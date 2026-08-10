Aruba ta lansa un capitulo nobo den hayazgo y proteccion di su Herencia Cultural Bou Awa [🇦🇼🇺🇸]

Colaboracion internacional ta combina experticio local cu tecnologia riba nivel mundial

Botonan cu a sink y otro herencianan cultural bou awa ta conta e storia di Aruba su pasado maritimo, di intercambio internacional y migracion te na eventonan di guera. E luna aki, Aruba ta tuma un paso importante pa proteha e historia aki door di un collaboracion unico entre Museo Arqueologico Nacional Aruba (MANA), Imagination for Development and the Nature of Values Aruba (IDNOVA), Aruba Conservation Foundation (ACF) y e organisacion internacional di investigacion maritimo Inkfish LLC.

Harold Kelly (MANA) y Oriana Wouters (IDNOVA) lo drenta den cuarentena na Corsow dia 20 di augustus prome cu subi e barco di investigacion RV Hydra di Inkfish LLC. Esaki ta un organisacion internacional marino cu ta apoya ciencia oceano cu botonan di investigacion superior, tecnologianan inovativo pa cartografia y expedicionnan cientifico multidisciplinario. E expedicion lo tuma luga di dia 25 di augustus te 15 di september 2026, durante cual periodo lo haci investigacionnan rond di costa di Aruba. Esaki ta marca e comienso di un trayecto emocionante.

Na november 2025 e Agencia Cultural di Herencia di Hulanda (RCE) a train profesionalnan di Herencia di Caribe Hulandes na Aruba, usando metodonan internacional reconoci di UNESCO pa documentacion y proteccion di herencia cultural bou awa. Arkeologonan di MANA Harold Kelly y Raymundo Dijkhoff, hunto cu Shane Thielman di ACF y Oriana Wouters di IDNOVA a representa Aruba.

MANA, ACF y IDNOVA a pone e entrenamento aki den accion door di documenta e herencia cultural aquatico di San Nicolas Bay, un di e paisahenan maritimo historico mas importante di Aruba, y door di haci un evaluacion nobo di SS Pedernales. Sambuyadonan local y cargadonan di herencia den comunidad, bou guia di Anthony Hagedoorn y Lui Samanez a uni pa diferente di e sitionan di investigacion. Asina ta combina conocemento local cu investigacion cientifico, mientras a crea oportunidad pa transferencia di conocemento entre generacionnan, como tambe arkeologia comunitario responsabel.

E siguiente capitulo ta cuminsa mas laat den e luna aki cu e expedition di Inkfish LLC. Trahando hunto cu MANA, nan lo yuda identifica, traha mapa di y documenta Aruba su herencia cultural bou awa usando tecnologia ‘state-of-the-art’, incluyendo ‘high-resolution seabed mapping’, ‘3D imaging’ y sistemanan di investigacion den awa hundo.

Mes un importante ta cu e expedicion lo provee training practico pa investigadornan local, asina enforsando Aruba su mes un capacidad pa maneha y proteha e herencia cultural bou awa pa hopi tempo despues cu e expedicion termina. Harold Kelly y Oriana Wouters lo traha hunto cu e team internacional di investigacion, sigurando asina cu e conocemento y experiencia ta keda na Aruba pa e investigacion y maneho di herencia den futuro.

Cu un ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MoU), firma pa Minister di Cultura, Mike Eman, ta sigura cu tur data cientifico colecta durante e expedicion ta permanece accesibel pa Aruba. E fuente nacional aki por contribui pa investigacionnan futuro, pa educacion y e maneho sostenibel di Aruba su herencia cultural bou awa.

Fuera di descubrimentonan cientifico, e proyecto ta representa un invercion den Aruba su futuro. E colaboracion lo enforsa e capacidad pa investigacionnan nacional, lo inspira e siguiente generacion di profesionalnan di herencia y yuda preserva Aruba su herencia cultural bou awa unico pa generacionnan. Durante e expedicion, MANA, IDNOVA y Inkfish LLC lo comparti regularmente e ultimo noticianan, pa asina publico haya e oportunidad pa sigui e biahe excitante aki bou lama di Aruba.

Aruba launches a new chapter in uncovering and protecting its Underwater Cultural Heritage

International partnership combines local expertise with world-class technology

Shipwrecks and other underwater cultural heritage tell the story of Aruba’s maritime past, from international trade and migration to wartime events. This month, Aruba will take an important step towards protecting that history through a unique collaboration between the Museo Arqueologico Nacional Aruba (MANA), Imagination for Development and the Nature of Values Aruba (IDNOVA), the Aruba Conservation Foundation (ACF) and international marine research organization Inkfish LLC.

Harold Kelly (MANA) and Oriana Wouters (IDNOVA) will enter quarantine in Curaçao on 20 August before boarding the research vessel RV Hydra of Inkfish LLC, a philanthropic marine research organization that supports ocean science through advanced research vessels, innovative mapping technologies and multidisciplinary scientific expeditions. The expedition will take place from 25 August until 15 September 2026, during which period surveys will be carried out around Aruba’s coastline. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey.

In November 2025 the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE) trained Dutch Caribbean heritage professionals in Aruba using internationally recognized UNESCO methods for documenting and protecting underwater cultural heritage. MANA archaeologists Harold Kelly and Raymundo Dijkhoff, together with ACF’s Shane Thielman and Oriana Wouters of IDNOVA represented Aruba.

MANA, ACF and IDNOVA turned that training into action by documenting the underwater cultural heritage of San Nicolas Bay, one of Aruba’s most important historic maritime landscapes, and by carrying out a new assessment of the SS Pedernales. Local divers and community heritage carriers, under the guidance of Anthony Hagedoorn and Lui Samanez joined for several of the survey locations. This way combining local knowledge with scientific research while creating opportunities for knowledge transfer between generations and responsible community archaeology.

The next chapter begins later this month with the expedition of Inkfish LLC. Working together with MANA, they will help identify, map and document Aruba’s underwater cultural heritage using state-of-the-art technology, including high-resolution seabed mapping, 3D imaging and deep-water survey systems.

Equally important, the expedition will provide hands-on training for local researchers, strengthening Aruba’s own capacity to manage and protect its underwater cultural heritage long after the expedition has ended. Harold Kelly and Oriana Wouters will work alongside the international research team, ensuring that knowledge and experience remain in Aruba for future research and heritage management.

Supporting the collaboration, is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Minister of Culture, Mike Eman, ensuring that all scientific data collected during the expedition will remain available to Aruba. This national resource can contribute to future research, education and the sustainable management of Aruba’s underwater cultural heritage.

Beyond the scientific discoveries, the project represents an investment in Aruba’s future. The collaboration will strengthen national research capacity, inspire the next generation of heritage professionals and help preserve Aruba’s unique underwater cultural heritage for generations to come. Throughout the expedition, MANA, IDNOVA and Inkfish LLC will share regular updates, giving the public the opportunity to follow this exciting journey beneath Aruba’s waters.