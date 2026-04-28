Savaneta Kamp ta habri su portanan pa publico dia 1 di mei [🇦🇼🇳🇱🇺🇸]

Marine Barracks Savaneta un biaha mas lo habri su portanan pa publico dia 1 di mei 2026. For di 10:00 AM pa 4:00 PM, tur hende ta calurosamente bon bini pa tira un bista exclusivo paden di Marine Corps.

E Open Dag ta un oportunidad unico pa siña mas di Marine Corps y e diferente servicionan di siguridad cu hunto ta percura pa siguridad di Aruba. Guardacosta di Caribe, Cuerpo Policial di Aruba, y Brandweer di Aruba tambe lo ta presente pa mustra nan trabou cu demostracionnan impresionante y actividadnan interactivo.

Durante e dia habrí, bishitantenan lo tin e oportunidat úniko pa partisipá aktivamente den vários aktividat emoshonante. Por ehèmpel, nan por subi awa i nabegá riba e FRISC, un boto rápido i ágil ku ta garantisá un eksperensia espektakular. Adishonalmente, ta posibel pa kore riba e Anaconda. Pa esnan ku ta preferá haltura, tin un stashon di rappel kaminda partisipantenan por baha trankil bou di supervishon. Tambe a konsiderá akshon riba tereno: na e stènt di tiramentu di paintball, bishitantenan por tèst nan abilidatnan di tiramentu den un ambiente difísil i dibertido.

Bishitantenan tambe por disfrutá di sneknan dushi na e food courtnan i wak e vários stèntnan di merkado pa kompra dibertido. Un gran highlight ta e Super Lottery, unda por gana premionan maraviyoso. E entrada di benta di karchi ta bai pa dos instansia caritativo: Fundashon Snoop Doggy i Favi. Ambos causa ta dedica na e comunidad riba Aruba. CoolFM y FreshFM lo brinda musica en bibo durante henter dia y tambe lo transmiti bibo for di Marine Barracks.

Keda na altura di e último notisia i updatenan

Sigui e pagina di Facebook di Open Day na https://www.facebook.com/Opendagmarinierskazerne y download e app ‘MSK Open Dag’ for di App Store (iOS) of Play Store (Android) pa bo ta sigur cu bo no ta perde ningun noticia.

Pasa, deskubrí e trabou di Marina Real di Hulanda i su partnernan, i sostené dos inisiativa lokal maravioso na mes momentu!

Marinierskazerne Savaneta opent op 1 mei haar deuren voor publiek

Marinierskazerne Savaneta opent op 1 mei 2026 opnieuw haar deuren voor het publiek. Van 10.00 uur tot 16.00 uur is iedereen van harte welkom om een exclusief kijkje te nemen bij het Korps Mariniers.

De Open Dag is een unieke gelegenheid om meer te leren over het Korps Mariniers en de verschillende veiligheidsdiensten die samen zorgen voor de veiligheid van Aruba. Ook de Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied, Korps Politie Aruba, de brandweer van Aruba zullen aanwezig zijn en presenteren hun werk met indrukwekkende demonstraties en interactieve activiteiten.

Tijdens de open dag krijgen bezoekers de unieke kans om zelf actief deel te nemen aan verschillende spannende activiteiten. Zo kunnen ze het water op en meevaren met de FRISC, een snelle en wendbare boot die garant staat voor een spectaculaire ervaring. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om mee te rijden met de Anaconda. Voor wie liever de hoogte opzoekt, is er een abseilstand waar deelnemers onder begeleiding veilig kunnen afdalen. Ook aan actie op de grond is gedacht: bij de paintball shooting stand kunnen bezoekers hun schietvaardigheden testen in een uitdagende en leuke setting.

Bezoekers kunnen ook genieten van lekkere hapjes bij de foodcourts en langs de diverse marktkramen lopen voor leuke aankopen. Een mooi hoogtepunt is de Superlottery, waar prachtige prijzen te winnen zijn. De opbrengst van de lotenverkoop gaat naar twee goede doelen: Foundation Snoop Doggy en Favi. Beide doelen zetten zich in voor de gemeenschap op Aruba. CoolFM en FreshFM zorgen de hele dag voor live muziek en zullen ook live vanaf de Marinierskazerne uitzenden.

Blijf op de hoogte van het laatste nieuws en updates

Volg de Facebookpagina van de Open Dag via https://www.facebook.com/Opendagmarinierskazerne en download de app ‘MSK Open Dag’ in de App Store (iOS) of Play Store (Android) om geen enkel nieuws te missen.

Kom langs, ontdek het werk van de Koninklijke Marine en haar partners, en steun tegelijkertijd twee mooie lokale initiatieven!

Marine Barracks Savaneta opens its doors to the public on May 1

Marine Barracks Savaneta will once again open its doors to the public on May 1, 2026. From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, everyone is warmly welcome to take an exclusive look inside the Marine Corps.

The Open Day is a unique opportunity to learn more about the Marine Corps and the various security services that together ensure the safety of Aruba. The Caribbean Coast Guard, the Aruba Police Force, and the Aruba Fire Department will also be present to showcase their work with impressive demonstrations and interactive activities.

During the open day, visitors will have the unique opportunity to actively participate in various exciting activities. For instance, they can take to the water and sail along on the FRISC, a fast and agile boat that guarantees a spectacular experience. Additionally, it is possible to take a ride on the Anaconda. For those who prefer heights, there is a rappel station where participants can safely descend under supervision. Ground-based action has also been considered: at the paintball shooting stand, visitors can test their shooting skills in a challenging and fun setting.

Visitors can also enjoy tasty snacks at the food courts and browse the various market stalls for fun purchases. A great highlight is the Super Lottery, where wonderful prizes can be won. The proceeds from ticket sales go to two charities: Foundation Snoop Doggy and Favi. Both causes are dedicated to the community on Aruba. CoolFM and FreshFM will provide live music throughout the day and will also broadcast live from the Marine Barracks.

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates

Follow the Open Day Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Opendagmarinierskazerne and download the ‘MSK Open Dag’ app from the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) to make sure you don’t miss any news.

Come by, discover the work of the Royal Netherlands Navy and its partners, and support two wonderful local initiatives at the same time!