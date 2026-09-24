Violence against health workers remains a challenge for health systems in the Americas, PAHO warns

Washington, D.C., 24 September 2026 (PAHO) – Violence against health workers continues to affect the well-being of those providing health services and the functioning of health systems across the Americas, with consequences for workers as well as for the quality and continuity of care received by patients, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned during a regional seminar on the issue. The event brought together around 400 participants from 34 countries, including health authorities, specialists, and representatives of professional associations, who agreed that the problem remains underreported and, in many cases, normalized in the workplace. As part of its efforts to raise awareness and promote comprehensive responses, PAHO launched a new fact sheet, Preventing violence against health workers in the Region of the Americas, aimed at policymakers, health managers, health professionals, and other key stakeholders. According to an international systematic review cited in the publication, around 62% of health workers worldwide have experienced some form of workplace violence. Verbal abuse, reported by 58% of respondents, is the most common form of non-physical violence, followed by threats (33%) and sexual harassment (12%). A multicountry study conducted in 22 countries, including 20 in Latin America, found that 66.7% of surveyed health workers had experienced some form of aggression during the previous year. Among these incidents, physical violence was reported in approximately one out of every ten cases. “Violence against health workers should not be considered an inevitable part of the job. It is a public health issue, a human rights issue, and a challenge for the effective functioning of health systems,” said Silvana Luciani, Chief of PAHO’s Noncommunicable Diseases and Violence Prevention Unit. Participants emphasized that violence takes many forms, ranging from verbal abuse, threats, and physical assaults by patients or family members to workplace harassment, discrimination, sexual violence, and threats linked to insecurity and organized crime. A problem that extends beyond health services Violence has direct consequences for the physical and mental well-being of health workers. It can also contribute to burnout, absenteeism, staff turnover, and difficulties in retaining trained personnel. Factors that may increase the risk include excessive workloads, long waiting times, staff and resource shortages, communication difficulties with patients and families, and challenging working conditions. The regional study also identified delays in care and a lack of resources to address medical needs as some of the most common triggers of aggression. Other factors, such as community insecurity, armed violence, organized crime, and certain emergency or conflict settings, can further exacerbate the problem. Violence may also occur between co-workers, including workplace bullying, discrimination, and sexual violence, often reinforced by rigid hierarchies and institutional cultures in which such behaviors are tolerated or normalized. Nurses and other frontline health professionals are among the groups most exposed because of their continuous and direct contact with patients and communities. In the Caribbean, for example, experts noted that verbal abuse is the most common form of aggression against nursing personnel. They also highlighted the impact of sexual harassment and the need for safe and confidential reporting mechanisms. “When a nurse is affected, the health system is affected,” said Javon Gray, President of the Omega Kappa Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, representing The University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Nursing, Mona. “Violence against nurses and health workers must not be normalized.” Women, who make up nearly 70% of the health workforce, are particularly exposed to certain forms of violence, including sexual harassment. PAHO stresses the importance of incorporating a gender perspective into prevention and response strategies. The importance of prevention and reporting “Violence can be prevented, and preventing it requires comprehensive and sustained action,” said Britta Monika Baer, PAHO Regional Advisor on Violence Prevention and Response, during the seminar. Despite the magnitude of the problem, a significant proportion of incidents go unreported, making it difficult to understand their true extent and design effective responses. Key barriers include fear of retaliation, lack of confidence in institutional mechanisms, and the perception that violence is simply part of everyday work. Participants therefore underscored the need to strengthen reporting and monitoring systems, establish safe, confidential, and accessible reporting mechanisms, and develop clear protocols for prevention, response, and investigation. “What is not reported remains invisible,” said Leidy Villanueva, from the Office of Territorial Management, Emergencies and Disasters of Colombia’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection. “Protection begins before the incident occurs.” Colombia’s experience highlighted the importance of anticipating risks through training, risk analysis, territorial coordination, and the adoption of specific mechanisms to protect health workers, health facilities, and health services. Participants also stressed that prevention requires improving working conditions and workplace organization, training staff in violence prevention, crisis management, and de-escalation techniques, providing medical and psychosocial support to affected individuals, and ensuring follow-up on reported incidents. Protecting those who care for others Preventing violence requires the coordinated involvement of governments, health institutions, professional associations, worker organizations, academic institutions, communities, and other sectors. The primary responsibility for preventing and responding to violence rests with states, employers, and health institutions, while individual actions by health workers are complementary and do not replace the obligation to provide safe working environments. PAHO’s new fact sheet brings together evidence on the different manifestations of violence, its consequences, and the factors that increase risk. It also outlines measures that authorities and health institutions can take, including establishing legal and policy frameworks and prevention and response protocols; creating safe, confidential, and accessible reporting systems; improving facility security; training staff; providing medical and psychosocial support; and collecting data on incidents and follow-up actions. At the public policy level, PAHO also highlights the importance of coordination among the health, security, justice, education, and labor sectors, as well as the need to allocate sufficient resources, monitor violence trends, and work with communities to reduce risks, particularly in settings affected by crises and misinformation. “Violence against those who work in the health sector is not an isolated issue. It is a direct obstacle to the well-being of health workers and to the ability of health systems to fulfill their mission,” said Yoana Díaz, PAHO Regional Advisor on Professional Training in Human Resources for Health. “Caring for those who care for us is not just a slogan, it is a commitment to action.” The new fact sheet also highlights that only 26 of the 195 Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) have national occupational health and safety policies or programs specifically targeting health workers, underscoring the need to strengthen protection measures worldwide. The seminar’s final message was clear: violence against health workers is not inevitable and can be prevented. Protecting those who provide health services is essential for the well-being of the workforce, the quality of care, and the ability of health systems to respond to the needs of the population.