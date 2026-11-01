Esaki ta malpropaganda pa Aruba, awor mas cu nunca nos tin cu depende di turismo y casonan asina no ta bon pa Aruba!

Good Morning Facebook friends ! I am posting a very personal disturbing photos of my assault in Aruba . I was told I don’t remember anything in Aruba and denied my basic female care in Aruba hospital. The police and hotel diminished my attack. I am posting looking for help to get justice and make sure this never happens to other woman in Aruba. If you have any information on obtaining international council that is what I need the most . Thank you!

I was violently assaulted while I was sleeping in my own hotel room at the JOIA a five star hotel. When I woke up the following day and asked for help since I couldn’t walk I was not provided with an ambulance but a staff member drove me to the hospital. In the emergency room the hotel manager showed up and tried to take pictures with me where I immediately told the hospital no one is to visit but my family . I advocated for a rape sane kit for my three days admitted and was denied everytime. I left AMA and flew home where I was seen and treated in a local er whom performed the sane rape kit and admitted me due to the trauma my body endured resulting in rhabdomylosis for an entire week. I’m posting this so no one else feels alone and dismissed post a brutal assault and rape. This hotel, police, and hospital all failed me as a tourist trying to simply sleep safely in my room on vacation. They picked the wrong woman to mess with!!