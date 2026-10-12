RECORDATORIO PA MAYORNAN Y MAESTRONAN Laga nos muchanan pinta un mundo cu mas paz!

Tin un mucha cu ta gusta dibuha of pinta? Aruba One Happy Island Lions Club (OHIL) ta invita mayornan y maestronan pa anima nos muchanan pa participa den Peace Poster Contest 2026–2027, cu e tema “Harmony in Humanity” — “Harmonia den Humanidad.”
Esaki ta un bunita oportunidad pa nos muchanan desaroya nan talento, expresa nan ideanan y comparti un mensahe di paz, respet y union, cu guia di e artista local Elvis Tromp.
Diasabra, 17 di october 2026
MFA – Santa Cruz
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Pa hobennan cu tin 11 pa 13 aña na 15 di november 2026
Participacion gratis y lunch inclui
E ganador local lo ricibi un premio y avanza pa e siguiente etapa, cu oportunidad pa sigui te na nivel internacional!
Inscripcion ta cera 14 di october. Cupo ta limita!
Email” ohilclubaruba@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 568-0829
Mayornan, maestronan y scolnan: boso apoyo por anima un mucha pa descubri su talento y laga su mensahe di paz yega leu. Inscribie y comparti e invitacion aki!