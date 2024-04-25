[VIDEO] ECTEL Hands Over Spectrum Monitoring Vehicle to NTRC Saint Lucia  

Castries – Saint Lucia – 25th April 2024 – The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority, ECTEL, has provided a spectrum monitoring vehicle to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), Saint Lucia. This is to ensure that there is no interference to the frequencies assigned to licensed radio stations.

The handover of the spectrum monitoring vehicle took place at ECTEL’s 97th meeting of the Board of Directors on April 17, 2024. The vehicle was handed over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Philip Dalsou to Oliver Lawrence, a Commissioner of the NTRC. “It is my immense pleasure to receive this vehicle on behalf of the NTRC. This tool or vehicle will be put to good use that would greatly enhance the work of the NTRC,” expressed Mr. Lawrence.

The Managing Director of ECTEL, David Cox says the spectrum monitoring vehicle will give the NTRC the tools needed to safeguard against interference to assigned radio frequencies. According to Mr. Cox, “If you’ve got a radio station which is operating on one frequency, you do not want another radio station operating on that same frequency, that is going to cause problems. You also need to make sure that every new radio station that opens its doors has frequency for its use that does not cause any problems for any other radio station, otherwise, the radio station cannot function properly.”

This model and type of vehicle was chosen for its ability to access rough terrain and to be able to service the entire island. Some illegal operators can be mobile, transmitting from undisclosed locations. Mr. Cox went on to explain, “It will allow the NTRC the ability to investigate complaints, to go into areas where there are potential problems of interference and to ensure that those licences which are granted are enforced or that no one is breaking the law by using spectrum that is not allocated for their use.”

This handover fulfills one of ECTEL’s mandate to ensure the NTRCs in the five Contracting States are equipped to perform their duties as stipulated by law, ensuring consumers enjoy the highest level of service possible.

Visit us at www.ectel.int or follow us @ectel on Facebook and YouTube and @ectelauthority on Instagram and X for more information about our work. Watch the full report here:

Video News Release

ECTEL Hands Over Spectrum Monitoring Vehicle to NTRC Saint Lucia

The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority, ECTEL, has provided a spectrum monitoring vehicle to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, the NTRC, Saint Lucia.

This is to ensure that there is no interference to the frequencies assigned to licensed radio stations.

We get details in this report:

The handover of the spectrum monitoring vehicle took place at the 97th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority, ECTEL.

The vehicle was handed over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Philip Dalsou to Oliver Lawrence, a Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC.

Oliver Lawrence – Commissioner, National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC

The Managing Director of ECTEL, David Cox says the Spectrum Monitoring Vehicle will give the NTRC the tools needed to safeguard against interference to assigned radio frequencies.

David Cox – Managing Director, Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority

This model and type of vehicle was chosen for its ability to access rough terrain and to be able to service the entire island. Some illegal operators can be mobile, transmitting from undisclosed locations.

David Cox – Managing Director, Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority

This handover fulfills one of ECTEL’s mandate to ensure the NTRCs in the five Contracting States are equipped to perform their duties as stipulated by law, ensuring consumers enjoy the highest level of service possible.