Entrenamentu Militar Inisial pa Personal Militar di Karibe a start ofisialmente [🇨🇼🇺🇸🇳🇱]

Na Kòrsou, 28 kandidato a kuminsá ku nan Formashon Militar Inisial (EMV). Despues di finalisá e simannan di introdukshon, e kandidatonan a kuminsá ku nan promé ehersisio. Aktualmente nan ta pasando den un siman di bivak ku hopi reto na e sitio di e kompania di mineria na Fuik. Na finalisashon di e EMV, ku ta dura seis luna en total, kandidatonan lo ta kla pa avansá pa e unidatnan operashonal di ARUMIL òf CURMIL.

Durante e promé ehersisio, kandidatonan a pone den práktika e konosementu atkerí durante e simannan di introdukshon. Entre otro, nan ta siñando abilidatnan básiko militar i ta praktiká e maneho seif di arma.

E kandidatonan mas adekuá a wòrdu selektá pa e EMV a traves di un proseso di selekshon riguroso ku a tuma lugá na kuminsamentu di e aña aki. E entrenamentu a kuminsá ku simannan di introdukshon na Kazèrne di Marina na Suffisant. Durante e simannan aki di introdukshon a enfoká riba formashon di tim, òrdu i disiplina, i e atkisishon di abilidatnan básiko militar.

Initial Military Training for Caribbean Military Personnel Officially Underway

On Curaçao, 28 candidates have begun their Initial Military Training (EMV). Following finishing the introductory weeks, the candidates have embarked on their first exercise. They are currently undergoing a challenging bivouac week at the mining company site in Fuik. Upon completion of the EMV, which lasts six months in total, candidates will be ready to advance to the operational units of ARUMIL or CURMIL.

During this first exercise, candidates put into practice the knowledge gained during the introductory weeks. Among other things, they are learning basic military skills and practicing the safe handling of weapons.

The most suitable candidates were selected for the EMV through a rigorous selection process held earlier this year. The training began with introductory weeks at the Suffisant Marine Barracks. During these weeks the focus was on team building, order and discipline, and the acquisition of basic military skills.

Eerste Militaire Vorming voor Caribische Militairen officieel gestart

O p Curaçao zijn 28 kandidaten gestart met de Eerste Militaire Vorming (EMV). Na afronding van de introductieweken zijn de militaire kandidaten begonnen aan hun eerste oefening. Op dit moment ondergaan zij een uitdagende bivakweek op het terrein van de mijnmaatschappij in Fuik. Na afronding van de EMV, die in totaal zes maanden duurt, zijn kandidaten klaar om door te stromen naar de operationele eenheden van Arubaanse Militairen (ARUMIlL) of Curaçaose Militairen (CURMIL).

Tijdens de eerste oefening brengen kandidaten de geleerde kennis vanuit de introductieweken in de praktijk. Ze leren onder andere militaire basisvaardigheden en oefenen het veilig omgaan met wapens.

Vanuit een strenge selectieprocedure, die eerder dit jaar plaatsvond, zijn de meest geschikte kandidaten geselecteerd om deel te nemen aan de EMV. De opleiding is gestart met introductieweken op Marinekazerne Suffisant. Tijdens deze introductieweken lag de nadruk op groepsvorming, orde en discipline en het aanleren van militaire basisvaardigheden.