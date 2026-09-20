Posted in INCIDENTE PUEBLO TA REPORTA: ACCIDENTE CU VERSION CONTRADICTORIO BANDA DI SUN PLAZA 00:54 September 20, 2026 Leave a comment PUEBLO TA REPORTA: ACCIDENTE CU VERSION CONTRADICTORIO BANDA DI SUN PLAZA Related Articles Esaki lo ta e casonan cu lo ser trata den Sala di Corte di Prome Instancia 17 juli 2025 y 21 di augustus 2025 Accidente cu hende herida pa falta di preferencia na crusada Middenweg cu Waterweg Polis y ambulans a bay Palm Beach Plaza pa un mucha muher cu a ser encontra for di tino riba e parkinglot Chauffeur no a regula su velocidad ni a mantene distancia a bay dal tras otro auto dilanti di Royal Plaza