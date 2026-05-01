Diadomingo awor, Mei 3: Moonwaves ta Uni Musica & Compasion Pa un Atardi Inolvidabel den Apoyo di Stimami Sterilisami

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — April 30, 2026 — Spacy Island y Vibes Curated ta habri e aña nobo cu MOONWAVES, un evento vibrante na beach cu ta uni musica, comunidad y proposito. Tumando lugar Diadomingo, Mei 3, 2026, e evento special lo recauda fondo pa Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami pa sostene su esfuerzonan pa bienestar di animalnan na Aruba, invitando publico pa bin disfruta un atardi dushi y memorabel na lama.

Organisa na Armando’s Kite Surf, MOONWAVES ta cuminsa 3:00 or di atardi y ta gratis y habri pa tur hende. Bishitantenan por spera un ambiente yen di energia, musica, y un atmosfera unda localnan y bishitantenan por conecta pa un causa significado. Mas cu solamente un evento di musica, MOONWAVES ta crea un espacio pa conscientisa, conecta, y crea un impacto positivo.

E line-up ta inclui Aguilar, Petit y Angeles, cu lo crea un merdia di musica inspira door di e sonidonan di lama y e energia dinamico di e isla. Durante e evento, organisacionnan di rescate lo ta presente cu material informativo, puppies cu ta buskando nan hogar nobo, y tur donacion lo bai pa sostene e programa nacional di sterilisacion di Stimami Sterilisami, cu ta yuda reduci e poblacion di cacho y pushi riba caya den un forma humano y efectivo door di mitiga e problema na su raiz.

Apoyando un Causa Importante

Cada donacion cu wordo haci durante MOONWAVES lo bai na Stimami Sterilisami su programa nacional di sterilisacion cual ta cubri 100% di e costo di sterilisacion di tur cacho y pushi registra via su website. Desde 2016, Stimami Sterilisami a sterilisa mas di 47.000 pushi y cacho na Aruba. Door di preveni partonan no desea, e trabou esencial aki ta atende e raiz di sobrepoblashon di bestia di caya y ta yuda reduci negligencia, abandono, sufrimiento y propagacion di malesa.

Sterilisacion tambe ta baha e presion riba e organisacionnan di rescate y recursonan publico, contribui na un comunidad mas sigur, mas limpi y cu mas compasion pa bestia y hende. E impacto aki ta posibel danki na e generosidad di donadornan, boluntario y sosten di comunidad.

Dor di atende MOONWAVES, bo no ta solamente disfrutando di un merdia di musica y beach vibes—bo ta agregando bo propio “grano di santo” pa un isla mas bondadoso y un miho futuro pa e bestianan di Aruba.

Nos ta wardabo eynan.

About Stimami Sterilisami Foundation

Fundashon Stimami Sterilisami ta un organizacion sin fin di lucro (non-profit) dedica na reduci e cantidad di pushinan y cachonan bandona na Aruba den un manera humano y efectivo, mediante su programa di sterilisacion cu ta cubri ful e isla. E fundashon ta usa 100% di e donacionnan pa cubri e costo di sterilisacion pa doñonan individual di mascotanan y organizacionnan boluntario cu ta cuida animalnan di caya.

E organisacion ta mantene un administracion financiero transparente, cu su contabilidad habri y su cifranan ta audita regularmente pa segura claridad y confiansa total.

Pa contribui na e causa, donacionnan por wordo hasi via transferencia bancario:

Bank: Aruba Bank

Account Number: 6012630190

Account Name: FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI

Swift Code: ARUBAWAX

This Sunday, May 3: Moonwaves Unites Music & Compassion for an Unforgettable Afternoon in Support of Stimami Sterilisami

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — April 30, 2026 — Spacy Island and Vibes Curated kick off the new year with MOONWAVES, a vibrant beachside event that brings together music, community, and purpose. Taking place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, this special event will raise funds for Stimami Sterilisami Foundation to support its animal welfare efforts across Aruba, inviting the public to enjoy an afternoon by the sea—dancing to great beats while giving back.

Hosted at Armando’s Kite Surf, MOONWAVES begins at 3:00 PM and is free and open to everyone. Guests can look forward to beachside energy, curated sounds, and a welcoming atmosphere where locals and visitors can connect around a meaningful cause.

The lineup features Aguilar, Petit, and Angeles, delivering an afternoon of music inspired by the ocean and the island’s dynamic energy. Throughout the event, rescue organizations will be there with informational materials, cute pups looking for their forever homes, and all donations will support Stimami Sterilisami spay and neuter efforts that help reduce Aruba’s stray animal population.

More than just a music event, MOONWAVES creates space for awareness, connection, and positive impact. Listen to the beats, dance, support a great cause, and bring that Spacy vibe energy as the community comes together to make a difference for Aruba’s animals.

Supporting a Meaningful Cause

Every donation made at MOONWAVES goes directly toward Stimami Sterilisami’s spay and neuter program, which has already helped sterilize more than 47,000 dogs and cats across Aruba. By preventing unwanted litters, this essential work addresses the root of stray overpopulation and helps reduce neglect, homelessness, and suffering.

Sterilization also eases pressure on animal shelters and public resources, while contributing to a safer, cleaner, and more compassionate community for both people and animals. This impact is made possible through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community support.

By joining MOONWAVES, you’re not only enjoying an afternoon of music and beach vibes—you’re adding your own “grain of sand” toward a kinder island and a better future for Aruba’s animals.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Stimami Sterilisami Foundation

Stimami Sterilisami is a non-profit organization dedicated to humanely and effectively reducing the number of abandoned dogs and cats in Aruba through its national spay and neuter program. Every donation is used to cover the costs of spaying and neutering of dogs and cats for individual pet owners and rescue organizations, including Luna Foundation, AWAA, Nine Lives, and many others. Our books are audited and open to the public. To contribute to this important cause, you can make a direct contribution to Stimami Sterilisami Foundation via bank transfer:

Bank: Aruba Bank

Account Number: 6012630190

Account Name: FUNDASHON STIMAMI STERILISAMI

Swift Code: ARUBAWAX