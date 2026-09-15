Di Aruba pa Mundo, Bucuti & Tara Ta Gana Premio Silver di ICRT pa Turismo Regenerativo [🇦🇼🇺🇸🇪🇸🇳🇱]

Casi cuater decada di pone e bienestar di su isla na centro di turismo, e resort ta gana reconocemento internacional y ta haci Bucuti & Tara e unico resort den Caribe honra cu e premio

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 14 di september 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba a ricibi e premio Silver den e ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards 2026 pa Turismo Regenerativo, reconociendo casi cuatro decada di trabou pa fortalece e medio ambiente, comunidad local, cultura y economia di su isla.

Bucuti & Tara ta e unico hotel den Caribe cu a ricibi un ICRT Responsible Tourism Award pa Turismo Regenerativo na 2026, loke ta marca un logro importante pa Aruba y ta destaca e potencial di e destinacion pa mustra con turismo por contribui activamente na e bienestar na largo plazo di su hendenan y su lugar.

Desde cu a habri su porta na 1987, Bucuti & Tara a basa su manera di traha riba e conviccion cu exito di un negoshi turistico ta inseparable for di bienestar di e destino riba cual e ta depende. Bou di Fundador Ewald Biemans, y awor huntu cu su nieta, Managing Director Crescenzia Biemans, e filosofia aki a desaroya te bira un modelo amplio di turismo cu ta bai mas leu cu solamente reduci daño: e ta contribui activamente na e resiliencia ambiental, social, cultural y economico di Aruba.

E enfoke ta ensera restauracion ambiental, empleo y proveedornan local, bienestar di empleadonan y nan famia, coneccion cultural, bienestar di bestia, inversion den comunidad y participacion di huespednan.

E ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards, presenta pa e International Centre for Responsible Tourism, ta reconoce organisacionnan cu ta demostra impacto medibel, innovacion, influencia y practicanan cu por inspira cambio positivo den henter e industria turistico. E categoria di Turismo Regenerativo ta reconoce enfokenan cu ta busca laga destinacionnan mas fuerte, creando resultadonan positivo riba tereno ambiental, social, cultural y economico.

Un Modelo Regenerativo cu Raiz na Aruba

E Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve di e resort ta proteha permanentemente 32 acre na Noord contra desaroyo. Vehiculonan motorisa di cualkier tipo ta prohibi, loke ta yuda preserva e area como habitat natural y un refugio trankil den un parti di e isla cu ta bira cada bes mas desaroya.

E area protehi ta representa un ecosistema tipico Arubano y ta ofrece habitat pa flora y fauna nativo. Mas cu 1.200 mata nativo a wordo planta te awor, cu un meta a largo plazo di aproximadamente 15.000. Segun e ecosistema restaura ta madura, ta ser proyecta cu lo e kita aproximadamente 375 tCO₂e pa aña, aumenta biodiversidad y contribui na e resiliencia climatico di Aruba. Cu tempo, e area ta destina pa bira un espacio natural trankilo caminda residentenan y bishitantenan por cana, core of simplemente pasa tempo entre mata indigena, vegetacion y fauna di Aruba.

Na Eagle Beach, e beach cleanups mensual di Bucuti & Tara a continua durante 33 aña, removiendo aproximadamente 1.500 liber di sushi cada aña y ayudando pa proteha habitat di nidificacion pa e tortuga leatherback, un especie vulnerable. A traves di su partnership cu TurtugAruba, huespednan por siña con pa proteha nido di tortuga y por solicita un wake-up call responsabel ora ta spera cu tortuganan lo sali.

E compromiso di e resort cu Aruba ta extende tambe pa bienestar animal. Na 2016, Bucuti & Tara a funda Stimami Sterilisami, un fundacion sin fin di lucro dedica na mehora bienestar di animal riba henter e isla, cu mas cu 50.000 procedura di sterilisacion y castracion pa cacho y pushi di Aruba te awor.

Regeneracion Ta Inclui hende

Pa Bucuti & Tara, un marca local, un destino no por prospera sin e hendenan y cultura cu ta duna e lugar su identidad. Aproximadamente 70% di e personal di e resort ta Arubiano, y e resort ta duna prioridad na proveedornan, agricultornan, piscadornan, artesanonan, musiconan y emprendedornan local. Su mercado local semanal y Artist-in-Residence Program ta crea oportunidad pa huespednan conecta directamente cu artesanonan y creatividad Arubiano.

E resort ta inverti tambe den bienestar a largo plazo di su empleadonan y nan famianan, mediante programanan cu ta inclui coaching financiero y plan di ahorro, green loans cu condicionnan preferencial, subsidio pa cuido di mucha y adulto mayor, pension, desaroyo di educacion y idioma, vivienda accesibel, membresianan di fitness y cuido preventivo di salud, reconociendo cu un modelo di turismo regenerativo mester considera e hendenan cu ta haci e experiencia turistico posibel.

Huespednan tambe ta wordo invita pa participa. A traves di e programa di volunturismo, biaheronan por participa den beach cleanups y plantacion di mata, contribui via Pack for a Purpose, y participa den restauracion di manglar, rehabilitacion di rif di coral y iniciativanan pa bienestar animal. A traves di su compromisonan “What We Are Not”, e resort no ta promove ni reserva actividadnan conoci pa nan impacto negativo riba flora, fauna of ecosistema di Aruba, incluyendo excursion di ATV y UTV y cierto deporte acuatico motorisa; en bes di esaki, huespednan ta wordo dirigi na experiencianan responsabel basa riba naturaleza y cultura.

“Aruba ta nos cas, y e exito di turismo mester nifica tambe exito pa nos isla y su hendenan,” Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director di Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, a bisa. “Nos ta sumamente agradecido pa e reconocemento aki cu ta nifica asina hopi pa nos team y nos partnernan den comunidad. Pa nos, su balor ta den loke e ta haci posibel: naturalesa proteha, bestianan cuida y un isla mas prospero y saludabel pa esnan cu ta bin despues di nos.”

Compartiendo Loke Aruba a Siña Nos

E enfoke regenerativo di Bucuti & Tara ta wordo sosteni pa un programa di sostenibilidad cu mas cu 400 iniciativa y certificacionnan internacional di tercer parti, incluyendo CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum y Travelife Gold. Nacionnan Uni a reconoce e programa como “altamente replicabel y scalabel” pa hotelnan rond mundo.

E resort a comparti su experencia mas aleu cu Aruba den forumnan internacional di turismo y sostenibilidad, incluyendo e conferencianan di clima COP26 y COP28, e WTTC Global Summits, y encuentronan di e Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association y e Caribbean Tourism Organization. Oficialnan di gobierno, delegacionnan internacional, investigadornan, studiantenan y profesionalnan di hospitalidad tambe ta bishita e resort pa siña for di su enfoke.

E modelo a desaroya huntu cu un rendimento fuerte den hospitalidad: Bucuti & Tara ta mantene aproximadamente 97% di ocupacion henter aña, mientras cu su huespednan a clasifica e resort como e No. 8 Hotel na Mundo y No. 1 Hotel den Caribe riba TripAdvisor. E cifranan aki ta ilustra un modelo den cual responsabilidad ambiental y comunitario ta integra den e experencia di huesped, en bes di ser trata como algo separa.

Un Reconocimiento pa Turismo Regenerativo den Caribe

Pa Aruba, e reconocimiento ta representa un oportunidad pa mustra e isla no solamente como un destino turistico di clase mundial, sino tambe como un lugar caminda empresanan, residentenan y bishitantenan por traha hunto pa proteha y fortalece e recursunan cu ta haci e destino especial. Pa Bucuti & Tara, e premio ta un momento importante den un trayectoria cu a cuminsa casi cuater decada pasa.

E filosofia di Sr. Biemans cual ta guia e resort — “nos ta den e industria di naturalesa, no den e industria di turismo” — ta sigui forma su decisionnan te awe. E Silver ICRT Award ta reconoce e creencia cu turismo por haci mas cu solamente reduci su impacto: e por yuda restaura ecosistemanan, fortalece comunidadnan, celebra cultura y contribui na resiliencia di un destino pa futuro.

Pa Bucuti & Tara, e premio ta un reconocimiento pa e trabou, no e motibo pa hacie. E proposito ta keda mescos: pone Aruba prome, y yuda asegura cu e isla por prospera pa generacionnan cu ta bini.

From Aruba to the World, Bucuti & Tara Wins Silver ICRT Award for Regenerative Tourism

Nearly four decades of putting the wellbeing of its island home at the center of tourism earns the resort international recognition and makes Bucuti & Tara the only resort in the Caribbean honored with the award

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – September 14, 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba has been awarded Silver in the 2026 ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards for Regenerative Tourism, recognizing nearly four decades of work to strengthen the natural environment, local community, culture, and economy of its island home.

Bucuti & Tara is the only hotel in the Caribbean to receive an ICRT Responsible Tourism Award for Regenerative Tourism in 2026, marking a significant achievement for Aruba and highlighting the destination’s potential to demonstrate how tourism can actively contribute to the long-term well-being of its people and place.

Since opening in 1987, Bucuti & Tara has built its approach around the belief that the success of a tourism business is inseparable from the well-being of the destination it depends upon. Under Founder and Owner Ewald Biemans, and now alongside his granddaughter, Managing Director Crescenzia Biemans, that philosophy has evolved into a broad model of tourism that goes beyond minimizing harm to actively contributing to Aruba’s environmental, social, cultural and economic resilience.

The approach encompasses environmental restoration, local employment and suppliers, employee and family wellbeing, cultural connection, animal welfare, community investment, and guest participation.

The ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards, presented by the International Center for Responsible Tourism, recognize organizations demonstrating measurable impact, innovation, influence and practices that can inspire positive change across the tourism industry. The Regenerative Tourism category recognizes approaches that seek to leave destinations stronger by creating positive environmental, social, cultural and economic outcomes.

A Regenerative Model Rooted in Aruba

Bucuti & Tara’s regenerative approach begins with the natural environment that supports Aruba’s tourism economy.

The resort’s Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve permanently protects 32 acres of scarce, undeveloped land in Noord from development. Motorized vehicles of any type are prohibited, helping preserve the area as a natural habitat and quiet refuge within an increasingly developed part of the island.

The preserve represents a typical Aruban ecosystem and provides habitat for native flora and fauna, including some of the many bird species that call Aruba home or use the island as a stopover during migration between hemispheres. Species such as the Wara Wara, Shoco and Prikichi can be found among Aruba’s indigenous landscape.

More than 1,200 native trees have already been planted, with a long-term goal of approximately 15,000. As the restored ecosystem matures, it is projected to remove approximately 375 tCO₂e annually, increase biodiversity, and contribute to Aruba’s climate resilience.

Over time, the protected area is intended to become a quiet natural space where residents and visitors can walk, jog or simply spend time among Aruba’s indigenous trees, plant life and wildlife — creating an opportunity for the community to experience and appreciate the ecosystem being restored.

Along Eagle Beach, Bucuti & Tara’s monthly beach cleanups have continued for 33 years, removing approximately 1,500 pounds of debris annually and helping protect nesting habitat for vulnerable leatherback sea turtles.

Through its partnership with TurtugAruba, guests can learn how to protect turtle nests and hatchlings and can request a responsible turtle wake-up call when hatchlings are expected to emerge.

The resort’s commitment to Aruba also extends to animal welfare. In 2016, Bucuti & Tara founded Stimami Sterilisami, a nonprofit dedicated to improving animal welfare across the island. The organization has provided more than 50,000 spay and neuter procedures for Aruba’s dogs and cats. Since August 2025, the program has fully funded procedures, removing cost as a barrier for island residents while pairing direct action with education.

Regeneration Includes People

For Bucuti & Tara, a destination cannot thrive without the people and culture that give it its identity.

Approximately 70% of the resort’s workforce is Aruban, and Bucuti & Tara prioritizes local suppliers, farmers, fishermen, artisans, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Its weekly local market, Artist-in-Residence program, and newly introduced wellness market create opportunities for guests to connect directly with Aruban makers and creativity.

The resort also invests in the long-term well-being of its employees and their families through programs that include financial coaching and savings plans, preferential green loans, childcare and elderly-care subsidies, pensions, language and educational development, affordable housing, fitness memberships and preventative healthcare.

These initiatives are designed to support financial security, family wellbeing and career development, recognizing that a regenerative tourism model must consider the people who make the tourism experience possible.

Guests are also invited to participate in the relationship between tourism and place. Through Bucuti & Tara’s voluntourism program, travelers can join beach cleanups and tree planting, contribute through Pack for a Purpose, and participate in mangrove restoration, coral reef rehabilitation and animal welfare initiatives.

The resort also makes deliberate choices about the experiences it promotes. Through its “What We Are Not” commitments, Bucuti & Tara declines to promote or book activities known to negatively impact Aruba’s flora, fauna or ecosystems, including ATV and UTV excursions and certain motorized watersports. Instead, guests are directed toward responsible nature-based and cultural experiences.

“Aruba is our home, and the success of tourism should also mean a better future for our island and its people,” said Crescenzia Biemans, Managing Director of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “We are grateful for this recognition of work that means so much to our team and community partners. For us, its value is in what it makes possible: nature protected, animals cared for and a healthier island for those who come after us.”

Sharing What Aruba Has Taught Us

Bucuti & Tara’s regenerative approach is supported by a sustainability program encompassing more than 400 initiatives and internationally recognized third-party certifications, including CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum and Travelife Gold.

The resort’s sustainability program has also been recognized by the United Nations as “highly replicable and scalable” for hotels worldwide.

Bucuti & Tara has shared its experience beyond Aruba through presentations and participation in international tourism and sustainability forums, including United Nations climate conferences COP26 and COP28, WTTC Global Summits, and gatherings of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association and Caribbean Tourism Organization. Government officials, international delegations, researchers, students and hospitality professionals have also visited the resort to learn from its approach.

The model has developed alongside strong hospitality performance. Bucuti & Tara maintains approximately 97% year-round occupancy and a 63% repeat guest rate, while Tripadvisor ranks the resort No. 8 Hotel in the World and No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean.

Together, these figures illustrate a model in which environmental and community responsibility is integrated into the guest experience rather than treated as separate from it.

A Caribbean First for Regenerative Tourism Recognition

The 2026 ICRT Responsible Tourism Award places Bucuti & Tara among tourism organizations demonstrating that regeneration can move beyond an aspiration and become part of everyday hospitality.

For Aruba, the recognition represents an opportunity to showcase the island not only as a world-class tourism destination, but also as a place where businesses, residents and visitors can work together to protect and strengthen the resources that make the destination special.

For Bucuti & Tara, being the only hotel in the Caribbean to receive an ICRT Responsible Tourism Award for Regenerative Tourism in 2026 is a milestone in a journey that began nearly four decades ago.

The resort’s guiding philosophy — “we are in the nature industry, not the tourism industry” — continues to shape its decisions today.

The Silver ICRT Award recognizes that enduring approach: one rooted in the belief that tourism can do more than reduce its impact. It can help restore ecosystems, strengthen communities, celebrate culture and contribute to a destination’s long-term resilience.

For Bucuti & Tara, the award is recognition of the work, not the reason for it.

The purpose remains the same: put Aruba first, and help ensure the island thrives for generations to come.

De Aruba al mundo, Bucuti & Tara recibe el Premio de Plata del ICRT por Turismo Regenerativo

Después de casi cuatro décadas de poner el bienestar de su isla como eje central de su actividad turística, el resort obtiene reconocimiento internacional y se convierte en el único establecimiento hotelero del Caribe galardonado con este premio.

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 14 de septiembre de 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba ha recibido el Premio de Plata 2026 de los ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards en la categoría de Turismo Regenerativo, en reconocimiento a casi cuatro décadas de trabajo para fortalecer el entorno natural, la comunidad local, la cultura y la economía de su isla.

Bucuti & Tara es el único hotel del Caribe que recibe en 2026 un ICRT Responsible Tourism Award en la categoría de Turismo Regenerativo, un logro significativo para Aruba que destaca el potencial del destino para demostrar cómo el turismo puede contribuir activamente al bienestar de largo plazo de sus habitantes y de su territorio.

Desde su apertura en 1987, Bucuti & Tara ha desarrollado su modelo sobre la convicción de que el éxito de una empresa turística es inseparable del bienestar del destino del que depende. Bajo el liderazgo de su fundador y propietario, Ewald Biemans, y ahora junto a su nieta, la directora general Crescenzia Biemans, esta filosofía ha evolucionado hacia un modelo integral de turismo que va más allá de minimizar los impactos negativos para contribuir activamente a la resiliencia ambiental, social, cultural y económica de Aruba.

Este enfoque abarca la restauración ambiental, el empleo y los proveedores locales, el bienestar de los empleados y sus familias, la conexión con la cultura, el bienestar animal, la inversión en la comunidad y la participación de los huéspedes.

Los ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards, otorgados por el International Center for Responsible Tourism, reconocen a organizaciones que demuestran un impacto medible, innovación, capacidad de influencia y prácticas capaces de inspirar cambios positivos en toda la industria turística. La categoría de Turismo Regenerativo reconoce iniciativas que buscan dejar los destinos en mejores condiciones mediante la generación de resultados positivos en los ámbitos ambiental, social, cultural y económico.

Un modelo regenerativo arraigado en Aruba

El enfoque regenerativo de Bucuti & Tara comienza con el entorno natural que sustenta la economía turística de Aruba.

La reserva natural Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve protege permanentemente 32 acres de terreno escaso y no desarrollado en Noord, evitando su urbanización. Se prohíbe la circulación de vehículos motorizados de cualquier tipo, lo que contribuye a preservar el área como hábitat natural y refugio tranquilo dentro de una zona de la isla cada vez más desarrollada.

La reserva representa un ecosistema típico de Aruba y ofrece un hábitat para la flora y fauna autóctonas, incluidas algunas de las numerosas especies de aves que habitan la isla o la utilizan como punto de descanso durante sus migraciones entre hemisferios. Entre ellas se encuentran especies como la Wara Wara, el Shoco y el Prikichi, propias del paisaje autóctono de Aruba.

Ya se han plantado más de 1.200 árboles nativos, con el objetivo a largo plazo de alcanzar aproximadamente 15.000. A medida que el ecosistema restaurado madure, se proyecta que pueda retirar aproximadamente 375 toneladas de CO₂ equivalente al año, aumentar la biodiversidad y contribuir a la resiliencia climática de Aruba.

Con el tiempo, el área protegida está destinada a convertirse en un espacio natural tranquilo donde residentes y visitantes puedan caminar, correr o simplemente pasar tiempo entre los árboles, la vegetación y la fauna autóctona de Aruba, creando una oportunidad para que la comunidad conozca y valore el ecosistema que se está restaurando.

A lo largo de Eagle Beach, las jornadas mensuales de limpieza de playa de Bucuti & Tara se han mantenido durante 33 años, retirando aproximadamente 1.500 libras de residuos al año y ayudando a proteger el hábitat de anidación de las vulnerables tortugas marinas laúd.

A través de su colaboración con TurtugAruba, los huéspedes pueden aprender cómo proteger los nidos y las crías de tortuga, así como solicitar un servicio responsable de aviso para despertarse cuando se prevea la salida de las crías de sus nidos.

El compromiso del resort con Aruba también se extiende al bienestar animal. En 2016, Bucuti & Tara fundó Stimami Sterilisami, una organización sin fines de lucro dedicada a mejorar el bienestar animal en toda la isla. La organización ha proporcionado más de 51.000 procedimientos de esterilización para perros y gatos de Aruba. Desde agosto de 2025, el programa financia íntegramente estos procedimientos, eliminando el costo como barrera para los residentes de la isla y combinando la acción directa con la educación.

La regeneración también incluye a las personas

Para Bucuti & Tara, un destino no puede prosperar sin las personas y la cultura que le dan su identidad.

Aproximadamente el 70 % de la plantilla del resort es de Aruba, y Bucuti & Tara da prioridad a proveedores, agricultores, pescadores, artesanos, músicos y emprendedores locales. Su mercado local semanal, el programa Artist-in-Residence y el recientemente presentado mercado de bienestar crean oportunidades para que los huéspedes conecten directamente con los creadores y con la creatividad de Aruba.

El resort también invierte en el bienestar a largo plazo de sus empleados y sus familias mediante programas que incluyen asesoramiento financiero y planes de ahorro, préstamos verdes preferenciales, subsidios para el cuidado infantil y de personas mayores, planes de pensiones, desarrollo lingüístico y educativo, vivienda asequible, membresías en gimnasios y atención sanitaria preventiva.

Estas iniciativas buscan respaldar la seguridad financiera, el bienestar familiar y el desarrollo profesional, reconociendo que un modelo de turismo regenerativo debe tener en cuenta a las personas que hacen posible la experiencia turística.

Los huéspedes también están invitados a participar en la relación entre el turismo y el territorio. A través del programa de volunturismo de Bucuti & Tara, los viajeros pueden participar en jornadas de limpieza de playas y plantación de árboles, colaborar mediante Pack for a Purpose y participar en iniciativas de restauración de manglares, rehabilitación de arrecifes de coral y bienestar animal.

El resort también toma decisiones deliberadas sobre las experiencias que promociona. A través de sus compromisos “What We Are Not”, Bucuti & Tara se abstiene de promocionar o reservar actividades que se sabe que tienen un impacto negativo sobre la flora, fauna o los ecosistemas de Aruba, incluidas las excursiones en ATV y UTV y determinadas actividades acuáticas motorizadas. En su lugar, orienta a los huéspedes hacia experiencias responsables basadas en la naturaleza y la cultura.

“Aruba es nuestro hogar, y el éxito del turismo también debería significar un futuro mejor para nuestra isla y su gente”, afirmó Crescenzia Biemans, directora general de Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “Estamos agradecidos por este reconocimiento a un trabajo que significa tanto para nuestro equipo y nuestros socios comunitarios. Para nosotros, su verdadero valor está en lo que hace posible: proteger la naturaleza, cuidar a los animales y contribuir a una isla más saludable para quienes vendrán después de nosotros”.

Compartir lo que Aruba nos ha enseñado

El enfoque regenerativo de Bucuti & Tara está respaldado por un programa de sostenibilidad que comprende más de 400 iniciativas y certificaciones internacionales otorgadas por terceros, entre ellas CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum y Travelife Gold.

El programa de sostenibilidad del resort también ha sido reconocido por las Naciones Unidas como “altamente replicable y escalable” para hoteles de todo el mundo.

Bucuti & Tara ha compartido su experiencia más allá de Aruba mediante presentaciones y su participación en foros internacionales de turismo y sostenibilidad, incluidas las conferencias sobre cambio climático de las Naciones Unidas COP26 y COP28, las WTTC Global Summits y encuentros de la Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association y la Caribbean Tourism Organization. Funcionarios gubernamentales, delegaciones internacionales, investigadores, estudiantes y profesionales de la hotelería también han visitado el resort para conocer su modelo.

El modelo se ha desarrollado paralelamente a un sólido desempeño en el sector hotelero. Bucuti & Tara mantiene aproximadamente un 97 % de ocupación durante todo el año y una tasa de huéspedes recurrentes del 63 %, mientras que Tripadvisor sitúa al resort como el No. 8 entre los hoteles del mundo y el No. 1 del Caribe.

En conjunto, estas cifras ilustran un modelo en el que la responsabilidad ambiental y comunitaria está integrada en la experiencia del huésped, en lugar de tratarse como un elemento independiente de ella.

Un reconocimiento pionero en el Caribe al turismo regenerativo

El ICRT Responsible Tourism Award 2026 sitúa a Bucuti & Tara entre las organizaciones turísticas que demuestran que la regeneración puede ir más allá de una aspiración y convertirse en parte de la práctica cotidiana de la hotelería.

Para Aruba, este reconocimiento representa una oportunidad para mostrar la isla no solo como un destino turístico de categoría mundial, sino también como un lugar donde empresas, residentes y visitantes pueden trabajar juntos para proteger y fortalecer los recursos que hacen especial al destino.

Para Bucuti & Tara, ser el único hotel del Caribe que recibe en 2026 un ICRT Responsible Tourism Award en la categoría de Turismo Regenerativo representa un hito en un recorrido que comenzó hace casi cuatro décadas.

La filosofía que guía al resort —“estamos en la industria de la naturaleza, no en la industria del turismo”— continúa dando forma a sus decisiones en la actualidad.

El Premio de Plata del ICRT reconoce este enfoque sostenido, basado en la convicción de que el turismo puede hacer más que reducir su impacto. Puede ayudar a restaurar ecosistemas, fortalecer comunidades, celebrar la cultura y contribuir a la resiliencia de largo plazo de un destino.

Para Bucuti & Tara, el premio es un reconocimiento al trabajo, no la razón para realizarlo.

El propósito sigue siendo el mismo: poner a Aruba primero y ayudar a garantizar que la isla prospere durante las futuras generaciones.

Van Aruba naar de wereld: Bucuti & Tara wint Silver ICRT Award voor Regeneratief Toerisme

Bijna vier decennia waarin het welzijn van het eiland centraal staat in het toerisme leveren internationale erkenning op — en maken Bucuti & Tara het enige hotel in het Caribisch gebied dat deze onderscheiding ontvangt

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 14 september 2026 — Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba heeft Silver gewonnen tijdens de ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards 2026 in de categorie Regenerative Tourism, als erkenning voor bijna vier decennia waarin het resort zich inzet voor het versterken van de natuurlijke omgeving, de lokale gemeenschap, cultuur en economie van zijn eiland.

Bucuti & Tara is het enige hotel in het Caribisch gebied dat in 2026 een ICRT Responsible Tourism Award voor Regenerative Tourism heeft ontvangen. De onderscheiding is daarmee niet alleen een belangrijke mijlpaal voor het resort, maar ook voor Aruba. Het laat zien hoe een toeristische onderneming kan bijdragen aan het langetermijnwelzijn en de veerkracht van de bestemming waarvan zij afhankelijk is.

Sinds de opening in 1987 bouwt Bucuti & Tara zijn beleid op vanuit de overtuiging dat het succes van een toeristisch bedrijf onlosmakelijk verbonden is met het welzijn van de bestemming. Onder leiding van oprichter en eigenaar Ewald Biemans, en inmiddels samen met zijn kleindochter en Managing Director Crescenzia Biemans, is die filosofie uitgegroeid tot een brede vorm van toerisme die verder gaat dan het beperken van negatieve effecten en zich actief richt op het versterken van Aruba’s ecologische, sociale, culturele en economische veerkracht.

Deze aanpak omvat onder meer natuurherstel, lokale werkgelegenheid en lokale leveranciers, het welzijn van medewerkers en hun gezinnen, verbinding met de Arubaanse cultuur, dierenwelzijn, investeringen in de gemeenschap en actieve betrokkenheid van gasten.

De ICRT Responsible Tourism Awards, georganiseerd door het International Centre for Responsible Tourism, erkennen organisaties die aantoonbare impact, innovatie, invloed en inspirerende praktijken laten zien die positieve verandering binnen de toeristische sector kunnen stimuleren. De categorie Regenerative Tourism richt zich op initiatieven die bestemmingen sterker willen achterlaten door positieve resultaten te creëren op het gebied van milieu, samenleving, cultuur en economie.

Een regeneratief model geworteld in Aruba

De regeneratieve aanpak van Bucuti & Tara begint bij de natuurlijke omgeving die de toeristische economie van Aruba ondersteunt.

Het Bucuti Tara – GMC Natuur Preservaat beschermt permanent 32 hectare schaarse, onbebouwde grond in Noord tegen ontwikkeling. Gemotoriseerde voertuigen van welke aard dan ook zijn niet toegestaan, waardoor het gebied behouden blijft als natuurlijke habitat en rustige plek in een deel van het eiland dat steeds verder wordt ontwikkeld.

Het beschermde gebied vertegenwoordigt een typisch Arubaans ecosysteem en biedt leefruimte aan inheemse flora en fauna, waaronder enkele van de vele vogelsoorten die op Aruba leven of het eiland gebruiken als tussenstop tijdens hun migratie tussen de hemisferen. Soorten zoals de Wara Wara, Shoco en Prikichi zijn te vinden in het inheemse landschap van Aruba.

Tot nu toe zijn al meer dan 1.200 inheemse bomen geplant, met een langetermijndoel van ongeveer 15.000 bomen. Naarmate het herstelde ecosysteem zich verder ontwikkelt, wordt verwacht dat het jaarlijks ongeveer 375 tCO₂e kan opnemen, terwijl tegelijkertijd de biodiversiteit wordt vergroot en wordt bijgedragen aan de klimaatbestendigheid van Aruba.

Op termijn moet het beschermde gebied uitgroeien tot een rustige natuurlijke plek waar inwoners en bezoekers kunnen wandelen, hardlopen of simpelweg tijd kunnen doorbrengen tussen inheemse bomen, planten en dieren. Zo ontstaat er ook een plek waar de gemeenschap het ecosysteem dat wordt hersteld kan ervaren en waarderen.

Langs Eagle Beach worden de maandelijkse strandopruimingen van Bucuti & Tara inmiddels al 33 jaar georganiseerd. Jaarlijks wordt daarbij ongeveer 1.500 pond afval en ander zwerfvuil verwijderd, waarmee tevens het broedgebied van kwetsbare lederschildpadden wordt beschermd.

Via de samenwerking met TurtugAruba kunnen gasten leren hoe zij nesten en jonge zeeschildpadden kunnen beschermen. Zij kunnen ook een verantwoordelijke wake-up call aanvragen wanneer wordt verwacht dat jonge schildpadden uit hun nest komen.

De betrokkenheid van het resort bij Aruba strekt zich ook uit tot dierenwelzijn. In 2016 richtte Bucuti & Tara Stimami Sterilisami op, een non-profitorganisatie die zich inzet voor het verbeteren van dierenwelzijn op het eiland. De organisatie heeft inmiddels meer dan 50.000 sterilisatieprocedures voor honden en katten op Aruba mogelijk gemaakt. Sinds augustus 2025 worden de procedures volledig gefinancierd, waardoor kosten geen belemmering meer vormen voor inwoners van het eiland, terwijl directe hulp wordt gecombineerd met educatie.

Regeneratie gaat ook over mensen

Voor Bucuti & Tara kan een bestemming niet floreren zonder de mensen en cultuur die haar identiteit bepalen.

Ongeveer 70% van de medewerkers van het resort is Arubaan. Daarnaast geeft Bucuti & Tara de voorkeur aan lokale leveranciers, boeren, vissers, ambachtslieden, muzikanten en ondernemers. De wekelijkse lokale markt en het Artist-in-Residence-programma bieden gasten de mogelijkheid om rechtstreeks kennis te maken met Arubaanse makers en creativiteit.

Het resort investeert daarnaast in het langetermijnwelzijn van medewerkers en hun gezinnen via programma’s op het gebied van financiële coaching en sparen, voordelige groene leningen, subsidies voor kinder- en ouderenzorg, pensioenvoorzieningen, taalontwikkeling, betaalbare huisvesting, fitnesslidmaatschappen en preventieve gezondheidszorg.

Deze initiatieven zijn gericht op financiële zekerheid, gezinswelzijn en professionele ontwikkeling. Daarmee wordt erkend dat een regeneratief toerismemodel ook rekening moet houden met de mensen die de toeristische ervaring iedere dag mogelijk maken.

Ook gasten worden uitgenodigd om onderdeel te worden van de relatie tussen toerisme en de bestemming. Via het voluntourism-programma van Bucuti & Tara kunnen reizigers deelnemen aan strandopruimingen en het planten van bomen, bijdragen via Pack for a Purpose en deelnemen aan projecten voor mangroveherstel, herstel van koraalriffen en dierenwelzijn.

Het resort maakt ook bewuste keuzes in de ervaringen die het aanbiedt. Via de “What We Are Not”-principes kiest Bucuti & Tara ervoor om activiteiten die een negatieve impact kunnen hebben op de flora, fauna of ecosystemen van Aruba niet te promoten of te boeken. Hieronder vallen onder meer ATV- en UTV-excursies en bepaalde gemotoriseerde watersporten. In plaats daarvan worden gasten gewezen op verantwoorde natuur- en cultuurervaringen.

“Aruba is ons huis, en het succes van het toerisme moet ook bijdragen aan een betere toekomst voor ons eiland en zijn inwoners,” aldus Crescenzia Biemans, algemeen directeur van Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “We zijn dankbaar voor deze erkenning van het werk dat zoveel betekent voor ons team en onze maatschappelijke partners. Voor ons ligt de waarde van dat werk in wat we ermee bereiken: bescherming van de natuur, zorg voor dieren en een gezonder eiland voor de generaties na ons.”

Wat Aruba ons heeft geleerd delen met de wereld

De regeneratieve aanpak van Bucuti & Tara wordt ondersteund door een duurzaamheidsprogramma met meer dan 400 initiatieven en internationaal erkende certificeringen van onafhankelijke derde partijen, waaronder CarbonNeutral®, LEED Gold, Green Globe Platinum en Travelife Gold.

Het duurzaamheidsprogramma van het resort is door de Verenigde Naties bovendien erkend als “highly replicable and scalable” voor hotels wereldwijd.

Bucuti & Tara heeft zijn kennis en ervaring buiten Aruba gedeeld via presentaties en deelname aan internationale bijeenkomsten op het gebied van toerisme en duurzaamheid, waaronder de klimaatconferenties van de Verenigde Naties COP26 en COP28, WTTC Global Summits en bijeenkomsten van de Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association en de Caribbean Tourism Organization.

Ook overheidsfunctionarissen, internationale delegaties, onderzoekers, studenten en professionals uit de hospitalitysector hebben het resort bezocht om kennis te nemen van de aanpak.

Het model heeft zich ontwikkeld naast sterke prestaties op het gebied van gastvrijheid. Bucuti & Tara heeft een jaarlijkse bezettingsgraad van ongeveer 97% en een percentage terugkerende gasten van 63%, terwijl Tripadvisor het resort rangschikt als het nummer 8-hotel ter wereld en het nummer 1-hotel in het Caribisch gebied.

Samen illustreren deze cijfers een model waarin verantwoordelijkheid voor milieu en gemeenschap onderdeel is van de gastervaring, in plaats van iets dat daar los van staat.

Een Caribisch voorbeeld voor regeneratief toerisme

De ICRT Responsible Tourism Award 2026 plaatst Bucuti & Tara tussen toeristische organisaties die laten zien dat regeneratie meer kan zijn dan alleen een ambitie en daadwerkelijk onderdeel kan worden van de dagelijkse praktijk binnen de hospitalitysector.

Voor Aruba biedt deze erkenning de mogelijkheid om het eiland niet alleen te presenteren als een bestemming van wereldklasse, maar ook als een plek waar bedrijven, inwoners en bezoekers samenwerken om de natuurlijke en culturele rijkdom die Aruba bijzonder maakt te beschermen en te versterken.

Voor Bucuti & Tara is het feit dat het het enige hotel in het Caribisch gebied is dat in 2026 een ICRT Responsible Tourism Award voor Regenerative Tourism heeft ontvangen, een belangrijk moment in een reis die bijna vier decennia geleden begon.

De filosofie die het resort sinds de oprichting richting geeft — “we are in the nature industry, not the tourism industry” — vormt nog altijd de basis voor de keuzes die vandaag worden gemaakt.

De Silver ICRT Award erkent deze langdurige visie: de overtuiging dat toerisme meer kan doen dan alleen de eigen impact beperken. Toerisme kan ecosystemen helpen herstellen, gemeenschappen versterken, cultuur vieren en bijdragen aan de veerkracht van een bestemming op lange termijn.

Voor Bucuti & Tara is de award een erkenning van het werk, niet de reden waarom het werk wordt gedaan.

Het doel blijft hetzelfde: Aruba op de eerste plaats zetten en ervoor zorgen dat het eiland ook voor toekomstige generaties kan blijven floreren.