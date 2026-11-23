Diabierna anochi ultimo, partnernan y otro colaboradornan di Museo Arqueologico Nacional Aruba (MANA) tabata e prome personanan pa experiencia e exposicion nobo y fascinante “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves”, e resultado di mas di 25 aña di investigacion, dedicacion y colaboracion, y di e trabou continuo riba Aruba su Herencia Cultural Bou Awa.

MANA a keda honra cu e presencia di Sr. Leon Derksen, consehero di arqueologia maritimo na Agencia di Herencia Cultural di Hulanda (RCE), kende a habri e exposicion nobo tocante Aruba su arqueologia bou awa y tabata e prome bishitante pa comparti riba e muraya “Your Story Matters” den e exposicion.

Durante e anochi, MANA, como tambe RCE, hunto cu e casa y yiu muhe di e defunto Sr. Gino Wauben, a honra su memoria cu gran aprecio. Sr. Wauben, kende a bira un defensor apasiona pa proteha sitionan arqueologico bou awa, a haci un donacion generoso di su coleccion di artefactonan di SS Pedernales na e Museo. Su contribucion duradero awor por ser aprecia den e exposicion “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves”.

E exposicion aki a bira posibel cu e apoyo di partnernan importante, incluyendo RCE y INKFISH LLC. E apoyo financiero generoso di RCE tabata instrumental pa trece e exposicion aki na bida y a haci posibel pa comparti Aruba su herencia cultural bou awa cu publico. Desde 2021, RCE a traha hunto cu MANA pa fortifica e maneho y proteccion di herencia cultural maritimo y bou awa na Aruba y den Caribe Hulandes, incluyendo intercambio regional di conocemento.

E training di Maneho di Herencia Maritimo di RCE pa profesionalnan di herencia di tur seis isla, cu a tuma luga na Aruba na 2025, tabata un logro particularmente valioso. Cu e apoyo continuo di RCE, MANA por a avansa e investigacion continuo riba herencia cultural bou awa na San Nicolas Bay, den cooperacion cu IDNOVA, Aruba Conservation Foundation, y Aruba Bob Snorkel and Scuba.

E colaboracion cu INKFISH tambe a habri oportunidadnan nobo pa investigacion arqueologico bou awa. INKFISH a contribui directamente na e exposicion aki pa medio di modelonan digital 3D, printnan, y imagen di video di su expedicion reciente. Hopi otro partner, investigado y institucion a comparti nan conocemento, tempo y recursonan. MANA ta gradici Restaurant Marina Pirata pa a pone e “Spanish Olive Jar” disponible pa e exposicion aki. E exposicion aki ta realmente e resultado di un esfuerso colectivo, y e ta refleha loke por logra pa medio di colaboracion.

Nos ta invita bishitantenan local y internacional pa explora e exposicion nobo y fascinante aki na MANA, di dialuna pa diabierna, di 9’or di mainta pa 5’or di atardi. Periodicamente, nos lo introduci elementonan nobo pa haci e exposicion “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves” ainda mas atractivo pa nos bishitantenan regular. Pues, sigura di bolbe bishita nos!

New exhibition “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves” at MANA

Last Friday night, partners and other collaborators of the National Archaeological Museum Aruba (MANA) were the first ones to experience the fascinating new exhibit “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves”, the result of more than 25 years of research, dedication, and collaboration, and ongoing work on Aruba’s Underwater Cultural Heritage.

MANA was honored by the presence of Mr. Leon Derksen, maritime archaeology advisor at the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE), who opened the new exhibition on Aruba’s underwater archaeology and was the first visitor to share on the “Your Story Matters Wall” in the exhibition.

During the night, MANA, as well as RCE, together with the wife and daughter of the late Mr. Gino Wauben, honored his memory with great appreciation. Mr. Wauben, who became a passionate advocate for protecting underwater archaeological sites, made a generous donation of his collection of artifacts from the SS Pedernales to the Museum. His lasting contribution can now be appreciated in the exhibition “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves”.

This exhibition was made possible with the support of important partners, including RCE and INKFISH LLC. RCE’s generous financial support has been instrumental in bringing this exhibition to life and making it possible to share Aruba’s underwater cultural heritage with the public. Since 2021, RCE has worked with MANA to strengthen the management and protection of maritime and underwater cultural heritage in Aruba and the Dutch Caribbean, including regional knowledge exchange.

RCE’s Maritime Heritage Management training for heritage professionals from all six islands, held in Aruba in 2025, was a particularly valuable milestone. With RCE’s continued support, MANA could advance its ongoing underwater cultural heritage research in San Nicolas Bay, in cooperation with IDNOVA, the Aruba Conservation Foundation, and Aruba Bob Snorkel and Scuba.

The collaboration with INKFISH likewise opened new opportunities for underwater archaeological research. INKFISH contributed directly to this exhibition through digital 3D models, prints, and video footage from its recent expedition. Many other partners, researchers and institutions shared their knowledge, time and resources. MANA thanks Restaurant Marina Pirata for making their “Spanish Olive Jar” available for this exhibition. This exhibition is truly the result of a collective effort, and it reflects what can be achieved through collaboration.

We invite local and international visitors to explore this fascinating new exhibition at MANA, from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. Periodically, we will introduce new features to make the exhibition “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves” even more captivating for our repeat visitors. So, make sure to revisit!

Nieuwe expositie “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves” bij MANA

Afgelopen vrijdag avond, waren verschillende samenwerkingspartners van het Nacionaal Archaeologisch Museum Aruba (MANA) de eersten die de fascinerende nieuwe expositie over Aruba’s onderwater archeologie mochten ervaren. “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves”, is het resultaat van meer dan 25 jaren onderzoek, toewijding, samenwerking, en voortschrijdend werk in Aruba’s Onderwater Cultureel Erfgoed.

MANA was geëerd met de aanwezigheid van de heer Leon Derksen, maritiem archaeologie adviseur bij de Rijksdienst Cultureel Erfgoed in Nederland (RCE), die de nieuwe expositie over Aruba’s onderwater archeologie opende. Hij was de eerste bezoeker die zijn gedachte deelde op de “Your Story Matters Wall” in de tentoonstelling.

Gedurende de avond, heeft MANA, alsook RCE, samen met de vrouw en dochter van de onlangs overleden heer Mr. Gino Wauben, zijn nagedachtenis met grote waardering geëerd Mr. Wauben, die een gepassioneerde voorvechter was voor de bescherming van onderwater archaeologische vindplaatsen, had een waardevolle donatie van zijn collectie van de SS Pedernales artefacten aan het museum geschonken. Zijn blijvende bijdrage is nu te bewonderen in de expositie “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves”.

Deze tentoonstelling is mede mogelijk gemaakt met de steun van belangrijke partners, waaronder de RCE en INKFISH. De gulle financiële steun van de RCE was van onschatbare waarde om deze tentoonstelling tot leven te brengen en het onderwater cultureel erfgoed van Aruba met het publiek te delen. Sinds 2021 werkt de RCE samen met het MANA om het beheer en de bescherming van het maritiem en onderwater cultureel erfgoed op Aruba en in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk te versterken, onder meer door regionale kennisuitwisseling.

De training Maritiem Erfgoedbeheer van de RCE voor erfgoedprofessionals van alle zes de eilanden, die in 2025 op Aruba plaatsvond, was een bijzonder waardevolle mijlpaal. Met de voortdurende steun van de RCE kon het MANA zijn lopende onderzoek naar onderwatercultureel erfgoed in de ‘San Nicolas Bay’ voortzetten, in samenwerking met IDNOVA, de Aruba Conservation Foundation en Aruba Bob Snorkel and Scuba.

De samenwerking met INKFISH opende eveneens nieuwe mogelijkheden voor onderwater archeologisch onderzoek. INKFISH heeft rechtstreeks bijgedragen aan deze tentoonstelling met digitale 3D-modellen, prints en videobeelden van de recente expeditie. Vele andere partners, onderzoekers en instellingen hebben hun kennis, tijd en middelen gedeeld. MANA bedankt het restaurant Marina Pirata om de “Spanish Olive Jar” beschikbaar te stellen voor deze expositie. Deze tentoonstelling is dan ook het resultaat van een gezamenlijke inspanning en laat zien wat er door samenwerking kan worden bereikt.

Wij nodigen lokale en internationale bezoekers van harte uit om deze boeiende nieuwe expositie in het MANA te ontdekken, van maandag tot en met vrijdag van 9.00 tot 17.00 uur. Regelmatig voegen we nieuwe onderdelen toe om de tentoonstelling “Hidden Histories Beneath the Waves” nog aantrekkelijker te maken voor terugkerende bezoekers. Kom dus zeker nog eens terug!