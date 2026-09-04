INVESTIGACION DEN PLENO DESAROYO:
UPDATE: DOS DETENCION MAS DEN CASO TIRAMENTO NA MANDOLINSTRAAT
Oranjestad, ARUBA: Cuerpo Policial Aruba ta informa nos comunidad cu nos recherche ta den full swing investigando tiramento na Mandolinstraat na Dakota cu a pasa 26 augustus alrededor di 3’or di marduga.
Nos ta resumi den corto di e caso aki: Central di polis ta wordo notifica cu un hende homber lo a wordo tira na Mandolinstraat. Central di polis ta despacha patruya di polis na e sitio di e sucedido como tambe ambulance.
Na yegada di polis ta encontra cu un hende homber di 20 aña di edad cu a wordo tira dilanti su cas na Mandolinstraat. Personal di ambulance ta presenta un rato despues, stabilisa e victima y transporte cu maximo urgencia pa hospital. Recherche a presenta como tambe polis technico pa haci nan investigacion.
Recherchenan di Oranjestad ta trahando duro y no ta descarta cu lo tin mas detencion den e dianan nos dilanti.
Cuerpo Policial Aruba ta haci un apelacion na nos comunidad cu ken cu sa algo of a wak algo pa yama e tiplijn di polis cu ta 11141.
——————————————————————————————– FIN DI E COMUNICADO OFICIAL DI CUERPO POLICIAL ARUBA
INVESTIGACION DEN PLENO DESAROYO: UPDATE: DOS DETENCION MAS DEN CASO TIRAMENTO NA MANDOLINSTRAAT
INVESTIGACION DEN PLENO DESAROYO: