Un Trayecto di Impacto Reconoci: Ewald Biemans Honra Como un Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau

Honra pa Reino Hulandes, su decada nan di liderato for di Aruba ta sigui contribui na e desaroyo di standard nan global den turismo sostenibel, hospitalidad excepcional y cuido pa comunidad

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 24, 2026 — For di e parti mas amplio y mas proteha di Eagle Beach te na reconocemento na nivel mundial, Ewald Biemans a construi un herencia defini pa proposito, cuido y accion. Riba diabierna 24 di april 2026, Reino Hulandes a honra Ewald Biemans, fundador y propietario di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, cu e distincion real di wordo admiti den e Orden di Oranje-Nassau durante e anual “Lintjes Regen”, un di e momento nan mas significativo den e celebracion di Dia di Rey den henter Reino Hulandes.

Otorga pa Su Mahestad Rey Willem-Alexander, e honor di Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau ta reconoce personanan cu atraves di nan contribucionnan a laga un impacto duradero den sociedad. E Orden di Oranje-Nassau ta wordo otorga na es nan kende su trabou a eherce un influencia duradero den servicio publico, innovacion y liderato humanitario, reflehando e tradicionnan mas halto di servicio na comunidad y pais.

Durante mas di cinco decada, Biemans a laga su marca riba Aruba y riba e industria turistico di Caribe, guia pa un vision basa riba responsabilidad na largo plaso. Su liderato a contribui na fortalecemento di economia, comunidad y cuido ambiental di e isla, mientras cu el a yuda defini con hospitalidad sostenibel ta wordo practica na nivel mundial.

Un vision naci na Aruba cu resonancia na nivel mundial

Na 1987, den un momento decisivo den historia di Aruba, ora cu e ceramento di refineria a laga miles di personanan sin trabou y a crea incertidumbre tocante e futuro economico di e isla, Biemans a funda Bucuti Beach Resort. E resort a habri su porta nan precisamente riba Black Monday 1987, un dia marca pa un caida fuerte den mercadonan mundial. Sin embargo, a pesar di e circunstancia nan dificil, e proyecto a florece te converti den un di e propiedadnan mas respeta y internacionalmente reconoci den Caribe.

Motiva pa e inspiracion di e Earth Summit di 1992, Biemans a sigui construi riba su vision, formando un modelo basa riba servicio di excelencia y certificacion nan ambiental avansa. Cu e adicion di Tara Suites na 2004, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort a fortalece ainda mas su reputacion di distincion, combinando servicio atento, compromiso cu conservacion ambiental y un profundo conexion cu e esencia unico di Aruba.

Durante e curso di e aña nan 2000, Biemans a amplia su vision duradero pa sostenibilidad riba nivel insular cu e fundacion di Tara Eco Supplies. Mediante e iniciativa aki, a crea mayor acceso pa e sector turistico di Aruba na producto nan sostenibel y solucion nan operacional cu te e momento ey tabata limita of completamente no disponibel. Door di pone articulo nan recicla, biodegradabel y eficiente den consumo di energia disponibel na escala mas amplio, e iniciativa a contribui na reduccion di material descarta, disminucion di uso di recurso nan y elevacion di standard nan ambiental den hotel nan, restaurant nan y negoshi nan rond di henter e isla.

For di Aruba, su obra a influencia no solamente e manera con biahero nan ta experencia hospitalidad, sino tambe e forma con e industria turistico ta aborda sostenibilidad. A lo largo di e decadanan, lider nan di industria a reconoce su papel den fortalece reputacion internacional di Aruba, guia e direccion di su strategia turistico, mentor futuro lider nan den Caribe y contribui den un manera fundamental na e desaroyo di turismo moderno riba e isla.

Formando e futuro di biahe sostenibel mediante accion

Biemans semper a enfoca su trabou cu e mentalidad como un studiante pa bida, guia pa curiosidad y un compromiso firme pa eleva standard nan. E manera di pensa aki a haci merece reconocemento na e nivelnan internacional mas halto, basa riba impacto concreto y midibel. Na 2018, Bucuti & Tara a bira e prome hotel den Caribe cu certificacion CarbonNeutral®, resultado di un programa integral di sostenibilidad desaroya durante decada nan, superando loke hopi tabata considera imposibel di logra.

Na 2020, Nacion nan Uni a reconoce e trabou aki cu su Global UN Climate Action Award, marcando e prome y unico occasion den cual un hotel a ricibi e distincion aki. Na momento di presenta e premio, ONU a describi e programa di sostenibilidad di Bucuti & Tara como “cu por wordo aplica cu exito y expandi na gran escala”, animando hotel nan rond mundo pa sigui su modelo. Guia pa e conviccion cu tur negoshi por tuma pasonan significativo rumbo na neutralidad di carbono, Biemans a keda comprometi na comparti e solucionnan aki cu e industria, promoviendo un modelo pa un hospitalidad global mas sostenibel.

Biemans tambe a wordo personalmente invita pa presenta na foronan mundial di clima, incluyendo COP26 y COP28, unda el a comparti solucionnan practico desaroya na Aruba cu lidernan mundial y representante nan di industria. Su liderato a wordo reconoci igualmente pa e World Travel & Tourism Council cu su Climate Action Award, entrega durante un cumbre global cu a conta cu participacion principal di ex presidente di Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, unda Biemans a participa tanto como ganador di premio como presentador.

Hospitalidad excepcional cu proposito

Na Bucuti & Tara, romance, bienestar y sostenibilidad ta forma un solo experiencia, reflehando e vision di Biemans pa crea un estadia diseña pa fortalece conexion, restablece ekilibrio y honra e ambiente natural. E enfoke unico aki ta defini e resort y a contribui na elevacion di reputacion global di Aruba, cu e exito di Bucuti & Tara a yuda posiciona e isla como un lider den biahenan luhoso, significativo y sostenibel.

Biemans a construi un cultura centralisa riba cuido, respet y bienestar, basa riba e conviccion cu bienestar no ta limita na huesped nan, sino cu tambe ta inclui empleado nan y e comunidad den sentido amplio. Cu e pakete di beneficio nan pa empleado mas completo, incluyendo programa nan di salud, oportunidad nan pa desaroyo personal y profesional, y hasta Green Loans, e filosofia aki ta sostene un ambiente laboral unda persona nan por florece y sinti nan aprecia.

E enfoke aki ta crea un experiencia di huesped defini pa intimidad, autenticidad y consistencia, unda parehanan por reconecta y individuo nan por disfruta di e luhonan unico di tempo y espacio, den un ambiente guia pa proposito.

E compromiso aki cu servicio excepcional y experiencia di huesped a haci Bucuti & Tara ricibi reconocemento global, elevando no solamente e resort, sino tambe e posicion di Aruba entre e destinacion nan di biahe mas celebra den mundo. Como ganador di largo trayectoria di Tripadvisor su No. 1 Hotel for Romance, e resort awe tin varios distincion di e plataforma di reseña nan di biahe mas grandi na mundo, incluyendo Tripadvisor su No. 5 Hotel den Mundo, No. 1 Hotel den Caribe, y su Elements Restaurant como No. 1 Fine Dining Restaurant den Caribe y No. 7 Best Date Night Spot den Mundo. E reconocemento nan ta sigui amplia, incluyendo distincionnan di Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler y Forbes. Reforsando ainda mas su compromiso cu experiencia nan excepcional di hospitalidad cu ta bai man den man cu sostenibilidad, na october 2025, Terra by Jeremy Ford a habri na e resort, compartiendo su filosofia comproba, integrando e enfoke di Chef Ford su etos cu a lage haya un Michelin-star and Michelin Green-star, y declara pa Forbes como “e reservacion mas desea pa obtene.”

E liderato di Biemans a wordo defini durante hopi aña pa conviccion, hopi biaha marcando un direccion distinto for di e norma nan tradicional di industria. Hopi prome cu sostenibilidad a bira un prioridad global, el a adopta esaki no como un oferta niche, sino como un manera fundamental di opera, basa riba e creencia cu turismo mester proteha precisamente loke ta atrae hende na un destinacion.

E filosofia aki ta keda expresa di forma cla y unico den Bucuti & Tara su concepto di “What We Are Not,” un parti fundamental di su identidad cu ta reforsa un experiencia enfoca. E resort ta sigui intencionalmente liber di gruponan of evento nan grandi, famia nan cu muchanan, deporte acuatico di motor y excursion nan cu por compromete e ambiente natural di Aruba.

Manera Biemans ta bisa frecuentemente: “Nos no ta den negoshi di turismo; nos ta den negoshi di naturalesa.”

Un compromiso pa pensa globalmente y actua localmente

E compromiso di Biemans cu conservacion ta extende a lo largo di decada nan, for di su apoyo na proteccion di turtuganan marino dilanti di Bucuti — unda turtuganan leatherback, un especie vulnerabel, ta sigui bolbe na nan costa natal como algun di e prome bishitante nan di e isla — te na e proteccion di ecosistema nan di costa di Aruba. Mas cu 40 aña pasa, tambe Biemans a funda e prome iniciativa di limpieza lidera pa hotel riba e isla, uniendo e sector turistico den torno di conservacion ambiental. Awe, e limpieza nan mensual di e resort ta reuni personal, miembro nan di comunidad y huesped nan, retirando un promedio di 1,500 liber di desperdicio pa aña, mientras cu ta promove responsabilidad comparti y conexion.

Hunto cu Yesenia Arends, tambe a funda Stimami Sterilisami, e organisacion sin objetivo di lucro di e resort y e mayor financiado di e programa, apoyando procedemento nan di sterilisacion pa mas di 47,000 cacho y pushi y contribuyendo significativamente na mehoracion di bienestar animal riba henter e isla.

Na 2022, marcando e 35 aniversario di e resort, Biemans, hunto cu su amiga stima Grete Marie Case y Bucuti & Tara, nan a dona 30 hectar di tera pa establece The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve na Noord. Awe, e reserva natural aki, cu awor ta cubri 32 hectar como area proteha, ta wordo restaura cu mas di 1,200 palo di mata indigena planta caba, y enrikece cu rutanan natural mediante esfuerso nan durante henter aña di huesped nan, personal y comunidad. E iniciativa aki ta contribui na restablecimento di biodiversidad, mientras cu tambe ta crea un deposito importante natural di carbono cu ta fortalece resiliencia climatico di Aruba y ta refleha un modelo di conservacion cu ta bai mas aya di e isla. Pero mas cu tur cos, esaki ta un regalo di Biemans na e isla cu a dune asina hopi y pa futuro generacion por continua di disfruta di nos herencia natural. Huespednan di Bucuti & Tara, kende hopi biaha ta bishita como pareha na e resort exclusivo pa adulto, awor ta wordo invita pa Plant a Tree of Love den e reserva natural, unda nan por bolbe durante futuro bishitanan pa mira con nan “amor” ta sigui crece.

Un herencia guia pa balor nan

Esnan mas cerca di Biemans ta describi su estilo di liderato como un cu a wordo forma pa un bida di escogencia nan consistente, semper guia pa su balornan firme.

“Bida di Ewald ta refleha un berdad simpel: cu caracter ta defini pa loke un hende ta haci ora niun hende no ta mirando. Su trabou semper a wordo guia pa proposito y cuido, creando un impacto duradero pa Aruba, su hende nan y mundo natural,” asina Susan Logan, un ehecutivo di Bucuti & Tara y amiga keri cu tabata presente for di e inicio di e resort, a comenta.

Na e hotel cu ta independientemente propiedad familiar, e vision di Biemans ta sigui guia su direccion, sosteni pa un compromiso continuo cu e balor nan cu a marca su fundacion. E legado aki ta sigui bibo den e siguiente generacion por medio di su nieta, Crescenzia Biemans, kende cu orguyo ta ocupa e posicion di Managing Director y tambe ta dirigi e hotel y Tara Eco Supplies. Profundamente comprometi cu comunidad y conservacion, Crescenzia ta forma parti di e directiva di Stimami Sterilisami, e directiva di Comite Ambiental di Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA), y regularmente ta participa den e plantacion di mata den e reserva natural.

“Mi ta profundamente honra y agradecido na Su Mahestad Rey Willem-Alexander, y na esnan cu a propone mi nomber pa e reconocemento aki como parti di e Orden di Oranje-Nassau,” Ewald Biemans a comparti. “E honor aki ta refleha e dedicacion di nos ekipo, e apoyo di nos comunidad y e confiansa di huesped nan di tur parti di mundo cu ta scoge pa biba Aruba hunto cu nos. E ta mustra loke por wordo logra ora nos preocupa profundamente pa hende y pa e mundo rond di nos. Mi ta kere cu cada un di nos por cambia mundo unda nos ta para, y e reconocemento aki ta confirma e creencia ey.”

E distincion real aki ta honra un bida di accion, integridad y compromiso. For di Aruba te na impacto global, Ewald Biemans ta sigui forma un futuro unda turismo ta apoya hende, fortalece comunidad nan y proteha e mundo natural.

Pa discubri mas, bishita Bucuti.com.

A Lifetime of Impact Recognized: Ewald Biemans Awarded Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau

Honored by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, his decades of leadership from Aruba continue shaping global standards in sustainable tourism, exceptional hospitality and community care

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 24, 2026 — From the widest, most protected shoreline of Eagle Beach to global recognition, Ewald Biemans has shaped a legacy defined by purpose, care and action. On Friday, April 24, 2026, the Kingdom of the Netherlands honored Ewald Biemans, the founder and owner of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, with the royal distinction of joining the Order of Orange-Nassau during the annual “Ribbon Rain,” a key highlight of the King’s Day ceremony celebrated across the Dutch Kingdom.

Conferred by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, the honor of Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau recognizes individuals whose contributions create lasting impact across society. The Order of Orange-Nassau is awarded to individuals whose work has enduring influence in public service, innovation and humanitarian leadership, reflecting the highest traditions of service to community and country.

Over more than five decades, Biemans has shaped Aruba and the Caribbean tourism industry through executing a vision grounded in long-term responsibility, strengthening the island’s economy, community and environmental stewardship while helping define how sustainable hospitality is practiced worldwide.

A Vision Rooted in Aruba, Felt Worldwide

In 1987, at a pivotal moment when Aruba’s refinery closure left thousands without jobs and the island’s economic future uncertain, Biemans founded Bucuti Beach Resort. Opening day was Black Monday 1987, leading to a global market downturn, yet the resort grew into one of the Caribbean’s most respected and internationally recognized properties. His momentum continued, inspired by the 1992 Earth Summit, as he built a framework defined by best-in-class service and leading environmental certifications. With the addition of Tara Suites in 2004, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort further defined its standard of excellence through thoughtful service, environmental stewardship and a deep sense of place.

Later in the 2000s, Biemans further advanced his long-standing, island-wide sustainability vision by founding Tara Eco Supplies, creating greater access for Aruba’s tourism industry to sustainable products and operational solutions that were previously limited or unavailable. By making recyclable, biodegradable and energy-efficient goods more accessible at scale, the initiative helped reduce waste streams, lower resource consumption and elevate environmental standards across hotels, restaurants and businesses throughout the island.

From Aruba, his work has influenced how travelers experience hospitality and how the industry approaches sustainability. Over the decades, industry leaders have recognized his role in elevating Aruba’s global reputation, shaping tourism strategy, mentoring future leaders across the Caribbean and contributing to the foundation of modern tourism development on the island.

Shaping Sustainable Travel Through Action

Biemans has always approached his work as a lifelong student, driven by curiosity and a commitment to raising standards. That mindset has earned recognition at the highest international levels, grounded in measurable impact. Bucuti & Tara became the Caribbean’s first and Certified CarbonNeutral® hotel in 2018, the result of a comprehensive sustainability program developed over decades, defying what many believed was possible to achieve.

In 2020, the United Nations recognized that work with its Global UN Climate Action Award, marking the first and only time a hotel has received this distinction. Upon presenting the award, the UN affirmed Bucuti & Tara’s sustainability program as “highly replicable and scalable,” encouraging hotels worldwide to emulate its approach. Long committed to sharing these solutions across the industry, Biemans has been guided by his belief that every business can take meaningful steps toward carbon neutrality, advancing a model for more sustainable global hospitality.

Biemans has been personally invited to present at global climate forums, including COP26 and COP28, sharing practical solutions developed in Aruba with world leaders and industry stakeholders. His leadership has also been recognized by the World Travel and Tourism Council with its Climate Action Award, presented during a global summit featuring keynote participation from former U.S. President Barack Obama, where Biemans served as both award recipient and presenter.

Exceptional Hospitality with Purpose

At Bucuti & Tara, romance, wellness and sustainability operate as one, reflecting Biemans’ vision to create an experience designed to foster connection, restore balance and honor the natural environment. This distinctive approach defines the resort and has helped elevate Aruba’s global reputation, with Bucuti & Tara’s success contributing to the island’s recognition as a leader in meaningful, sustainable travel.

Biemans has built a culture centered on care, respect and well-being, grounded in the belief that wellness extends beyond guests to include staff and the broader community. Offering the most comprehensive employee benefits package including health programs, personal and professional development opportunities and even Green Loans, this philosophy supports a workplace where people thrive and feel valued.

This approach shapes a guest experience defined by intimacy, authenticity and consistency, where couples reconnect and individuals find today’s luxuries of time and space to recharge within a setting guided by purpose.

This commitment to exceptional service and guest experience has earned Bucuti & Tara global recognition, elevating not only the resort, but also Aruba’s standing among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. A long-standing winner of Tripadvisor’s No. 1 Hotel for Romance, the resort today holds multiple honors from travel’s largest online review platform including as Tripadvisor’s No. 5 Hotel in the World, No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean, and its Elements Restaurant is the No. 1 Fine Dining Restaurant in the Caribbean and No. 7 Best Date Night Spot in the World. Honors extend far including from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler and Forbes. Doubling down on delivering exceptional hospitality experiences that go hand-in-hand with sustainability, in Oct. 2025, Terra by Jeremy Ford, opened at the resort, sharing its proven ethos, bringing its Michelin-star and Michelin Green-star approach, and declared by Forbes as “the most coveted reservation to score.”

Biemans’ leadership has long been defined by conviction, often setting a direction that stood apart from industry norms. Well before sustainability became a global priority, he embraced it not as a niche offering, but as a fundamental way of operating, grounded in the belief that tourism must protect what draws people to a destination.

This philosophy is clearly and uniquely expressed through Bucuti & Tara’s “What We Are Not,” a defining part of its identity that reinforces a focused experience. The resort remains intentionally free from groups or large events, families with children, motorized watersports and excursions that compromise Aruba’s natural environment.

As Biemans often states, “We are not in the tourism business, we are in the nature business, as our powdery white sand beaches and turquoise waters continue to draw visitors.”

A Commitment to Think Global, Act Local

Biemans’ commitment to conservation spans decades, from supporting sea turtle protection on Bucuti’s beach, where vulnerable Leatherback sea turtles continue to return to their natal shores as some of the island’s earliest visitors, to safeguarding Aruba’s coastal ecosystems. More than 40 years ago, he also founded the island’s first hotel-led cleanup initiative, uniting the tourism sector around environmental stewardship. Today, the resort’s monthly beach cleanups bring together staff, community members and guests, removing an average of 1,500 pounds of debris annually while fostering shared responsibility and connection.

Together with Yesenia Arends, he also founded Stimami Sterilisami, the resort’s nonprofit and the program’s largest funder, supporting spay and neuter procedures for more than 47,000 dogs and cats and significantly improving animal welfare across the island.

In 2022, marking the resort’s 35th anniversary, Biemans, together with his dear friend Grete Marie Case and Bucuti & Tara, donated 30 acres to establish The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve in Noord. Today, the 32-acre/13-hectare protected area stands as a lasting give-back to Aruba’s future generations, being reforested with already more than 1,200 indigenous trees planted and enhanced with nature trails through year-round efforts by guests, staff and the community. The preserve restores biodiversity while creating a vital carbon sink that contributes to Aruba’s climate resilience and reflects a model for conservation beyond the island. Bucuti & Tara guests, who are often visiting as couples at the adults-only resort, are now invited to Plant a Tree of Love in the nature preserve where they can return on future visits to see how their “love” continues to grow.

A Legacy Guided by Values

Those closest to Biemans describe a leadership style shaped by a lifetime of consistent, values-driven choices.

“Ewald’s life reflects a simple truth, that character is defined by what one does when no one is watching. His work has always been guided by purpose and care, creating lasting impact for Aruba, its people and its natural world,” said Susan Logan, a Bucuti & Tara resort executive and dear friend who was there since the beginning of the resort.

At the independently owned and family-operated hotel, Biemans’ vision continues to guide its direction and is carried forward through a continued commitment to its founding values. This legacy extends into the next generation through his granddaughter, Crescenzia Biemans, who proudly serves as Managing Director and also leads Tara Eco Supplies. Deeply engaged in both community and conservation, she is active on the Board of Stimami Sterilisami, the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA) Board and Environmental Committee and can often be found planting seedlings in the nature preserve.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, and to those who put my name forward for this recognition as part of the Order of Orange-Nassau.” shares Ewald Biemans. This honor reflects the dedication of our team, the support of our community and the trust of guests from around the world who choose to experience Aruba with us. It shows what can be achieved when we care deeply for people and the world around us. I believe each one of us can change the world right where we are standing, and this recognition affirms that belief.”

This royal distinction honors a lifetime of action, integrity and commitment. From Aruba to global impact, Ewald Biemans continues to shape a future where tourism supports people, strengthens communities and protects the natural world.

To learn more, visit Bucuti.com.

IMAGES & VIDEOS

Ceremony images are located in this Google folder.

Resort images are in this private media gallery.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Recognized as the Caribbean’s first and only certified CarbonNeutral® hotel since 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is celebrated globally as the No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean, according to Tripadvisor. Aruba’s premier adults-only, laidback luxury resort, Bucuti & Tara is the vision of award-winning hotelier and environmentalist Ewald Biemans, honored with multiple Hotelier of the Year accolades for his hospitality excellence and pioneering sustainability leadership.

Nestled along the pristine white sands of Eagle Beach, protected nesting ground for sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World,” Bucuti & Tara offers 104 elegant rooms, suites and penthouses. Guests enjoy guaranteed sunbeds, a freshwater infinity pool, indulgent spa treatments, and “no surprise rates” including accommodations, all taxes and fees, full daily breakfast, WiFi and in-room tablet, EV chargers, parking and local calls.

At the heart of the resort’s culinary experience is Elements, an award-winning oceanfront restaurant serving healthy, locally inspired cuisine. Guests can also enjoy Tara Lounge, private romantic beach dining, and as of Oct. 2025, the highly anticipated Terra by Jeremy Ford. Helmed by the visionary chef leading Miami’s Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star Stubborn Seed, Ford brings his signature artistry and sustainability ethos to Aruba, crafting a menu that honors Aruban ingredients, fishermen, and farmers while blending bold, innovative flavors with refined presentation.

Proudly LGBTQ+ friendly, Bucuti & Tara proudly holds IGLTA and TAG Approved® status. The resort’s deep commitment to sustainable luxury has earned prestigious certifications including CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum and Travelife Gold. Named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort by Green Globe in 2016, Bucuti & Tara’s comprehensive sustainability program was praised by the United Nations as “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide, all aligning seamlessly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Un impacto de toda una vida reconocido: Ewald Biemans es nombrado Caballero de la Orden de Orange-Nassau

Honrado por el Reino de los Países Bajos, sus décadas de liderazgo desde Aruba continúan marcando estándares globales en turismo sostenible, hospitalidad excepcional y cuidado comunitario.

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Abril 24, 2026 — Desde la franja más amplia y protegida de Eagle Beach hasta el reconocimiento global, Ewald Biemans ha forjado un legado definido por propósito, cuidado y acción. El viernes 24 de abril de 2026, el Reino de los Países Bajos honró a Ewald Biemans, fundador y propietario de Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, con la distinción real de ser nombrado miembro de la Orden de Orange-Nassau durante la tradicional “Lluvia de Cintas”, uno de los momentos más destacados de la celebración del Día del Rey en todo el Reino Neerlandés.

Conferida por Su Majestad el Rey Guillermo Alejandro, la distinción de Caballero de la Orden de Orange-Nassau reconoce a personas cuyas contribuciones generan un impacto duradero en la sociedad. La Orden de Orange-Nassau se otorga a individuos cuyo trabajo tiene una influencia sostenida en el servicio público, la innovación y el liderazgo humanitario, reflejando las más altas tradiciones de servicio a la comunidad y al país.

Durante más de cinco décadas, Biemans ha moldeado Aruba y la industria turística del Caribe mediante la ejecución de una visión basada en la responsabilidad a largo plazo, fortaleciendo la economía de la isla, su comunidad y la gestión ambiental, al mismo tiempo que ha contribuido a definir cómo se practica la hospitalidad sostenible a nivel mundial.

Una visión arraigada en Aruba, con impacto en todo el mundo

En 1987, en un momento decisivo en el que el cierre de la refinería en Aruba dejó a miles de personas sin empleo y el futuro económico de la isla era incierto, Biemans fundó Bucuti Beach Resort. El día de la inauguración coincidió con el Lunes Negro de 1987, lo que provocó una caída de los mercados globales; sin embargo, el resort creció hasta convertirse en una de las propiedades más respetadas y reconocidas internacionalmente en el Caribe.

Su impulso continuó, inspirado por la Cumbre de la Tierra de 1992, al desarrollar un modelo basado en un servicio de clase mundial y certificaciones ambientales de primer nivel. Con la incorporación de Tara Suites en 2004, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort consolidó aún más su estándar de excelencia mediante un servicio cuidadoso, la gestión ambiental y un profundo sentido de pertenencia al lugar.

A finales de la década de 2000, Biemans impulsó aún más su visión de sostenibilidad en toda la isla al fundar Tara Eco Supplies, facilitando un mayor acceso para la industria turística de Aruba a productos sostenibles y soluciones operativas que anteriormente eran limitadas o inexistentes. Al hacer más accesibles a gran escala productos reciclables, biodegradables y eficientes en el uso de energía, esta iniciativa contribuyó a reducir los residuos, disminuir el consumo de recursos y elevar los estándares ambientales en hoteles, restaurantes y negocios en toda la isla.

Desde Aruba, su trabajo ha influido en la forma en que los viajeros experimentan la hospitalidad y en cómo la industria aborda la sostenibilidad. A lo largo de las décadas, líderes del sector han reconocido su papel en elevar la reputación global de Aruba, dar forma a la estrategia turística, guiar a futuros líderes en el Caribe y contribuir a las bases del desarrollo turístico moderno en la isla.

Moldeando el turismo sostenible a través de la acción

Biemans siempre ha abordado su trabajo como un estudiante de por vida, impulsado por la curiosidad y un compromiso con elevar los estándares. Esa mentalidad le ha valido reconocimiento en los más altos niveles internacionales, basado en un impacto medible. Bucuti & Tara se convirtió en el primer hotel del Caribe certificado como CarbonNeutral® en 2018, resultado de un programa integral de sostenibilidad desarrollado a lo largo de décadas, desafiando lo que muchos consideraban imposible de lograr.

En 2020, las Naciones Unidas reconocieron ese trabajo con el Premio Global de Acción Climática de la ONU, marcando la primera y única vez que un hotel ha recibido esta distinción. Al otorgar el premio, la ONU destacó el programa de sostenibilidad de Bucuti & Tara como “altamente replicable y escalable”, alentando a hoteles de todo el mundo a seguir su ejemplo. Comprometido desde hace tiempo con compartir estas soluciones en toda la industria, Biemans se ha guiado por la convicción de que cada empresa puede dar pasos significativos hacia la neutralidad de carbono, impulsando un modelo de hospitalidad global más sostenible.

Biemans ha sido invitado personalmente a presentar en foros climáticos globales, incluidos COP26 y COP28, donde ha compartido soluciones prácticas desarrolladas en Aruba con líderes mundiales y del sector de la industria. Su liderazgo también ha sido reconocido por el Consejo Mundial de Viajes y Turismo (WTTC) con su Climate Action Award, otorgado durante una cumbre global que contó con la participación principal del expresidente de los Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, en la cual Biemans participó tanto como galardonado como presentador.

Hospitalidad excepcional con propósito

En Bucuti & Tara, el romance, el bienestar y la sostenibilidad funcionan como un todo, reflejando la visión de Biemans de crear una experiencia diseñada para fomentar la conexión, restaurar el equilibrio y honrar el entorno natural. Este enfoque distintivo define al resort y ha contribuido a elevar la reputación global de Aruba, siendo el éxito de Bucuti & Tara un factor clave en el reconocimiento de la isla como líder en turismo significativo y sostenible.

Biemans ha construido una cultura centrada en el cuidado, el respeto y el bienestar, basada en la convicción de que el bienestar va más allá de los huéspedes e incluye al equipo y a la comunidad en general. Al ofrecer uno de los paquetes de beneficios más completos para empleados, que incluye programas de salud, oportunidades de desarrollo personal y profesional e incluso préstamos ecológicos, esta filosofía respalda un entorno laboral donde las personas prosperan y se sienten valoradas.

Este enfoque se traduce en una experiencia para el huésped definida por la intimidad, la autenticidad y la consistencia, donde las parejas se reconectan y las personas encuentran los lujos actuales del tiempo y el espacio para recargar energías en un entorno guiado por un propósito.

Este compromiso con un servicio excepcional y una experiencia sobresaliente para los huéspedes ha otorgado a Bucuti & Tara reconocimiento a nivel global, elevando no solo al resort, sino también la posición de Aruba entre los destinos más destacados del mundo. Ganador durante años del puesto No. 1 en la categoría de Hoteles Románticos de Tripadvisor, el resort cuenta actualmente con múltiples reconocimientos de la mayor plataforma de reseñas de viajes, incluyendo el No. 5 Mejor Hotel del Mundo, el No. 1 Hotel del Caribe, y su restaurante Elements como el No. 1 en alta cocina del Caribe y el No. 7 mejor lugar para una cita a nivel mundial. Los reconocimientos se extienden aún más, incluyendo menciones de Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler y Forbes.

Reforzando su compromiso de ofrecer experiencias de hospitalidad excepcionales de la mano con la sostenibilidad, en octubre de 2025 abrió Terra by Jeremy Ford en el resort, compartiendo su filosofía, incorporando su enfoque reconocido con estrella Michelin y estrella verde Michelin, y siendo descrito por Forbes como “la reserva más codiciada de conseguir”.

El liderazgo de Biemans ha estado definido durante mucho tiempo por la convicción, marcando a menudo un rumbo que se diferenciaba de las normas del sector. Mucho antes de que la sostenibilidad se convirtiera en una prioridad global, la adoptó no como una propuesta de nicho, sino como una forma fundamental de operar, basada en la creencia de que el turismo debe proteger aquello que atrae a las personas a un destino.

Esta filosofía se expresa de manera clara y única a través de “What We Are Not” de Bucuti & Tara, un elemento definitorio de su identidad que refuerza una experiencia enfocada. El resort se mantiene intencionalmente libre de grupos o grandes eventos, familias con niños, deportes acuáticos motorizados y excursiones que comprometan el entorno natural de Aruba.

Como suele decir Biemans, “No estamos en el negocio del turismo, estamos en el negocio de la naturaleza, ya que nuestras playas de arena blanca y fina y aguas turquesas continúan atrayendo a los visitantes.”

Un compromiso de pensar globalmente y actuar localmente

El compromiso de Biemans con la conservación abarca décadas, desde el apoyo a la protección de las tortugas marinas en la playa de Bucuti, donde las vulnerables tortugas laúd continúan regresando a sus playas de origen como algunos de los primeros visitantes de la isla, hasta la protección de los ecosistemas costeros de Aruba.Hace más de 40 años, también fundó la primera iniciativa de limpieza liderada por un hotel en la isla, uniendo al sector turístico en torno al cuidado ambiental. Hoy en día, las limpiezas mensuales de playa del resort reúnen a colaboradores, miembros de la comunidad y huéspedes, retirando un promedio de 1,500 libras de desechos al año mientras fomentan la responsabilidad compartida y la conexión.

Junto a Yesenia Arends, también fundó Stimami Sterilisami, la organización sin fines de lucro del resort y el principal financiador del programa, apoyando la esterilización de más de 47,000 perros y gatos y mejorando significativamente el bienestar animal en toda la isla.

En 2022, con motivo del 35.º aniversario del resort, Biemans, junto con su querida amiga Grete Marie Case y Bucuti & Tara, donó 30 acres para establecer la Reserva Natural Bucuti Tara-GMC en Noord. Hoy, esta área protegida de 32 acres o 13 hectáreas se mantiene como un legado duradero para las futuras generaciones de Aruba, siendo reforestada con más de 1,200 árboles autóctonos ya plantados y enriquecida con senderos naturales gracias a los esfuerzos continuos durante todo el año de huéspedes, colaboradores y la comunidad.

La reserva restaura la biodiversidad mientras crea un importante sumidero de carbono que contribuye a la resiliencia climática de Aruba y representa un modelo de conservación más allá de la isla. Los huéspedes de Bucuti & Tara, que suelen visitar el resort exclusivo para adultos en pareja, ahora están invitados a Plantar un Árbol del Amor en la reserva natural, donde pueden regresar en futuras visitas para ver cómo su “amor” continúa creciendo.

Un legado guiado por valores

Quienes conocen a Biemans de cerca describen su estilo de liderazgo como uno moldeado por toda una vida de decisiones consistentes guiadas por valores.

“La vida de Ewald refleja una verdad sencilla: el carácter se define por lo que uno hace cuando nadie está mirando. Su trabajo siempre ha estado guiado por el propósito y el cuidado, generando un impacto duradero para Aruba, su gente y su entorno natural”, expresó Susan Logan, ejecutiva de Bucuti & Tara y querida amiga que ha estado presente desde los inicios del resort.

En el hotel, de propiedad independiente y gestión familiar, la visión de Biemans continúa guiando su rumbo y se mantiene a través de un compromiso constante con sus valores fundacionales. Este legado se extiende a la siguiente generación a través de su nieta, Crescenzia Biemans, quien se desempeña con orgullo como Directora General y también lidera Tara Eco Supplies. Profundamente involucrada en la comunidad y la conservación, forma parte de la Junta de Stimami Sterilisami, de la Junta y el Comité Ambiental de la Asociación de Hoteles y Turismo de Aruba (AHATA), y a menudo se la puede encontrar plantando árboles en la reserva natural.

“Me siento profundamente honrado y agradecido con Su Majestad el Rey Guillermo Alejandro, así como con quienes propusieron mi nombre para este reconocimiento como parte de la Orden de Orange-Nassau”, expresó Ewald Biemans. “Este honor refleja la dedicación de nuestro equipo, el apoyo de nuestra comunidad y la confianza de los huéspedes de todo el mundo que eligen disfrutar Aruba con nosotros. Demuestra lo que se puede lograr cuando cuidamos profundamente a las personas y al entorno que nos rodea. Creo que cada uno de nosotros puede cambiar el mundo desde donde está, y este reconocimiento reafirma esa convicción”.

Esta distinción real honra una vida de acción, integridad y compromiso. Desde Aruba hacia un impacto global, Ewald Biemans continúa dando forma a un futuro en el que el turismo apoya a las personas, fortalece las comunidades y protege el entorno natural.

Para más información, visite Bucuti.com.

IMÁGENES Y VIDEOS

Las imágenes de la ceremonia están disponibles en esta carpeta de Google.

Las imágenes del resort y del restaurante se encuentran en esta galería privada de medios.

Acerca de Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Reconocido como el primer y único hotel certificado CarbonNeutral® del Caribe desde 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort es celebrado a nivel mundial como el Hotel No. 5 del Mundo y el Hotel No. 1 del Caribe, según Tripadvisor. El principal resort solo para adultos de Aruba, de lujo relajado, Bucuti & Tara es la visión del galardonado hotelero y ambientalista Ewald Biemans, distinguido con múltiples reconocimientos como Hotelero del Año por su excelencia en hospitalidad y su liderazgo pionero en sostenibilidad.

Ubicado a lo largo de las prístinas arenas blancas de Eagle Beach, zona protegida de anidación de tortugas marinas y nombrada una de las “Playas de Ensueño del Mundo”, Bucuti & Tara ofrece 104 elegantes habitaciones, suites y penthouses. Los huéspedes disfrutan de camas de playa garantizadas, una piscina infinita de agua dulce, tratamientos de spa indulgentes y tarifas “sin sorpresas” que incluyen alojamiento, todos los impuestos y cargos, desayuno completo diario, WiFi y tableta en la habitación, cargadores para vehículos eléctricos, estacionamiento y llamadas locales.

En el corazón de la experiencia culinaria del resort se encuentra Elements, un galardonado restaurante frente al mar que sirve comida saludable e inspirada en ingredientes locales. Los huéspedes también pueden disfrutar de Tara Lounge, cenas románticas privadas en la playa y, a partir de octubre de 2025, el muy esperado Terra by Jeremy Ford. Liderado por el visionario chef al frente del restaurante Stubborn Seed de Miami, distinguido con una Estrella Michelin y una Estrella Verde Michelin, Ford aporta su sello artístico y su filosofía de sostenibilidad a Aruba, creando un menú que honra los ingredientes locales, a los pescadores y agricultores arubeños, combinando sabores audaces e innovadores con una presentación refinada.

Orgullosamente LGBTQ+ friendly, Bucuti & Tara cuenta con las certificaciones IGLTA y TAG Approved®. El profundo compromiso del resort con el lujo sostenible le ha valido prestigiosas certificaciones, entre ellas CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum y Travelife Gold. Nombrado el Hotel/Resort Más Sostenible del Mundo por Green Globe en 2016, el programa integral de sostenibilidad de Bucuti & Tara fue elogiado por las Naciones Unidas como “altamente replicable y escalable” para hoteles en todo el mundo, alineándose plenamente con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de la ONU.

Een leven lang impact erkend: Ewald Biemans benoemd tot Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau

Eerbetoon van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden voor decennialang leiderschap vanuit Aruba, dat wereldwijd standaarden blijft vormen in duurzaam toerisme, uitzonderlijke gastvrijheid en zorg voor de gemeenschap

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – April 24, 2026 — Van de breedste en best beschermde kustlijn van Eagle Beach tot wereldwijde erkenning: Ewald Biemans heeft een nalatenschap opgebouwd die wordt gekenmerkt door doelgerichtheid, zorg en daadkracht. Op vrijdag 24 april 2026 heeft het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden Ewald Biemans, oprichter en eigenaar van Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, onderscheiden met het ridderschap in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau tijdens de jaarlijkse “Lintjesregen”, een belangrijk onderdeel van de viering van Koningsdag in het hele Koninkrijk.

De onderscheiding, verleend door Zijne Majesteit Koning Willem-Alexander, betreft de benoeming tot Ridder in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau. Deze koninklijke onderscheiding wordt toegekend aan personen die met hun inzet en prestaties een bijzondere en blijvende bijdrage leveren aan de samenleving. Zij erkent verdiensten op het gebied van onder meer publieke dienstverlening, innovatie en humanitair leiderschap, en weerspiegelt de hoogste tradities van betrokkenheid bij gemeenschap en land.

Gedurende meer dan vijf decennia heeft Biemans de toerismesector van Aruba en het Caribisch gebied vormgegeven vanuit een visie gebaseerd op langetermijnverantwoordelijkheid. Hij heeft bijgedragen aan de versterking van de economie, de gemeenschap en het milieubeheer van het eiland, en mede richting gegeven aan de ontwikkeling van duurzame gastvrijheid wereldwijd.

Een visie geworteld in Aruba, met wereldwijde impact

In 1987, op een cruciaal moment na de sluiting van de raffinaderij op Aruba waardoor duizenden mensen hun baan verloren en de economische toekomst onzeker was, richtte Biemans Bucuti Beach Resort op. De opening viel samen met Black Monday, een wereldwijde beurscrisis, maar desondanks groeide het resort uit tot een van de meest gerespecteerde en internationaal erkende hotels in het Caribisch gebied.

Geïnspireerd door de Earth Summit van 1992 ontwikkelde hij een aanpak waarin hoogwaardige service en toonaangevende milieucertificeringen centraal staan. Met de toevoeging van Tara Suites in 2004 werd Bucuti & Tara verder ontwikkeld tot een voorbeeld van uitmuntendheid, met aandacht voor service, duurzaamheid en een sterke verbondenheid met de omgeving.

In de jaren 2000 breidde Biemans zijn duurzaamheidsvisie uit met de oprichting van Tara Eco Supplies, waarmee hij duurzame producten en oplossingen toegankelijk maakte voor de toerismesector op Aruba. Dit initiatief droeg bij aan minder afval, efficiënter gebruik van grondstoffen en hogere milieustandaarden binnen de sector.

Vanuit Aruba heeft zijn werk invloed gehad op hoe reizigers gastvrijheid ervaren en hoe de sector duurzaamheid benadert. Hij speelde een belangrijke rol in het versterken van de internationale reputatie van Aruba en in het begeleiden van nieuwe generaties leiders binnen het Caribisch gebied.

Duurzaam reizen vormgeven door daadkracht

Biemans ziet zichzelf als een levenslange leerling, gedreven door nieuwsgierigheid en de wens om continu te verbeteren. Die houding leidde tot internationale erkenning op basis van concrete resultaten. In 2018 werd Bucuti & Tara het eerste CO₂-neutraal gecertificeerd hotel in het Caribisch gebied, dankzij een duurzaamheidsprogramma dat in de loop der jaren zorgvuldig werd opgebouwd.

In 2020 ontving het resort als eerste en enige hotel ter wereld de Global UN Climate Action Award van de Verenigde Naties. De VN omschreef het duurzaamheidsprogramma als “zeer schaalbaar en reproduceerbaar” en moedigde hotels wereldwijd aan om dit voorbeeld te volgen.

Biemans werd uitgenodigd om zijn visie te delen op internationale klimaattoppen zoals COP26 en COP28. Ook ontving hij de Climate Action Award van de World Travel & Tourism Council.

Uitzonderlijke gastvrijheid met een doel

Bij Bucuti & Tara vormen romantiek, welzijn en duurzaamheid één geheel. Deze visie creëert een ervaring die gericht is op verbinding, balans en respect voor de natuur. Dit onderscheidende concept heeft bijgedragen aan de internationale reputatie van zowel het resort als Aruba.

Biemans bouwde een organisatiecultuur gebaseerd op zorg, respect en welzijn, met uitgebreide voordelen voor medewerkers, waaronder gezondheidsprogramma’s en ontwikkelingsmogelijkheden. Dit vertaalt zich in een werkomgeving waarin mensen zich gewaardeerd voelen.

De gastervaring kenmerkt zich door intimiteit, authenticiteit en consistentie. Gasten vinden er rust, ruimte en de mogelijkheid om opnieuw verbinding te maken.

Deze aanpak leverde wereldwijd erkenning op. Bucuti & Tara behoort tot de best beoordeelde hotels op Tripadvisor, waaronder nr. 5 hotel ter wereld en nr. 1 hotel in het Caribisch gebied. Restaurant Elements staat bekend als een van de beste fine dining-restaurants in de regio, met een nr. 1 positie in tripadvisor voor ‘fine dining’ in het Caribbisch gebied, and nr. 7 beste plek voor een date night. Ook internationale media zoals Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler en Forbes hebben het resort bekroond.

In oktober 2025 opende restaurant Terra by Jeremy Ford, dat met zijn Michelin-ster en Michelin Green Star bijdraagt aan de culinaire en duurzame ambitie van het resort.

Biemans’ leiderschap wordt al jarenlang gekenmerkt door overtuiging, waarbij hij regelmatig een koers koos die afweek van de gangbare normen in de sector. Ruim voordat duurzaamheid wereldwijd een prioriteit werd, zag hij het niet als een niche, maar als een fundamentele manier van werken — gebaseerd op de overtuiging dat toerisme moet beschermen wat een bestemming juist aantrekkelijk maakt.

Deze filosofie komt duidelijk en onderscheidend tot uiting in het principe van Bucuti & Tara: “What We Are Not”, een belangrijk onderdeel van de identiteit van het resort dat bewust kiest voor focus. Zo is het resort nadrukkelijk vrij van groepen en grootschalige evenementen, gezinnen met kinderen, gemotoriseerde watersporten en excursies die de natuur van Aruba kunnen schaden.

Zoals Biemans vaak zegt: “Wij zitten niet in de toerismebranche, maar in de natuurbranche, onze poederwitte stranden en turquoise wateren blijven bezoekers aantrekken.”

Wereldwijd denken, lokaal handelen

Biemans zet zich al decennialang in voor natuurbehoud op Aruba. Dat varieert van de bescherming van zeeschildpadden op het strand van Bucuti, waar onder meer de kwetsbare lederschildpad (leatherback) nog altijd terugkeert om eieren te leggen, tot het behoud van de kustecosystemen van het eiland.

Ruim 40 jaar geleden startte hij de eerste strandopruimactie vanuit een hotel op Aruba, waarmee hij de toerismesector samenbracht rond milieubewustzijn. Vandaag de dag organiseert Bucuti & Tara maandelijks opruimingen met medewerkers, gasten en de lokale gemeenschap. Samen verwijderen zij jaarlijks gemiddeld zo’n 680 kilo afval en versterken ze het bewustzijn rondom natuurbehoud.

Samen met Yesenia Arends richtte hij de non-profitorganisatie Stimami Sterilisami op, waarvan het resort de grootste financier is. Het programma heeft inmiddels meer dan 47.000 honden en katten geholpen via sterilisatie en castratie en levert daarmee een belangrijke bijdrage aan dierenwelzijn op het eiland.

In 2022, ter gelegenheid van het 35-jarig bestaan van het resort, schonk Biemans samen met zijn dierbare vriendin Grete Marie Case en Bucuti & Tara een terrein van 30 acre voor de oprichting van het Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve in Noord. Tegenwoordig vormt dit beschermde gebied van 32 acre (13 hectare) een blijvende bijdrage aan de toekomst van Aruba. Het wordt geleidelijk hersteld door herbebossing, waarbij inmiddels meer dan 1.200 inheemse bomen zijn geplant, en verder verrijkt met natuurpaden dankzij de inzet van gasten, medewerkers en de gemeenschap gedurende het hele jaar.

Het natuurgebied draagt bij aan het herstel van biodiversiteit en fungeert tegelijkertijd als een belangrijke koolstofopslag, wat de klimaatbestendigheid van Aruba versterkt en een voorbeeld stelt voor natuurbescherming, ook buiten het eiland. Gasten van Bucuti & Tara, die het adults-only resort vaak als koppel bezoeken, worden uitgenodigd om een “Tree of Love” te planten in het natuurgebied, zodat zij bij toekomstige bezoeken kunnen terugkeren en zien hoe hun “liefde” blijft groeien.

Een nalatenschap gedreven door waarden

Degenen die het dichtst bij Biemans staan, beschrijven zijn leiderschapsstijl als gevormd door een leven lang consistente, op waarden gebaseerde keuzes.

“Ewalds leven weerspiegelt een eenvoudige waarheid: karakter wordt bepaald door wat iemand doet wanneer niemand kijkt. Zijn werk is altijd gedreven geweest door doelgerichtheid en zorg, en heeft een blijvende impact gecreëerd voor Aruba, zijn inwoners en de natuurlijke omgeving,” aldus Susan Logan, executive bij Bucuti & Tara en een dierbare vriendin die vanaf het begin bij het resort betrokken was.

Binnen het onafhankelijk eigendom en door een familie gerunde hotel blijft de visie van Biemans richtinggevend en wordt deze voortgezet door een blijvende toewijding aan de oorspronkelijke kernwaarden. Deze nalatenschap zet zich voort in de volgende generatie via zijn kleindochter, Crescenzia Biemans, die met trots de functie van Managing Director vervult en tevens leiding geeft aan Tara Eco Supplies. Sterk betrokken bij zowel de gemeenschap als natuurbescherming, is zij actief binnen het bestuur van Stimami Sterilisami, de Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association (AHATA) en de Environmental Committee. Daarnaast is zij regelmatig te vinden in het natuurgebied, waar zij jonge bomen plant.

“Ik ben diep vereerd en dankbaar jegens Zijne Majesteit Koning Willem-Alexander, en tegenover degenen die mij hebben voorgedragen voor deze erkenning binnen de Orde van Oranje-Nassau,” aldus Ewald Biemans. “Deze onderscheiding weerspiegelt de toewijding van ons team, de steun van onze gemeenschap en het vertrouwen van gasten van over de hele wereld die ervoor kiezen Aruba met ons te ervaren. Het laat zien wat mogelijk is wanneer we oprecht geven om mensen en de wereld om ons heen. Ik geloof dat ieder van ons de wereld kan veranderen, precies daar waar we staan en deze erkenning bevestigt dat geloof.”

Deze koninklijke onderscheiding eert een leven van daadkracht, integriteit en toewijding. Vanuit Aruba blijft Ewald Biemans bijdragen aan een toekomst waarin toerisme mensen ondersteunt, gemeenschappen versterkt en de natuurlijke wereld beschermt.

Lees meer op: www.Bucuti.com.

IMAGES & VIDEOS

Ceremony images are located in this Google folder.

Resort images are in this private media gallery.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Recognized as the Caribbean’s first and only certified CarbonNeutral® hotel since 2018, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is celebrated globally as the No. 5 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean, according to Tripadvisor. Aruba’s premier adults-only, laidback luxury resort, Bucuti & Tara is the vision of award-winning hotelier and environmentalist Ewald Biemans, honored with multiple Hotelier of the Year accolades for his hospitality excellence and pioneering sustainability leadership.

Nestled along the pristine white sands of Eagle Beach, protected nesting ground for sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World,” Bucuti & Tara offers 104 elegant rooms, suites and penthouses. Guests enjoy guaranteed sunbeds, a freshwater infinity pool, indulgent spa treatments, and “no surprise rates” including accommodations, all taxes and fees, full daily breakfast, WiFi and in-room tablet, EV chargers, parking and local calls.

At the heart of the resort’s culinary experience is Elements, an award-winning oceanfront restaurant serving healthy, locally inspired cuisine. Guests can also enjoy Tara Lounge, private romantic beach dining, and as of Oct. 2025, the highly anticipated Terra by Jeremy Ford. Helmed by the visionary chef leading Miami’s Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star Stubborn Seed, Ford brings his signature artistry and sustainability ethos to Aruba, crafting a menu that honors Aruban ingredients, fishermen, and farmers while blending bold, innovative flavors with refined presentation.

Proudly LGBTQ+ friendly, Bucuti & Tara proudly holds IGLTA and TAG Approved® status. The resort’s deep commitment to sustainable luxury has earned prestigious certifications including CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum and Travelife Gold. Named the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort by Green Globe in 2016, Bucuti & Tara’s comprehensive sustainability program was praised by the United Nations as “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide, all aligning seamlessly with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.