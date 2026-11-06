Komandante di Forsanan Armá, General Onno Eichelsheim ta bishitá personal militar den Region Karibe [🇦🇼🇳🇱🇺🇸]

E ofisial militar di rango mas haltu di Ministerio di Defensa, Komandante di Forsanan Armá, General Onno Eichelsheim, a hasi un bishita di trabou na Defensa den Region Karibe durante e ultimo dianan. Durante e bishita aki, Eichelsheim a bishita diferente unidat i kazèrne.

Na Curaçao, e Komandante di Forsanan Armá a bishita Base Naval Parera, Punto di Sosten di Wardakosta Hato, i Kazèrne di Marina Suffissant. Aki, el a hiba diskushonnan ku e personal militar di Curaçao i Marechosé Real Hulandes. Durante su bishita na Aruba, Eichelsheim a bishitá Kazèrne di Marina na Savaneta i a subi e barku di stashon Zr.Ms. Friesland pa e dia anual di nabegashon relashonal.

General Eichelsheim a papia ku personal militar tokante, entre otro, nan kontribushon na operashonnan di kombatimentu di droga i e sosten na polis i outoridatnan lokal.

Region den moveshon

Segun e General, Region Karibe semper ta un ‘region den moveshon’. “E parti Karibense di Reino nunka ta para ketu. Huntu ku outoridatnan lokal, koleganan di Marina, Ehérsito, i Marechosé ta disponibel tur dia pa garantisá siguridat di e islanan. Operashonnan di kombatimentu di droga, tareanan di alivio di emergensia, i apoyo na autoridatnan lokal ta tareanan importante pa Defensa den Region Karibe Ademas di e tareanan regular aki e region durante e ultimo aña tabatin di haber ku e tenshonnan entre Estados Unidos di Merka i Venezuela. Nos personal militar aki a duna un kontribushon signifikativo na visualisashon di e situashon, i mas ku tur kos, na protekshon di e islanan Mi tin un apresio grandi pa esei. Al final, huntu nos ta mantené e islanan sigur, sea kual sea e menasa.”

Gobièrno Hulandes ta invertí den Defensa pa sigurá ku forsanan armá ta kla pa mantené Reino y aliadonan sigur. Pa Region Karibe esaki ta enserá tambe un invershon den, entre otro, radarnan, medidanan kontra drone, oumento di orario di vuelo pa Wardakosta, i presensia permanente di un unidat di Marina. Defensa tambe ta invertiendo èkstra den ekipo, armamentu, i infrastruktura di Militar Karibense (CARMIL), ku ta hunga un ròl importante den seguridat regional.

Commandant der Strijdkrachten generaal Onno Eichelsheim bezoekt militairen in het Caribisch gebied

De hoogste militair van het ministerie van Defensie, de Commandant der Strijdkrachten generaal Onno Eichelsheim, bracht afgelopen dagen een werkbezoek aan Defensie in het Caribisch gebied. Tijdens dit bezoek heeft Eichelsheim verschillende eenheden en kazernes bezocht.

Op Curaçao bezocht de Commandant der Strijdkrachten Marinebasis Parera, Kustwacht Steunpunt Hato en Marinekazerne Suffissant. Hier ging hij in gesprek met de Curaçaose Militairen en de Koninklijke Marechaussee. Tijdens zijn bezoek aan Aruba bezocht Eichelsheim Marinierskazerne Savaneta en stapte hij aan boord van het stationsschip Zr.Ms. Friesland voor de jaarlijkse relatievaardag.

Generaal Eichelsheim sprak met militairen onder meer over hun bijdrage aan drugsbestrijdingsoperaties en de ondersteuning aan politie en lokale autoriteiten.

Regio in beweging

Volgens de generaal is het Caribisch Gebied altijd een ‘regio in beweging’. “Het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk staat nooit stil. Samen met de lokale autoriteiten zijn collega’s van de marine, landmacht en marechaussee elke dag inzetbaar voor de veiligheid van de eilanden. Drugsbestrijdingsoperaties, noodhulptaken en de ondersteuning van lokale autoriteiten zijn belangrijke taken voor Defensie in het Caribisch Gebied. Naast deze vaste taken, heeft het gebied het afgelopen jaar te maken gehad met de spanningen tussen de Verenigde Staten en Venezuela. Onze militairen hier hebben toen een belangrijke bijdrage geleverd aan de beeldopbouw van de situatie en bovenal aan de bescherming van de eilanden. Daar heb ik veel waardering voor. Uiteindelijk houden we samen de eilanden veilig, wat de dreiging ook is.”

De Nederlandse regering investeert in Defensie om te zorgen dat de krijgsmacht klaar is om het Koninkrijk en bondgenoten veilig te houden. Voor het Caribisch Gebied betekent dit ook een investering in onder meer radars, maatregelen tegen drones, meer vlieguren voor de kustwacht en de permanente aanwezigheid van een marinierseenheid. Ook investeert Defensie extra in de uitrusting, bewapening en infrastructuur van de Caribische Militairen (CARMIL), die een belangrijke rol spelen in de regionale veiligheid.

Commander of the Armed Forces, General Onno Eichelsheim visits military personnel in the Caribbean Region

The highest-ranking military officer within the Ministry of Defence, the Commander of the Armed Forces, General Onno Eichelsheim, recently paid a working visit to Defence operations in the Caribbean Region. During this visit, General Eichelsheim visited various units and barracks.

On Curaçao, the Commander of the Armed Forces visited the Parera Naval Base, the Hato Coast Guard Support Centre, and the Suffissant Naval Barracks. There, he spoke with Curaçaoan military personnel and members of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. During his visit to Aruba, General Eichelsheim visited the Savaneta Marine Barracks and boarded the station ship HNLMS Friesland for the annual ‘relations at sea’ day.

General Eichelsheim spoke with military personnel amongst other things, about topics including their contribution to counter-narcotics operations and the support provided to local police and authorities.

A region in flux

According to the General, the Caribbean is always a ‘region in flux.’ “The Caribbean part of the Kingdom never stands still. Together with local authorities, our colleagues from the Navy, the Army, and the Marechaussee, are deployabley every single day for the safety of the islands. Counter-narcotics operations, emergency relief efforts, and support for local authorities are key tasks for Defence in the Caribbean Region. Beyond these routine responsibilities, the region has also had to contend with tensions between the United States and Venezuela over the past year. Our military personnel here then played a vital role in building a picture of the situation and, above all, in protecting the islands. I have great appreciation for that. Ultimately, by working together, we keep the islands safe—regardless of the nature of the threat.”

The Dutch government is investing in Defence to ensure that the armed forces are prepared to keep the Kingdom and its allies safe. For the Caribbean region, this includes also investments in areas such as radar systems, counter-drone measures, increased flight hours for the Coast Guard, and the permanent presence of a Marine unit. Furthermore, Defence is making additional investments in the equipment, weaponry, and infrastructure of the Caribbean-based military forces (CARMIL), which play a vital role in regional security.