Trupanan Franses ta entrena na Kòrsou pa fortalesé koperashon [🇨🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱🇫🇷]

Un peloton militar Franses di Martinique a konkluí su entrenamento na Kòrsou e siman aki. E miltarnan Franses ta forma parti di e di 2 Kompania di e 33 Regimento di Infanteria di Marina (33 RIMA), ku sede na Fort Desaix na Martinique.

Na Kòrsou, e peloton franses a trein huntu ku e peloton di boto i personal militar di Kòrsou (CURMIL). Durante e ehersisio ku e peloton di boto, e trupanan a praktiká vários abilidat di anfibio. Nan a trein transferensia entre barkunan na diferente velosidat i a ehekutá aterisahe for di awa. E entrenamentu a konkluí ku un senario ku ta enfoká riba moveshon i retiro rápido. Adishonalmente, entrenamentu konhunto ku CURMIL a tuma lugá na e eks Hospital St. Elisabeth (SEHOS), kaminda e partisipantenan a praktiká vários abilidat táktiko dirigí riba operashonnan den ambientenan urbano.

E entrenamentu ta sirbi komo un ehèmpel bunita di e koperashon fuerte entre e dos partnernan. Dor di kolabora i interkambiá konosementu i eksperensia, e unidatnan militar ta fortalesé nan lasonan i ta engtrandesé nan posibilidatnan operashonal konhunto. E koperashon aki ta kontribuí na e relashonnan fuerte entre partnernan militar den e region. Kompartí konosementu i realisá entrenamentu konhunto ta vital pa sostené seguridat i stabilidat regional.

French troops train in Curaçao to strengthen cooperation

A French military platoon from Martinique concluded its training in Curaçao this week. The French troops are part of the 2nd Company of the 33rd Marine Infantry Regiment (33 Rima), which is based at Fort Desaix in Martinique.

In Curaçao, the French platoon trained alongside the boat platoon and Curaçaoan military personnel (CURMIL). During the exercise with the boat platoon, the troops practiced various amphibious skills. They trained in transferring between vessels at different speeds and executed landings from the water. The training concluded with a scenario focusing on movement and rapid withdrawal. Additionally, joint training with CURMIL took place at the former St. Elisabeth Hospital (SEHOS), where participants practiced various tactical skills geared towards operations in urban environments.

The training serves as an excellent example of the strong cooperation between the two partners. By collaborating, exchanging knowledge and experience, the military units strengthen their ties and enhance their joint operational capabilities. This cooperation contributes to the strong relationships among military partners in the region. Sharing knowledge and conducting joint training are vital for supporting regional security and stability.

French troops train in Curaçao to strengthen cooperation

A French military platoon from Martinique concluded its training in Curaçao this week. The French troops are part of the 2nd Company of the 33rd Marine Infantry Regiment (33 Rima), which is based at Fort Desaix in Martinique.

In Curaçao, the French platoon trained alongside the boat platoon and Curaçaoan military personnel (CURMIL). During the exercise with the boat platoon, the troops practiced various amphibious skills. They trained in transferring between vessels at different speeds and executed landings from the water. The training concluded with a scenario focusing on movement and rapid withdrawal. Additionally, joint training with CURMIL took place at the former St. Elisabeth Hospital (SEHOS), where participants practiced various tactical skills geared towards operations in urban environments.

The training serves as an excellent example of the strong cooperation between the two partners. By collaborating, exchanging knowledge and experience, the military units strengthen their ties and enhance their joint operational capabilities. This cooperation contributes to the strong relationships among military partners in the region. Sharing knowledge and conducting joint training are vital for supporting regional security and stability.

Franse militairen trainen op Curaçao voor sterkere samenwerking

Een Frans militair peloton van Martinique heeft deze week hun training op Curaçao afgerond. De Franse militairen maken deel uit van de 2e compagnie van het 33e Régiment d’Infanterie de Marine (33 RIMa), dat is gevestigd op Fort Desaix op Martinique.

Op Curaçao trainde het Franse peloton samen met het bootpeloton en de Curaçaose militairen (CURMIL). Tijdens de oefening met het bootpeloton trainden de militairen verschillende amfibische vaardigheden. Ze oefenden het overstappen tussen vaartuigen bij verschillende snelheden en voerden landingen vanaf het water uit. De training werd afgesloten met een scenario waarin verplaatsing en een snelle terugtrekking centraal stonden. Daarnaast werd samen met CURMIL getraind in het voormalige Sint Elisabeth Hospitaal (SEHOS), waarbij de militairen verschillende tactische vaardigheden beoefenden gericht op optreden in verstedelijkt gebied.

De training is een mooi voorbeeld van de goede samenwerking tussen beide partners. Door samen te werken, kennis te delen en ervaringen uit te wisselen, versterken de militaire eenheden hun band en vergroten zij hun mogelijkheden om samen op te treden. Deze samenwerking draagt bij aan de sterke relaties tussen de militaire partners in de regio. Het delen van kennis en het gezamenlijk trainen zijn belangrijk om de veiligheid en stabiliteit in de regio te ondersteunen.

Des militaires français s’entraînent à Curaçao pour renforcer la coopération régionale

Un peloton militaire français en provenance de Martinique a achevé cette semaine une période d’entraînement à Curaçao. Ces militaires appartiennent à la 2ᵉ compagnie du 33ᵉ Régiment d’Infanterie de Marine (33ᵉ RIMa), basé au Fort Desaix en Martinique.

À Curaçao, le peloton français s’est entraîné aux côtés du peloton nautique et des militaires de Curaçao (CURMIL). Lors de l’exercice conduit avec le peloton nautique, les soldats ont perfectionné différentes capacités amphibies. Ils se sont notamment exercés aux transferts entre embarcations à différentes vitesses et ont réalisé des débarquements depuis la mer. L’entraînement s’est conclu par un scénario mettant l’accent sur la manœuvre et le repli rapide.

Par ailleurs, un entraînement conjoint avec le CURMIL a été mené dans les locaux de l’ancien hôpital Sint Elisabeth Hospitaal (SEHOS). Les participants y ont mis en œuvre diverses techniques tactiques liées aux opérations en zone urbaine.

Cette formation illustre la qualité de la coopération entre les deux partenaires. En travaillant ensemble, en partageant leurs connaissances et en échangeant leurs expériences, les unités militaires renforcent leurs liens et développent leur capacité à agir conjointement. Cette coopération contribue au renforcement des relations entre les partenaires militaires de la région. Le partage des savoir-faire et l’entraînement commun constituent des éléments essentiels pour soutenir la sécurité et la stabilité régionales.