Mas leu cu curiosidad: Reflexion riba un anochi di berdadero conexion na Universidad di Aruba

Diajuebs siman pasa, tabata hopi mas cu simplemente un Open House; e tabata un testimonio di e ambicion nan cu ta biba den nos comunidad. Maske nos campañanan di radio y social media a trece hopi hende na nos porta, ta e calidad di e combersacion nan a defini e anochi aki berdaderamente.

Kico tabata mas remarcabel? E cambio den e nivel di compromiso. Nos a mira futuro studiantenan yega no solamente cu curiosidad, pero tambe cu un plan concreto. Acompaña pa nan mayor, amigo, y hasta nan propio docentenan, e studiantenan aki a bin prepara cu preguntanan profundo tocante tuition fee, rekisitonan di entrada, y evaluacion di diploma. Tur esaki ta mustra nos cu nos futuro academiconan no ta busca solamente un titulo; nan ta busca un transformacion.

Nos slogan, “Sea curioso, sali cu conexion,” a cobra bida den tur skina di nos campus. Sea tabata un hoben profesional cu bista riba un Master pa su crecemento personal, of un studiante di scol secundario explorando nos bachelors y e Academic Foundation Year, e energia tabata uno di progreso colectivo.

Kico ta sigui? Pa mantene e momentum aki bibo, nos lo lansa un campaña dedica riba nos plataformanan di social media pa guia boso den e procesonan di rekisito pa admision y e registracion online, cual ta habri oficialmente dia 15 di mei.

Un Danki di Curason Un exito di e magnitud aki ta rekeri cooperacion di henter un comunidad. Specialmente na nos partnernan di IPA y Arubalening, nos banda musical di cas talentoso pa e entretenimento, nos departamento di Facilidad cu a traha incansabel, mu yen especial Patrick Ras, e ekipo energetico di Office of Student Affairs, y cada un di e boluntarionan; tanto docente como studiante cu a demostra e miho parti di Universidad di Aruba.

Na e studiantenan cu ta preparando pa nan examen: nos ta desea boso hopi claridad y exito. Na nos profesionalnan hoben: corda cu e decision pa sigui educa bo mes ta e contribucion di mas grandi cu bo por haci pa e crecemento di nos isla.

Boso biahe, crecemento y exito ta nos mision; nos ta mira otro dia 15 di mei

Reflections on a Night of Connection at the University of Aruba

Yesterday was more than just an Open House; it was a testament to the evolving ambitions of our community. While our radio and social media campaigns brought people to our doors, it was the quality of the conversations that truly defined the evening.

What was most remarkable? The shift in engagement. We saw prospective students arriving not just with curiosity, but with a plan. Accompanied by parents, friends, and even their current teachers, these students came prepared with deep questions about tuition fees, entry requirements, and diploma evaluations. It is clear: our future scholars aren’t just looking for a degree; they are looking for a transformation.

Our slogan, “Be Curious, Leave with Connections,” came to life in every corridor. Whether it was a young professional eyeing a master’s for self-growth or a high schooler exploring our Bachelor programs and Academic Foundation Year, the energy was one of collective advancement.

What’s Next? To keep this momentum going, we are launching a dedicated social media campaign to guide you through the prerequisite tests and the online registration process, which officially opens on May 15.

A Heartfelt Thank You A success of this scale requires a village. Special thanks to our partners at IPA and Arubalening, our talented in-house band for the entertainment, our tireless Facility department, the energetic Office of Student Affairs, and every single volunteer—both faculty and students, who showcased the best of UA.

To the students preparing for exams: we wish you clarity and strength. To our young professionals: remember that choosing to further your education is the ultimate contribution to the growth of our island.

Your journey is our mission. See you on May 15th!

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