16 New Coast Guard Members Graduate from Intensive Junior Coast Guard Crew Member Program (JBK)

After more than a year of intensive training, professional development, and personal growth,16 recruits from the 2025 Junior Coast Guard Crew Member Program (JBK) have successfully completed their training. The graduates represent Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, including recruits from Saba and Sint Eustatius.

This class marks a significant milestone for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. For the first time, someone from Sint Eustatius has successfully completed the Junior Coast Guard Crew Member Program. Even more notably, the first JBK graduate from Sint Eustatius is a woman, marking a historic achievement for both Sint Eustatius and the Coast Guard.

The best JBK graduate this year is a young woman from Aruba.

The JBK program prepares recruits for the diverse and demanding responsibilities of Coast Guard service. Alongside maritime training and boarding procedures, the program included first aid, firearms training, physical and mental development, and law enforcement training delivered in collaboration with the Opleidingsinstituut Rechtshandhaving & Veiligheidszorg (ORV). Recruits were trained in criminal law, criminal procedure, report writing, arrest procedures, and self defense. The expertise and commitment of the ORV make an important contribution to the professional preparation of future Coast Guard members.

The recruits also gained practical experience through training and internships across several islands and aboard the Coast Guard cutter ships. The Stronger Together program at the beginning of their training established the foundation for the values that remained central throughout the program: learning, growing, overcoming challenges, and supporting one another.

With the completion of their JBK program, the 16 graduates will be promoted to the rank of Able Seaman within the Coast Guard. They now begin a new chapter, putting their knowledge and skills into practice to help protect and serve communities along the coast and at sea.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard extends its appreciation to the JBK instructional staff, all participating departments and units, Naval Base Suffisant for housing the recruits, and especially the ORV for its valuable partnership and significant contribution to the training program. The partnership between the Coast Guard and the ORV has continued to grow stronger in recent years. The graduates will once again receive a jointly recognized JBK diploma, highlighting the importance of this cooperation.

The Coast Guard congratulates all 16 graduates on this significant achievement and wishes them a safe, successful, and rewarding career.

Stronger Together.