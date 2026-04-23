Dios ta papia cu nos via e Solo Spectacular

Ayera tabata e dia cu ta reconoce cu “E tera y su ecosistema nan ta nos cas” y cu “ta necesario pa promove e armonia cu naturaleza y nos Tera”. Pa loke ta e termino Mama Tera cu nos ta usa ta pasobra “e ta refleha e inter dependencia cu ta existi entre e ser humano nan, otro especie nan bibo y nos planeta mundo unda nos tur ta habita”.

E aña 2026 riba 22 april tin como tema

Nos Poder , Nos Planeta , cu ta enfatiza vu e administracion di ambiente ta sosteni door di persona nan y no di parti politico nan. Ban hunto planta mata pa ta fuente di nos alimento y stop di tira sushi riba caya nan di Aruba.

◦ It recognizes that “the Earth and its ecosystems are our home” and that “it is necessary to promote harmony with nature and the Earth.” The term Mother Earth is used because it “reflects the interdependence that exists among human beings, other living species and the planet we all inhabit”.