Aruba Airport Authority a habri oficialmenteAUA Food Truck Plaza [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇪🇸]

Oranjestad, Aruba – 16 di juni 2026 – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) a celebra oficialmente e apertura di AUA Food Truck Plaza nobo, situa dilanti di e area di yegada na Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix.

E ceremonia di apertura a conta cu cortamento di cintaoficial door di e bendedonan di cuminda y Jonny Andersen, CEO di Aruba Airport Authority N.V., marcando e lansamento di e area di encuentro nobo aki na aeropuerto.

E apertura a conta cu presencia di e miembronan di e comunidad di aeropuerto, medionan local y influencers pa experencia e plasa y purba diferente di e opcionnan di cuminda y bebida disponibel awo na aeropuerto. Esnanpresente a disfruta di snack local, batido y koffie mientrasnan tabata pasa tempo na e luga di encuentro di mas nobona aeropuerto.

A crea e AUA Food Truck Plaza pa tur hende cu ta pasabanda di e area di aeropuerto, for di famia y amigonan cu tawarda e pasaheronan cu ta yega of despedi di esnan cu tabayendo, te na e pasaheronan cu ta yega of sali di aeropuerto, trahadonan di aeropuerto, taxista, bishitante y localnan cu ta busca algo pa come, un koffie of un bebidarefrescante.

Actualmente e plasa ta conta cu cuater concepto di cuminda local:

– El Tio E XPRESS – habri tur dia di 7:00 AM pa 7 :00 PM

– SANTOS x Keda Keto – habri tur dia di 7:00 AM pa 7:00 PM

– Mauchi Smoothies Juice Bar – habri tur dia di 7:00 AM pa 6:30 PM

– Dushi Flavors – habri di dialuna pa diasabra di 7:00 AM pa 7:00 PM y diadomingo di 7:00 AM pa 3:00 PM.

E plasa nobo ta crea un espacio agradabel cerca di aeropuerto caminda e personanan por relaha prome cu busca of baha pasahero, mientras cu alabes ta duna e empresarionan local un espacio di visibilidad halto pa conecta cu tanto e localnan como tambe cu e biaheronan.

“AUA Food Truck Plaza ta un espacio nobo y agradabelcaminda e hendenan por sinta, relaha y disfruta di algo pa come of bebe mientras nan ta warda riba nan famia of amigo”, asina Barbara Brown, Chief Revenue Development & Communications Officer di Aruba Airport a duna di conoce. El a continua bisando cu: “Ademas e ta duna e negoshinan local di cuminda un oportunidad pa demostrakico nan ta ofrece na un espacio caminda tanto local comobishitante ta bin hunto tur dia.”

AUA Food Truck Plaza awo ta habri oficialmente y ta yamabonbini na comunidad, bishitantenan y pasaheronan di aeropuerto pa pasa y disfruta di un sabor di Aruba.

Tocante Aeropuerto di Aruba

AUA Airport ta un di e aeropuertonan mas ocupa den regionCaribe, cu mas di 24 diferente aerolinea operando na Aruba contribuyendo na mas cu 3.2 miyon pasahero pa aña y brindando servicio aereo na 31 pais y 45 destinacion non-stop rond mundo. Di e mercadonan cu AUA Airport ta brinda servicio na dje, 74% ta di Merca y Canada, 18% ta di Latino America, 4% ta di Europa y 5% ta di Caribe Hulandes. AUA Airport ta reconoce cu esaki ta danki na un economiastabiel, clima politico, hospitalidad, populacion diversifica y siguridad general di nos isla. AUA Airport su aspiracion tapa converti den un di e aeropuertonan mas sostenibel, sigury prepara pa futuro den e region di Latino America y Caribe, brindando un espacio laboral confiabel, cu e instalacionnanmoderno y ademas cu un excelente servicio n’e cliente p’asina por refleha e hospitalidad di Aruba, contribuyendo na un futuro prospero pa Aruba.

Haya sa mas di loke ta sosode na AUA Airport door di bishita www.airportaruba.com y conecta cu AUA Airport riba Twitter.com/Aruba_Airport, Facebook.com/ArubaAirport, Instagram.com/arubaairport, TikTok.com/@arubaairport y Linkedin.com/ArubaAirport.

Fecha: 16 di Juni, 2026

Aruba Airport Authority Officially Opens the New AUA Food Truck Plaza

Oranjestad, Aruba – June 16, 2026 – Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) officially celebrated the official opening of the new AUA Food Truck Plaza, located in front of the arrivals hall at Queen Beatrix International Airport.

The opening ceremony included an official ribbon-cutting by the food truck vendors and Jonny Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Aruba Airport Authority N.V., marking the launch of this new gathering spot at the airport.

The opening brought together members of the airport community, local media, and influencers to experience the plaza and sample the different food and drink options now available at the airport. Guests enjoyed local bites, smoothies, snacks, and coffee while spending time at the airport’s newest outdoor gathering spot.

The AUA Food Truck Plaza was created for everyone passing by the airport area — from family and friends waiting for arriving passengers or saying farewell to those departing, to passengers arriving or departing from our airport, airport employees, taxi drivers, visitors, and locals looking for a quick bite, coffee, or refreshing drink.

The plaza currently features four local food concepts:

• El Tio EXPRESS – open daily from 7:00 AM to 7 :00 PM

• S ANTOS x Keda Keto – open daily from from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

• Mauchi Smoothies Juice Bar – open daily from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM

• Dushi Flavors – o pen Monday through Saturday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sundays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The new plaza creates an inviting gathering place near the airport where people can relax before pickups or drop-offs, while also giving local entrepreneurs a high-visibility location to connect with both residents and travelers.

“The AUA Food Truck Plaza is a nice new spot where people can sit, relax, and enjoy something to eat or drink while waiting for family and friends,” said Barbara Brown, Chief Revenue Development & Communications Officer at Aruba Airport. “It also gives local food businesses the opportunity to showcase what they offer in a location where both locals and visitors come together every day.”

The AUA Food Truck Plaza is now officially open and welcomes the community, visitors, and airport passengers to stop by and enjoy a taste of Aruba.

About AUA Airport

About AUA Airport AUA Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean region, with more than 24 different airlines operating into Aruba contributing to processing more than 3.2 million passengers per year and providing air service to 31 cities and 45 non-stop destinations worldwide. AUA Airport’s markets served comprise of 74% from the United States & Canada, 18% from Latin America, 4% from Europe, and 4% from Dutch Caribbean. AUA Airport attributes this to the island’s stable economic and political climate, hospitable and multilingual population, and safe environment. AUA Airport’s aspiration is to become one of the most Sustainable, Safe, and Future Proof airports of the Latin America & Caribbean region, providing a trusted workplace, modern airport facilities and excellent customer service which reflects Aruban hospitality, contributing to a prosperous future for Aruba.

Learn more about what’s happening at AUA Airport by visiting www.airportaruba.com and connect with AUA Airport on Twitter.com/Aruba_Airport, Facebook.com/ArubaAirport, Instagram.com/arubaairport/, TikTok.com/@arubaairport and Linkedin.com/ArubaAirport.

Date: 16 June, 2026

La Autoridad Aeroportuaria de Aruba inaugura oficialmente la nueva zona de food trucks del aeropuerto AUA

Oranjestad, Aruba – Junio 16, 2026 – La AutoridadAeroportuaria de Aruba (AAA) celebró oficialmente la inauguración de la nueva AUA Food Truck Plaza, situadafrente a la terminal de llegadas del Aeropuerto Internacional Reina Beatrix.

La ceremonia de inauguración incluyó un corte de cintaoficial a cargo de los propietarios de los food trucks y de Jonny Andersen, Director Ejecutivo de La AutoridadAeroportuaria de Aruba N.V., lo que marcó el inicio de estenuevo punto de encuentro en el aeropuerto.

La inauguración reunió a miembros de la comunidad aeroportuaria, medios de comunicación locales e influencers para conocer la plaza y degustar las diferentesopciones de comida y bebida que ahora están disponiblesen el aeropuerto. Los invitados disfrutaron de aperitivos locales, batidos, aperitivos y café mientras pasaban un ratoen el nuevo punto de encuentro al aire libre del aeropuerto.

La Plaza de Food Trucks de AUA se creó para todos losque transitan por la zona del aeropuerto: desde familiares y amigos que esperan a los pasajeros que llegan o se despiden de los que parten, hasta pasajeros que llegan o salen del aeropuerto, empleados del aeropuerto, taxistas, visitantes y residentes locales que buscan algo rápido para comer, un café o una bebida refrescante.

Actualmente, la plaza cuenta con cuatro propuestasgastronómicas locales:

• El Tio EXPRESS – Abierto desde las 7:00 AM hasta las 7 :00 PM

• SANTOS x Keda Keto – Abierto diariamente desde 7:00 AM las 7:00 PM

• Mauchi Smoothies Juice Bar – Abierto diariamente desde 7:00 AM hasta las 6:30 PM

• Dushi Flavors – Abierto de lunes a sábado desde las 7:00 AM hasta las 7:00 PM y los Domingos desde las 7:00 AM hasta las 3:00 PM.

The new plaza creates an inviting gathering place near the airport where people can relax before pickups or drop-offs, while also giving local entrepreneurs a high-visibility location to connect with both residents and travelers.

“The AUA Food Truck Plaza is a nice new spot where people can sit, relax, and enjoy something to eat or drink while waiting for family and friends,” said Barbara Brown, Chief Revenue Development & Communications Officer at Aruba Airport. “It also gives local food businesses the opportunity to showcase what they offer in a location where both locals and visitors come together every day.”

The AUA Food Truck Plaza is now officially open and welcomes the community, visitors, and airport passengers to stop by and enjoy a taste of Aruba.

Acerca del Aeropuerto de Aruba (AUA)

El Aeropuerto AUA es uno de los aeropuertos con mayor tráfico de la región del Caribe, con más de 24 aerolíneasque operan en Aruba, lo que contribuye a procesar más de 3.2 millones de pasajeros al año y ofrece servicio aéreo a 31 ciudades y 45 destinos directos en todo el mundo. El 74% de los mercados atendidos por el Aeropuerto AUA provienen de Estados Unidos y Canadá, el 18 % de Latinoamérica, el 4 % de Europa y el 4 % del Caribe Neerlandés. El Aeropuerto AUA atribuye esto al estable clima económico y político de la isla, su población hospitalaria y multilingüe, y su entorno seguro. El Aeropuerto AUA aspira a convertirse en uno de los aeropuertos más sostenibles, seguros y con visión de futuro de Latinoamérica y el Caribe, ofreciendo un lugar de trabajo confiable, modernas instalaciones aeroportuarias y un excelente servicio al cliente que refleje la hospitalidad arubeña, contribuyendo así a un futuro próspero para Aruba.

Para más información sobre las novedades del Aeropuerto AUA, visite www.airportaruba.com y conéctese con el Aeropuerto AUA en Twitter.com/Aruba_Airport, Facebook.com/ArubaAirport, Instagram.com/arubaairport/, TikTok.com/@arubaairport y Linkedin.com/ArubaAirport.

Fecha: 16 de junio de 2026