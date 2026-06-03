More Than 600 Children to Perform at Leerorkest Aruba End-of-Year Concert

Oranjestad, Aruba – On Monday morning, June 22, 2026, more than 600 children from primary schools across Aruba will take the stage at the Renaissance Convention Center for the annual Leerorkest Aruba End-of-Year Concert.

The concert marks the culmination of a year of music education, teamwork, and personal development. Students from various schools will perform a diverse musical program, showcasing the progress they have made through the Leerorkest Aruba program.

Since its establishment in 2019, Leerorkest Aruba has provided free music education to hundreds of children across the island. Through weekly lessons during school hours, After School Orchestra programs, and online music education, children are given the opportunity to discover their talents, build confidence, and develop important life skills through music.

This year’s concert will feature performances by students from Klas 3 through Klas 6, as well as the After School Orchestra. The program includes a variety of international, Caribbean, and local musical selections.

Special guest conductor Patrick de Heus from the Netherlands will lead the orchestra during the concert. Patrick has extensive experience working with young musicians through the Leerorkest program in the Netherlands and has spent the week rehearsing with the students in preparation for this special event.

The concert would not be possible without the dedication of the music teachers, school teams, volunteers, parents, sponsors, and partners who continue to support the mission of Leerorkest Aruba.

According to coordinator Juliette van Romondt, the concert is about much more than music.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to discover their talents and experience success. Through music, children learn confidence, discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. This concert is a celebration of everything they have accomplished throughout the year.”

The event will take place on:

Monday, June 22, 2026

Renaissance Convention Center

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

For more information about Leerorkest Aruba, please visit:

www.leerorkestaruba.org

About Leerorkest Aruba

Leerorkest Aruba is a non-profit educational music program that provides free instrumental music lessons to children throughout Aruba. Inspired by the successful Dutch Leerorkest model, the program aims to make music education accessible to every child, regardless of background or financial situation.

For media inquiries:

Juliette van Romondt

Coordinator – Stichting Leerorkest Aruba