Ehérsito Real di Hulanda ta hasi ehersisio na Bonaire

E Compania na Wèst ta trein na Bonaire te dia 22 di Aprel E unidat aki di Ehérsito Real di Hulanda normalmente ta stashoná na Kòrsou. Meta di e ehersisio ta pa prepará pa Tarea Prinsipal 1: E defensa di Reino.

E ehersisio di e kompania ta konsistí di vários elemento. Por ehèmpel, tin un senario riba e tereno di entrenamentu kaminda nan mester libra un enemigu fiktisio. Tambe e sòldánan ta hibando ‘patruya sosial’ den besindario di Kralendijk. Durante e patruyanan aki, nan ta hiba kombersashon ku e poblashon lokal pa establesé kontakto i interkambiá informashon.

E ehersisio riba Bonaire ta wòrdu tené debí na e debernan konstitushonal ku forsanan armá tambe tin den Region Karibe. Por ehèmpel, un di e debernan aki ta e abilidat pa defendé bo mes teritorio. Adishonalmente, e Kompania na Wèst ta responsabel pa duna asistensia militar ora ta nesesario. Pa esaki ta esensial ku e sòldánan ta bon konosí ku tur e islanan.

Koninklijke Landmacht oefent op Bonaire

De Compagnie in de West oefent tot 22 april op Bonaire. Deze eenheid van de Koninklijke Landmacht is normaliter geplaatst op Curaçao. Het doel van de oefening is het voorbereiden op hoofdtaak 1: de verdediging van het Koninkrijk.

De oefening van de compagnie bestaat uit meerdere elementen. Zo is er op het oefenterrein op Bonaire een scenario waar ze een fictieve vijand moeten bevrijden. Ook voeren de militairen ‘sociale patrouilles’ uit in de omgeving van Kralendijk. Hierbij gaan ze met de bevolking in gesprek om contacten te leggen en informatie uit te wisselen.

De oefening op Bonaire wordt gehouden vanwege de grondwettelijke taken die de krijgsmacht ook in het Caribisch gebied heeft. Zo is één van de taken het kunnen verdedigen van het eigen grondgebied. Daarnaast is de Compagnie in de West verantwoordelijk voor het verlenen van militaire bijstand wanneer dat nodig is. Hiervoor is het noodzakelijk dat de militairen op alle eilanden goed bekend zijn.

Royal Netherlands Army exercises on Bonaire

The Company in the West is exercising on Bonaire until April 22. This unit of the Royal Netherlands Army is normally stationed on Curaçao. The purpose of the exercise is to prepare for Main Task 1: The defense of the Kingdom.

The company’s exercise consists of several elements. For instance, there is a scenario on the training grounds where they must liberate a fictional enemy. The soldiers are also conducting ‘social patrols’ in the vicinity of Kralendijk. During these patrols, they engage in conversation with the local population to establish contacts and exchange information.

The exercise on Bonaire is being held due to the constitutional duties the armed forces also have in the Caribbean Region. For instance, one of these duties is, the ability to defend one’s own territory. Additionally, the Company in the West is responsible for providing military assistance when necessary. To this end, it is essential that the soldiers are well acquainted with all the islands.