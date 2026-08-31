Un studiante di SISSTEM ta defende su tesis riba e calidad di awa na Aruba

ORANJESTAD – Stephen Richards, un studiante di SISSTEM, a defende su tesis di BSc (Bachelors of Science), “Spatial Patterns of Chlorophyll-a in Relation to Gradients of Human Activity in Aruban Coastal Waters”, na Universidad di Aruba.

Stephen a investiga e concentracion di chlorofyl-a na nuebe diferente sitio na costa di Aruba cu ta indica e diferente nivelnan di actividad humano. Su investigacion a haya diferencianan cla entre e sitionan cu concentracionnan generalmente aumentando for di e punto di referencia pa e luganan mas impacta, mientras cu ta revela variacionnan considerabel denter di cada sitio individual.

E estudio ta enfatisa e importancia pa monitor e chlorofyl-a pa compronde e patronchinan di e calidad di awa na costa, y ta enfatisa e importancia di combin’e cu nutrientenan y otro medidanan di medio ambiente.

Stephen a cuminsa na Universidad di Aruba durante e Aña di Fundacion Academico na 2022 y a sigui den e SISSTEM BSc den Bio-Environmental Sciences. Awor e lo sigui su biahe academico den e programa SISSTEM MSc, basa riba su experencia di e investigacion di medio ambiente y laman na Aruba.

SISSTEM student successfully defends Bachelor thesis on Aruba’s coastal water quality

ORANJESTAD – SISSTEM Bachelor student Stephen Richards successfully defended his BSc thesis, “Spatial Patterns of Chlorophyll-a in Relation to Gradients of Human Activity in Aruban Coastal Waters,” at the University of Aruba.

Stephen investigated chlorophyll-a concentrations across nine coastal sites in Aruba representing different levels of human activity. His research found clear spatial differences, with concentrations generally increasing from reference to more impacted locations, while also revealing considerable variation within individual sites. The study highlights the value of chlorophyll-a monitoring for understanding coastal water-quality patterns, while emphasizing the importance of combining it with nutrients and other environmental measurements.

Stephen began at the University of Aruba through the Academic Foundation Year in 2022 and continued into the SISSTEM BSc in Bio-Environmental Sciences. He will now continue his academic journey in the SISSTEM MSc program, building further on his experience in environmental and marine research in Aruba.