Bo siguiente lunch meeting ta merece un miho bista. Elements Restaurant ta introduci su Lunch Ehecutivo nobo. [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱🇪🇸]  

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 17, 2026 – Tin un miho luga pa hasi negoshi na Aruba, y e ta situa riba Eagle Beach mes. Elements Restaurant, situa na e renombra, adults-only Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, a introduci su Executive Lunch nobo, un experiencia culinario di tres plato diseña pa profesionalnan cu ta busca un ambiente comodo y priva pa un almuerzo di trabou eleva. Disponibel durante dianan di siman for di 12:00 te 4:30 p.m. y cu un prijs di $23.50 pa persona, e Executive Lunch ta inclui un escogencia di entrada, plato principal y postre, hunto cu un bebida no-alcoholico gratis.

Reconoci como e restaurant No. 1 di Fine Dining den Caribe segun TripAdvisor, Elements ta situa directamente riba e parti mas amplio di Eagle Beach, ofreciendo un bista panoramico di lama for di tur asiento. Bo por escohe entre e interior elegante, cu aire acondiciona, cu bentanan di piso te blafon cu ta laga e bista espectacular di e lama drenta, of e terraza habri cu ta permiti e brisa suave y e zonido di lama drenta. E ambiente ta trankil, e servicio ta atento, y e privacidad ta real, cual ta exactamente e tipo di ambiente cu ta dificil pa haya na otro luga riba e isla durante un dia druk den siman. Pa mantene e ambiente aki, e Executive Lunch ta obtenibel pa reunion nan chikito, cu reservacion di grupo acepta pa un maximo di seis persona.

E menu di Executive Lunch ta refleha e filosofia distintivo di Elements di farm-to-future, combinando inspiracion Mediterraneo cu influencia Caribense y un enfoke fuerte riba ingredientenan fresco y localmente abasteci. E menu ta cambia regularmente pa mantene interesante. Huespednan cu ta desea di ordena fuera di e menu fiho, tambe ta bonbini pa asina explora e menu completo di almuerzo à la carte.

“Nos kier duna nos comunidad di commerciantenan local un bon rason pa sali for di oficina durante orario di almuerzo,” ta locual Nicolas Nemalceff, Director di Food & Beverage na Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort a bisa. “Elements ta ofrece algo diferente: un espacio keto, bunita, caminda por tin un conversacion ameno. Bon cuminda, un bista espectacular sin ningun distraccion. E combinacion aki nan ta dificil pa iguala.”

Reservacion ta recomenda y por wordo hasi via elementsaruba.com, pa medio di e-mail na elements@bucuti.com, of yama +297 583 1100 ext. 109. Tuma nota cu Elements no ta acepta placa efectivo, por solamente paga cu carchi.

Your Next Business Lunch Deserves a Better View. Elements Restaurant Introduces its New Executive Lunch.

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 17, 2026 – There is a better place to do business in Aruba, and it sits right on Eagle Beach. Elements Restaurant at the award-winning, adults-only Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort has introduced its new Executive Lunch, a three-course dining experience designed for professionals who want a comfortable, private setting for a working lunch that is actually worth looking forward to. Available weekdays from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m. and priced at $23.50 per person, the Executive Lunch includes a choice of appetizer, main course and dessert, along with a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage.

Recognized as TripAdvisor’s No. 1 Fine Dining Restaurant in the Caribbean, Elements sits directly on the widest stretch of Eagle Beach, offering panoramic ocean views from every seat. The beautifully designed air-conditioned interior features floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the stunning beachfront views inside, while the open-air deck lets in the gentle trade winds and the sound of the sea. The atmosphere is calm, the service is attentive, and the privacy is genuine, exactly the kind of setting that is hard to find elsewhere on the island on a busy weekday. To preserve that atmosphere, the Executive Lunch is suited for smaller meetings, with group reservations accepted for a maximum of six persons.

The Executive Lunch menu reflects Elements’ signature farm-to-future philosophy, blending Mediterranean inspiration with Caribbean flair and a strong focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The menu rotates regularly to keep things interesting. Guests who prefer to order outside the set menu are also welcome to explore the full à la carte lunch menu.

“Nos a kier a duna e comunidad empresarial di Aruba un motibo real pa laga ofisina durante ora di almuerzo,” asina Nicolas Nemalceff, Director di Food & Beverage na Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, a bisa. “Elements ta ofrece algo raro: un espacio trankil y bunita unda un conversacion por respira di berdad. Bon cuminda, un bista excelente y sin distraccion. E combinacion aki ta dificil di supera.”

“We wanted to give Aruba’s business community a real reason to leave the office at lunchtime,” said Nicolas Nemalceff, Food & Beverage Director at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Elements offers something rare: a quiet, beautiful space where a conversation can actually breathe. Good food, a great view and no distractions. That combination is hard to beat.”

Reservations are recommended and can be made at elementsaruba.com, by emailing elements@bucuti.com, or by calling +297 583 1100 ext. 109. Please note that Elements is cashless.

Waar zaken en uitzicht samenkomen: Elements lanceert Executive Lunch

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 17 april 2026 – Er is een betere plek om zaken te doen op Aruba, en die ligt direct aan Eagle Beach. Elements Restaurant, gelegen in het award-winning, adults-only Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, introduceert de Executive Lunch. Een driegangenmenu voor professionals die op zoek zijn naar een comfortabele en rustige setting voor een werklunch waar je echt naar uitkijkt. Deze lunch is op werkdagen beschikbaar van 12:00 tot 16:30 uur en kost $23,50 per persoon. Gasten kiezen uit een voor-, hoofd- en nagerecht, inclusief een non-alcoholisch drankje.

Het restaurant ligt aan het breedste deel van Eagle Beach en biedt vanaf elke tafel een panoramisch uitzicht op zee. Door TripAdvisor werd het uitgeroepen tot het nummer 1 fine dining restaurant in het Caribisch gebied. Het interieur is stijlvol ingericht en volledig geairconditioneerd. Grote ramen van vloer tot plafond brengen het strandgevoel naar binnen, terwijl het open terras zorgt voor een zachte, warme bries en het rustgevende geluid van de zee. De sfeer is ontspannen, de service attent en de privacy oprecht, precies wat je zoekt voor een zakelijke lunch op een doordeweekse dag. Om deze rustige setting te behouden, is de Executive Lunch bedoeld voor kleinere gezelschappen, met reserveringen tot maximaal zes personen.

Het menu weerspiegelt de kenmerkende farm-to-future filosofie van Elements, waarbij Mediterrane invloeden worden gecombineerd met Caribische flair en de nadruk ligt op verse, lokaal ingekochte ingrediënten. De gerechten wisselen regelmatig om het aanbod gevarieerd te houden. Gasten die liever iets anders kiezen, kunnen ook gebruikmaken van het volledige à la carte lunchmenu.

“Wij wilden professionals op Aruba een goede reden geven om tijdens de lunch even weg te stappen van kantoor,” zegt Nicolas Nemalceff, Food & Beverage Director bij Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Elements biedt iets zeldzaams: een rustige, mooie omgeving waar gesprekken echt de ruimte krijgen. Goed eten, een prachtig uitzicht en geen afleiding. Die combinatie is moeilijk te overtreffen.”

Reserveren wordt aanbevolen en kan via elementsaruba.com, per e-mail via elements@bucuti.com of telefonisch via +297 583 1100 ext. 109. Houd er rekening mee dat Elements een cashless restaurant is.

Tu próximo almuerzo de negocios merece una mejor vista. Elements Restaurant presenta su nuevo almuerzo ejecutivo

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Abril 17, 2026 – Hay un mejor lugar para hacer negocios en Aruba, y está justo en Eagle Beach. Elements Restaurant, ubicado en el galardonado Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort solo para adultos, ha presentado su nuevo Almuerzo Ejecutivo, una experiencia gastronómica de tres tiempos diseñada para profesionales que buscan un ambiente cómodo y privado para una comida de trabajo que realmente valga la pena disfrutar. Disponible de lunes a viernes de 12:00 p.m. a 4:30 p.m., y con un precio de $23.50 por persona, el Almuerzo Ejecutivo incluye una selección de entrada, plato principal y postre, junto con una bebida no alcohólica de cortesía.

Reconocido como el restaurante de alta cocina número 1 del Caribe según TripAdvisor, Elements se encuentra directamente en el estrecho más amplio de Eagle Beach, ofreciendo vistas panorámicas al océano desde cada mesa. Su interior, elegantemente diseñado y con aire acondicionado, cuenta con ventanales de piso a techo que integran las impresionantes vistas frente al mar, mientras que la terraza al aire libre permite disfrutar de la suave brisa y el sonido del mar.

El ambiente es tranquilo, el servicio es atento y la privacidad es auténtica, justo el tipo de entorno que resulta difícil de encontrar en la isla durante un día laboral concurrido. Para mantener esta atmósfera, el Almuerzo Ejecutivo está pensado para reuniones más pequeñas, aceptando reservaciones para grupos de hasta seis personas.

El menú del Almuerzo Ejecutivo refleja la filosofía distintiva de farm-to-future de Elements, combinando inspiración mediterránea con un toque caribeño y un fuerte enfoque en ingredientes frescos de origen local. El menú se actualiza regularmente para mantener una propuesta variada e interesante. Los comensales que prefieran ordenar fuera del menú establecido también pueden explorar el menú completo de almuerzo a la carta.

“Queríamos darle a la comunidad empresarial de Aruba una verdadera razón para salir de la oficina a la hora del almuerzo”, comentó Nicolas Nemalceff, Direct

or de Alimentos y Bebidas de Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Elements ofrece algo poco común: un espacio tranquilo y hermoso donde una conversación realmente puede fluir. Buena comida, una gran vista y sin distracciones. Esa combinación es difícil de superar.”

Se recomienda hacer reservaciones, las cuales pueden realizarse en elementsaruba.com, enviando un correo a elements@bucuti.com o llamando al +297 583 1100 ext. 109. Tenga en cuenta que Elements no acepta efectivo.