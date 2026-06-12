CARMIL ta fortalesé e kapasidat di tiramentu ku instruktornan prinsipal nobo di tiramentu

Ku e finalisashon eksitoso di e entrenamentu di HSI, dies sòldá Caribense a optené nan kualifikashon komo instruktornan prinsipal di tiramentu. Komo resultado, e unidatnan awor ta kapas pa plania i kondusí ehersisionan di tiramentu independientemente. Esaki ta un paso importante den e profesionalisashon di e militarnan di Aruba i di Kòrsou.

E entrenamentu di tres siman a enfoká riba formashon di instruktornan kualifiká hefe di tiramentu denter di ARUMIL, CURMIL, i e Opleiding Centrum Carib (OCC). Práktika a wòrdu kondusí ku vários sistema di arma i munishon, inkluyendo e Colt C7, e Glock 17, e MAG 7.62, i granada di man.

E entrenamentu a wòrdu duná dor di un instruktor di tiramentu di e Sentro di Entrenamentu di Infanteria di Marina i dos instruktor eksperensiá di CARMIL, kendenan a kompartí nan konosementu i eksperensia pa garantisá e kalidat di e entrenamentu.

Ku e finalisashon di e entrenamentu aki, unidatnan di CARMIL awor tin sufisiente instruktornan hefe kualifiká di tiramentu pa nan mes organisá ehersisionan di tiramentu. Esaki ta nifiká un fortifikamentu signifikativo di e independensia operashonal i e kapasidat di atake di e unidadnan militar di Kòrsou i Aruba.

CARMIL strengthens shooting capacity with new chief marksman instructors

With the successful completion of the HSI training, ten Caribbean soldiers have obtained their qualification as chief marksman instructors. As a result, the units are now capable of independently planning and conducting shooting exercises. An important milestone in the professionalization of the Aruban and Curaçaoan military.

The three-week training focused on training qualified chief marksman instructors within the ARUMIL, CURMIL, and the Opleiding Centrum Carib (OCC). Practice was conducted with various weapon systems and ammunition, including the Colt C7, Glock 17, MAG 7.62, and hand grenades.

The training was provided by a marksman instructor from the Marine Training Center and two experienced instructors from CARMIL, who shared their knowledge and experience to ensure the quality of the training.

With the completion of this training, CARMIL units now have sufficient qualified chief marksman instructors to organize shooting exercises themselves. This means a significant strengthening of the operational independence and striking power of the military units of Curaçao and Aruba.

CARMIL versterkt schietcapaciteit met nieuwe hoofdschietinstructeurs

Met de succesvolle afronding van de HSI-opleiding hebben tien Caribische militairen hun kwalificatie als hoofdschietinstructeur behaald. Hierdoor zijn de eenheden nu in staat om zelfstandig schiettrainingen te plannen en uit te voeren. Een belangrijke mijlpaal in de professionalisering van de Arubaanse en Curaçaose militairen.

De drie weken durende opleiding richtte zich op het opleiden van gekwalificeerde hoofdschietinstructeurs binnen de ARUMIL, CURMIL en het Opleiding Centrum Carib (OCC). Er werd met diverse wapensystemen en munitie geoefend, waaronder de Colt C7, Glock 17, MAG 7.62 en handgranaten.

De opleiding werd verzorgd door een schietinstructeur vanuit het Mariniers Opleidingscentrum en twee ervaren instructeurs van de CARMIL, die hun kennis en ervaring deelden om de kwaliteit van de opleiding te waarborgen.

Met de afronding van deze opleiding beschikken de eenheden van de CARMIL over voldoende gekwalificeerde hoofdschietinstructeurs om zelfstandig schiettrainingen te organiseren en uit te voeren. Dit betekent een aanzienlijke versterking van de operationele zelfstandigheid en slagkracht van de militaire eenheden van Curaçao en Aruba.