentashon ku Gobièrnu a duna awe. Mester skucha e ‘hues’ di nos finansa públiko direktamente.

Frakshon PNP lo sigui para firme komo e bos di rason i transparensia pa tur e pagadónan di belasting di Kòrsou.

🟢 PNP IN HET PARLEMENT: “ALLEEN DE WAARHEID MAAKT ONS VRIJ EN WIJ KUNNEN WANBELEID NIET OMARMEN!”

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – 23 maart 2026 — Tijdens de vergadering van de Centrale Commissie op maandag 23 maart 2026, waar het rapport van de Algemene Rekenkamer (ARC) over de Jaarrekening 2023 is behandeld, heeft de fractie van de Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) krachtig de noodklok geluid tegen de onacceptabele aanvallen van de regering gericht op onze controle-instituten. Zowel fractieleider mr. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia als Statenlid mr. Sheldry Osepa hielden scherpe betogen om de integriteit van onze instituten te verdedigen en de publieke middelen te beschermen.

Fractieleider en Statenlid Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia stelde tijdens het debat dat de Jaarrekening de spiegel van transparantie van ons land moet zijn, maar wat de ARC heeft gepresenteerd is een “gebroken spiegel die de waarheid verbergt voor de bevolking van Curaçao.” Larmonie-Cecilia sloeg alarm over de financiële ramp, waarbij sprake is van bijna 4 miljard gulden aan fouten en onzekerheden.

Zij uitte zware kritiek op de benadering van de regering om de professionals van de ARC, die zichzelf in de Statenzaal niet kunnen verdedigen, aan te vallen.

“In plaats van het volk uit te leggen waar het geld naartoe is gegaan, stuurt de minister een brief met de eis dat de Rekenkamer haar rapport intrekt! Men wil de kritische stem uitschakelen en de Rekenkamer de mond snoeren. Dit opent de weg naar een dictatuur, die iedereen met een andere stem of gedachte het zwijgen oplegt,” verklaarde Larmonie-Cecilia. Ook trok zij de rol van de SOAB in twijfel en wees zij erop dat zij hun handen in onschuld wassen als Pontius Pilatus, terwijl zij miljoenen opstrijken voor ‘Financial Management’.

Statenlid Sheldry Osepa benadrukte dat “de waarheid ons vrij maakt.” Hij legde uit dat de regering met een formeel verweer naar het parlement is gekomen, maar dat “een goede verdediging nooit betekent dat dit de waarheid is.” Om dit te illustreren, maakte Osepa een simpele maar cruciale vergelijking: “In de juridische wereld kun je tien juristen hebben met tien verschillende standpunten. Maar uiteindelijk bepaalt de rechter wat de juridische waarheid is. Vanaf dat moment telt het standpunt van de rechter.”

In de financiële kwesties van ons land is de Algemene Rekenkamer (ARC) de hoogste autoriteit die verankerd is in onze Staatsregeling. Artikel 68 van onze Staatsregeling stelt duidelijk dat de Algemene Rekenkamer het serieuze orgaan is dat alle inkomsten en uitgaven van de regering onderzoekt.

Osepa verwierp de aanval van de regering op de ARC onder het mom van een gebrek aan fatsoenlijk “hoor en wederhoor”. Zoals het Statenlid aangaf: “Hoor en wederhoor betekent nooit dat de persoon het met je eens moet zijn!” De ARC heeft de minister de kans gegeven om te antwoorden en heeft de partijen aangehoord, maar als het bewijs ontbreekt, kan een accountant niet zomaar een oogje dichtknijpen.

Osepa stelde het gebrek aan respect voor het instituut ter discussie: “Het lijkt alsof men vindt dat de Algemene Rekenkamer zich als een dwaas gedraagt. Als het de mening is van de Regering en de Minister dat de leden van de Rekenkamer niet deugen of hun werk zo slecht doen, wat zoeken ze daar dan nog? Je kunt geen gerespecteerde professionals aanvallen alleen maar omdat de waarheid die zij presenteren pijn doet.”

Voor de PNP-fractie is het antwoord op het verzoek van de minister aan het Parlement om de ARC te dwingen haar rapport in te trekken een resoluut “NEE!”. De PNP omarmt geen wanbeleid, zelfs niet als wij in dat betreffende jaar deel uitmaakten van de Regering. Daarom verdedigen wij consequent de instituten van dit land en het geld van onze mensen, overal waar wij in de regering zitten!

Namens de PNP-fractie lanceerde Statenlid Osepa het formele voorstel om de Algemene Rekenkamer (ARC) zelf in de Staten uit te nodigen, zodat zij ook hun standpunt kunnen toelichten en kunnen reageren op de presentatie die de Regering vandaag heeft gegeven. De ‘rechter’ van onze publieke financiën moet direct worden gehoord.

De PNP-fractie zal stevig blijven staan als de stem van rede en transparantie voor alle belastingbetalers van Curaçao

🟢 PNP IN PARLIAMENT: “ONLY THE TRUTH SHALL SET US FREE AND WE CANNOT EMBRACE MISMANAGEMENT!”

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – March 23, 2026 — During the Central Committee meeting on Monday, March 23, 2026, which addressed the report by the General Audit Chamber (ARC) on the 2023 Annual Accounts, the Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) faction loudly sounded the alarm against the government’s unacceptable attacks directed at our oversight institutions. Both Faction Leader mr. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia and Member of Parliament mr. Sheldry Osepa delivered sharp remarks to defend the integrity of our institutions and protect the people’s money.

Faction Leader and MP Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia stated in the debate that the Annual Accounts should be the mirror of our country’s transparency, but what ARC presented is a “broken mirror that hides the truth from the people of Curaçao.” Larmonie-Cecilia raised the alarm regarding the financial disaster, wherein there are nearly 4 billion guilders in errors and uncertainties.

She severely questioned the government’s approach of attacking the ARC professionals who cannot defend themselves on the floor of Parliament.

“Instead of explaining to the people where the money went, the Minister sends a letter demanding that the Audit Chamber withdraw its report! They want to throw out the critical voice and silence the Audit Chamber. This paves the way for a dictatorship, silencing anyone with a different voice or thought,” Larmonie-Cecilia declared. She also questioned the role of SOAB, pointing out that they are washing their hands like Pontius Pilate while collecting millions for ‘Financial Management’.

Member of Parliament Sheldry Osepa emphasized that “the truth shall set us free.” He explained that the government came to Parliament with a formal defense, but “a good defense never means that it is the truth.” To illustrate this, Osepa made a simple but crucial comparison: “In the legal world, you can have ten jurists with ten different points of view. But in the end, it is the judge who decides what the truth is under the law. From that moment on, it is the judge’s point of view that counts.”

In matters concerning our country’s finances, the General Audit Chamber (ARC) is the final authority anchored in our Constitution. Article 68 of our Constitution clearly stipulates that the General Audit Chamber is the serious body that investigates all government income and expenditure.

Osepa rejected the government’s attack on the ARC under the guise of a lack of proper “hearing and rebuttal” (audi alteram partem). As the parliamentarian pointed out: “Hearing and rebuttal never mean that the person has to agree with you!” The ARC gave the Minister the chance to respond and heard the parties out, but when evidence is lacking, an accountant cannot simply turn a blind eye.

Osepa questioned the lack of respect for the institution: “It’s as if they are treating the General Audit Chamber like fools. If it is the Government and Minister’s opinion that the members of the Audit Chamber are of no use or do their jobs so poorly, why are they still there? You cannot attack respected professionals simply because the truth they present hurts.”

For the PNP Faction, the answer to the Minister’s request for Parliament to force the ARC to withdraw its report is a resounding “NO!”. The PNP does not embrace mismanagement, not even if we were part of the Government that year. That is why we consistently defend the institutions of this country and the money of our people, wherever we are in government!

On behalf of the PNP Faction, MP Osepa launched a formal proposal to invite the General Audit Chamber (ARC) itself to Parliament so that they too can provide their perspective and react to the presentation given by the Government today. The ‘judge’ of our public finances must be heard directly.

The PNP Faction will continue to stand firm as the voice of reason and transparency for all taxpayers of Curaçao.