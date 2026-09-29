Aruba Bank Announces Appointment of Ramon Mas as Managing Director

Aruba Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramon Mas, currently Head of Corporate & Platinum Banking and KYC, as Managing Director, effective November 1, 2026.

Ramon brings more than 25 years of experience in banking, with expertise spanning corporate banking, credit risk, personal banking, regulatory matters and executive leadership. Since joining Aruba Bank in 2013, he has held several key positions and has played an important role in strengthening the Bank’s corporate banking activities, safeguarding the quality of its credit portfolio and building lasting relationships across Aruba’s business community.

Prior to joining Aruba Bank, Ramon built an international banking career in Spain and Belgium, where he gained experience in corporate banking, credit risk, cash management, trade finance and relationship management, working with mid-sized and multinational corporate clients and leading teams focused on cross-border banking activities. That international grounding, combined with more than a decade in the Aruban market, gives him a perspective that is both global and rooted in Aruba.

“Aruba has been my home for many years, and this Bank and its clients are a large part of that. I am proud to take on this role and grateful for the confidence placed in me. My focus will be on a bank that is close to its clients, sound in its judgement and committed to the long-term wellbeing of the island,” said Ramon Mas.

As Managing Director, he will work with his fellow board members to build on Aruba Bank’s foundation, advance its strategic priorities and drive innovation, with particular attention to clients, employees and Aruba’s economic development.

The Supervisory Board and Management of Aruba Bank congratulate Ramon on his appointment and wish him every success in his role as Managing Director of Aruba Bank.