Cinco militar Arubiano a huramenta na ARUMIL [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱]

Cinco militar Arubiano a huramenta oficialmente dia 9 di juli 2026 durante un ceremonia na Marinierskazerne na Savaneta. E huramentacion ta marca un momento importante den nan carera militar den ARUMIL (Arubaanse Militairen).

Durante e ceremonia tabatin presencia di famia, colega, Gobernador di Aruba, Prome Minister di Aruba, Comandante di Forza Naval den Caribe Hulandes y otro invitado.

Mas prome e aña aki, e cinco militarnan a completa hunto cu militarnan di CURMIL (Curacaose Militairen) e Formacion Militar Basico (EMV). Despues nan a sigui cu e modulo di Vigilancia y Siguridad (B&B), cu a prepara nan ainda mas pa e trabounan cu nan lo desempeña den Defensa den Region Caribense.

Despues di huramenta, e militarnan lo continua cu nan trabounan den ARUMIL. Aki nan lo contribui na siguridad di Aruba y di e parti Caribe di Reino Hulandes.

E ceremonia ta marca un momento special pa e militarnan y nan famia. Cu nan huramentacion, nan ta confirma oficialmente nan compromiso cu Defensa y cu e ehecucion di nan debernan militar.

Five military servicemen Sworn In to ARUMIL

Five Aruban military servicemen were officially sworn in on July 9, 2026, during a ceremony at the Marine Barracks in Savaneta. The swearing-in marks an important milestone in their military careers within ARUMIL (Aruban Military Personnel).

The ceremony was attended by family members, colleagues, the Governor of Aruba, the Prime Minister of Aruba, the Commander of the Netherlands Forces in the Caribbean, and other invited guests.

Earlier this year, the five military servicemen successfully completed the Elementary Military Training (EMV) together with members of CURMIL (Curaçao Military Personnel). They subsequently completed the Guarding & Security (B&B) module, further preparing them for their duties within the Defense organization in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Following their swearing-in, the military servicemen will continue serving within ARUMIL, where they will contribute to the security of Aruba and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The ceremony marks a special moment for both the military servicemen and their families. By taking the oath, they formally reaffirm their commitment to the Defense organization and to carrying out their military duties.