DCMH ta organisa seminario regional na Corsou tocante prevencion y conscientisacion di suicidio [🇨🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱]

Willemstad, Corsou – Diabierna 10 di september 2026, Federacion Dutch Caribbean Mental Health (DCMH) ta organisa na Corsou e ‘Suicide Awareness & Prevention Seminar 2026’. Profesionalnan, organisacionnan y partnernan social di henter Caribe ta invita pa participa na e encuentro regional aki bou di e tema “Together in Prevention, Together in Hope.”

E seminario ta tuma lugar riba World Suicide Prevention Day na University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez. Durante e dia lo pone enfasis riba conscientisacion, intercambio di conocemento y fortalece e colaboracion pa prevencion di suicidio den region di Caribe. Pa esnan cu no por ta presente fisicamente, e programa di mainta lo ta disponibel gratuitamente online via livestream.

Durante e seminario profesionalnan y expertonan lo comparti nan conocemento, experiencia y perspectiva tocante prevencion di suicidio. E encuentro ta brinda espacio pa siña di otro, intercambia conocemento y informacion practico y sigui fortalece e conexion entre organisacionnan, sectornan y e diferente islanan.

Cu e tema “Together in Prevention, Together in Hope”, DCMH ta enfatisa cu prevencion efectivo di suicidio ta rekeri conexion y colaboracion: entre tur persona, profesionalnan, organisacionnan y entre e diferente islanan den Caribe.

Pa mas informacion tocante e programa, oradornan, livestream y registracion, bishita e website di Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation:

https://dcmhf.com/suicide-awareness-and-prevention-seminar/

DCMH organizes regional seminar in Curaçao on suicide prevention and awareness

Willemstad, Curaçao – On Thursday, September 10, 2026, the Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation (DCMH) will host the Suicide Awareness & Prevention Seminar 2026 in Curaçao. Professionals, organizations, and community partners from across the Caribbean are invited to participate in this regional event under the theme “Together in Prevention, Together in Hope.”

The seminar will take place on World Suicide Prevention Day at the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez. The day will focus on raising awareness, sharing knowledge, and strengthening collaboration around suicide prevention throughout the Caribbean region. For those unable to attend in person, the morning program will be available to follow online free of charge via livestream.

During the seminar, professionals and experts will share their knowledge, experiences, and perspectives on suicide prevention. The event provides an opportunity to learn from one another, exchange practical insights, and further strengthen connections between organizations, sectors, and islands.

Through the theme “Together in Prevention, Together in Hope,” DCMH emphasizes that effective suicide prevention requires connection and collaboration: between people, between professionals and organizations, and across the different islands of the Caribbean.

More information about the program, speakers, livestream, and registration is available on the Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation website:

https://dcmhf.com/suicide-awareness-and-prevention-seminar/

DCMH organiseert regionaal seminar op Curaçao over suïcidepreventie en bewustwording

Willemstad, Curaçao – Op donderdag 10 september 2026 organiseert de Federatie Dutch Caribbean Mental Health (DCMH) op Curaçao het Suicide Awareness & Prevention Seminar 2026. Professionals, organisaties en maatschappelijke partners uit het Caribisch gebied zijn uitgenodigd om deel te nemen aan deze regionale bijeenkomst rond het thema “Together in Prevention, Together in Hope.”

Het seminar vindt plaats op World Suicide Prevention Day bij de University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez. De dag staat in het teken van bewustwording, kennisdeling en het versterken van de samenwerking rondom suïcidepreventie in de Caribische regio. Voor wie niet fysiek aanwezig kan zijn, is het ochtendprogramma gratis online te volgen via een livestream.

Tijdens het seminar delen professionals en deskundigen hun kennis, ervaringen en perspectieven op suïcidepreventie. De bijeenkomst biedt ruimte om van elkaar te leren, praktische inzichten uit te wisselen en verbindingen tussen organisaties, sectoren en eilanden verder te versterken.

Met het thema “Together in Prevention, Together in Hope” benadrukt DCMH dat effectieve suïcidepreventie vraagt om verbinding en samenwerking: tussen mensen, tussen professionals en organisaties en tussen de verschillende eilanden in het Caribisch gebied.

Meer informatie over het programma, de sprekers, de livestream en registratie is te vinden via de website van de Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation:

https://dcmhf.com/suicide-awareness-and-prevention-seminar/