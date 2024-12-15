Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta domina den liderazgo di sostenibilidad como e prome hotel na mundo pa gana dos puntuacion perfecto di 100% for di Green Globe

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – 10 di December, 2024 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta marca historia como e prome hotel na mundo cu dos puntuacion perfecto di 100% for di Green Globe, e certificacion lider pa sostenibilidad den turismo y biahe. E logro historico aki ta fortalece e posicion di e resort como un lider global den hospitalidad consciente pa medio ambiente. E programa di certificacion di Green Globe, conoci pa su standardnan riguroso, ta evalua mas di 380 indicadornan relaciona cu sostenibilidad ambiental, social y economico. E puntuacionnan perfecto di Bucuti & Tara ta refleha su compromiso firme na turismo sostenibel, convertiendo den e prome hotel den historia di Green Globe pa logra e distincion aki dos biaha.

CEO di Green Globe, Birte Pelayo, a elogia e “logro sin igual” di Bucuti & Tara, destacando e liderazgo notabel di e resort den biahe carbon-neutral. “Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort ta sigui pone un standard global pa sostenibilidad, demonstrando con un negoshi di turismo por lidera cu accion directo riba desafionan climatico mientras ta involucra huespednan y e comunidad local,” Pelayo a bisa.

E prome puntuacion perfecto ta basa riba e logro historico di Bucuti & Tara na 2020, ora el a bira e prome hotel den historia pa haña un puntuacion perfecto di Green Globe. E audit mas reciente di Green Globe a resalta varios iniciativanan di sostenibilidad cu a contribui na su rendimento perfecto. E iniciativanan ta inclui:

Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve: Na 2022, e resort, huntu cu Doño/CEO Ewald Biemans y su amiga Greta Marie Case, a regala Aruba un area di 32 acre/13 hectar di tereno den e curason di Noord, yama The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve. E reserva ta wordo reforesta den colaboracion cu e organisacion Ban Lanta y Planta. Ecosistemanan fragil ya ta despertando, y ora cu e preserva ta completamente desaroya cu un aproximado di 15,000 mata indigena, e preserva, cu ta funciona como un carbon sink, lo absorbe aproximadamente 375 tonelada di emisionnan di CO2 anualmente pa e futuro generacionnan di Aruba. Studiantenan di universidad local ta colabora cu e resort pa identifica especie nativo di planta y midi e nivelnan absorba di carbon. E esfuersonan aki ta sigui uni personal, huespednan, miembro di comunidad y negoshinan cu ta refleha un orguyo grandi pa nan cas

Na 2022, e resort, huntu cu Doño/CEO Ewald Biemans y su amiga Greta Marie Case, a regala Aruba un area di 32 acre/13 hectar di tereno den e curason di Noord, yama The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve. E reserva ta wordo reforesta den colaboracion cu e organisacion Ban Lanta y Planta. Ecosistemanan fragil ya ta despertando, y ora cu e preserva ta completamente desaroya cu un aproximado di 15,000 mata indigena, e preserva, cu ta funciona como un carbon sink, lo absorbe aproximadamente 375 tonelada di emisionnan di CO2 anualmente pa e futuro generacionnan di Aruba. Studiantenan di universidad local ta colabora cu e resort pa identifica especie nativo di planta y midi e nivelnan absorba di carbon. E esfuersonan aki ta sigui uni personal, huespednan, miembro di comunidad y negoshinan cu ta refleha un orguyo grandi pa nan cas Stimami Sterilisami , a wordo funda door di Bucuti & Tara na 2016 como un solucion humanitario pa e problema di sobrepoblacion di mascotanan di Aruba. E programa ta enfoca riba subsidia e costo di procedura di sterilisacion pa doñonan di mascota y organisacionnan di rescate. Te awor, Stimami Sterilisami a sterilisa casi 40,000 mascotanan. Ademas, e fundacion ta sigui boga pa cuido responsabel di mascotanan y ta crea consientisacion bou di e comunidad.

, a wordo funda door di Bucuti & Tara na 2016 como un solucion humanitario pa e problema di sobrepoblacion di mascotanan di Aruba. E programa ta enfoca riba subsidia e costo di procedura di sterilisacion pa doñonan di mascota y organisacionnan di rescate. Te awor, Stimami Sterilisami a sterilisa casi 40,000 mascotanan. Ademas, e fundacion ta sigui boga pa cuido responsabel di mascotanan y ta crea consientisacion bou di e comunidad. Limpiesanan mensual di lama: Un tradicion di mas di 32 aña na Bucuti & Tara, e limpiesa di lama ta cu ta tuma lugar cada luna ta regularmente elimina mas di 1,000 liber/454 kg di sushi anualmente, envolviendo personal y huespednan. Local y organisacionnan di e isla tambe ta wordo invita pa uni na esfuersonan.

Un tradicion di mas di 32 aña na Bucuti & Tara, e limpiesa di lama ta cu ta tuma lugar cada luna ta regularmente elimina mas di 1,000 liber/454 kg di sushi anualmente, envolviendo personal y huespednan. Local y organisacionnan di e isla tambe ta wordo invita pa uni na esfuersonan. Arte Local den renobacion: E transformacion reciente di Tara Lounge, casualmente sofistica di Bucuti & Tara, a incorpora mueblenan personalisa, sostenibel y trabounan di artisana local cu celebracion cultural.

Doño/CEO Ewald Biemans a expresa su orguyo pa e logro di e resort, bisando: “Ricibiendo un di dos score perfecto di Green Globe ta alimenta nos mision continuo pa proteha e beyesa natural di Aruba y comparti esaki cu nos huespednan, personal y comunidad.”

E dedicacion di Bucuti & Tara na sostenibilidad y bienestar ta asegurando cu cada estadia ta laga un impacto positivo riba e medio ambiente y futuro di Aruba. Pa mas informacion, bishita Bucuti.com.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, Leads as World’s First Hotel to Earn Two Perfect 100% Scores from Green Globe

EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – Dec. 13, 2024 – Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort made history as the first hotel in the world to achieve two perfect 100% scores from Green Globe, the leading certification for sustainability in travel and tourism. This landmark achievement solidifies the resort’s position as a global leader in eco-conscious hospitality. Green Globe’s certification program, renowned for its rigorous standards, evaluates over 380 indicators related to environmental, social, and economic sustainability. Bucuti & Tara’s perfect scores reflect its unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism, making it the first hotel in Green Globe’s history to earn this distinction twice.

Green Globe CEO Birte Pelayo praised Bucuti & Tara’s “unprecedented performance,” noting the resort’s remarkable leadership in carbon-neutral travel. “Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort continues to set a global standard for sustainability, demonstrating how a tourism business can lead with direct action on climate challenges while engaging guests and the local community,” Pelayo said.

This second perfect score builds on Bucuti & Tara’s historic achievement in 2020, when it became the first hotel ever to earn a perfect Green Globe score. The resort’s most recent Green Globe audit highlighted various sustainability initiatives that contributed to its flawless performance. These include:

Bucuti & Tara – GMC Nature Preserve : In 2022, the resort, along with Owner/CEO Ewald Biemans and island friend Greta Marie Case, gifted Aruba with a 32-acre/13-hectare prime stretch of land in the middle of busy Noord, called The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve. This preserve is being reforested in partnership with Ban Lanta y Planta and nature trails are being added. Fragile ecosystems are already awakening and when the reforestation is complete with 15,000 indigenous trees, more than 375 tCO2 emissions will be drawn down from the atmosphere each year for Aruba’s future generations. Local university students collaborate with the resort to identify native plant species and measure carbon sequestration rates. These efforts continue to draw together staff, guests and community members and businesses who reflect great pride for their Aruba home.

: In 2022, the resort, along with Owner/CEO Ewald Biemans and island friend Greta Marie Case, gifted Aruba with a 32-acre/13-hectare prime stretch of land in the middle of busy Noord, called The Bucuti Tara – GMC Nature Preserve. This preserve is being reforested in partnership with Ban Lanta y Planta and nature trails are being added. Fragile ecosystems are already awakening and when the reforestation is complete with 15,000 indigenous trees, more than 375 tCO2 emissions will be drawn down from the atmosphere each year for Aruba’s future generations. Local university students collaborate with the resort to identify native plant species and measure carbon sequestration rates. These efforts continue to draw together staff, guests and community members and businesses who reflect great pride for their Aruba home. Stimami Sterilisami. In 2016, the resort founded and is the primary funder of Stimami Sterilisami, a national spay/neuter program for local dogs and cats that humanely reduces pet overpopulation on island by providing subsidized spaying and neutering procedures and promotes responsible pet ownership. To date, almost 40,000 pets have been spayed or neutered and the program is expanding to provide fully complimentary spay and neuter procedures to rescue organizations and low income households.

In 2016, the resort founded and is the primary funder of Stimami Sterilisami, a national spay/neuter program for local dogs and cats that humanely reduces pet overpopulation on island by providing subsidized spaying and neutering procedures and promotes responsible pet ownership. To date, almost 40,000 pets have been spayed or neutered and the program is expanding to provide fully complimentary spay and neuter procedures to rescue organizations and low income households. Monthly Beach Clean-ups : A 32-year tradition at Bucuti & Tara, monthly beach clean-ups regularly remove more than 1,000 lbs/454 kg of debris annually, engaging staff and guests. Locals and island organizations are also invited to join the efforts.

: A 32-year tradition at Bucuti & Tara, monthly beach clean-ups regularly remove more than 1,000 lbs/454 kg of debris annually, engaging staff and guests. Locals and island organizations are also invited to join the efforts. Local Artistry in Renovations: The recent reimagining of Bucuti & Tara’s casually sophisticated Tara Lounge includes furniture handcrafted by local artisans, blending sustainability with cultural celebration.

Owner/CEO Ewald Biemans expressed his pride in the resort’s achievement, saying, “Receiving a second perfect score from Green Globe fuels our ongoing mission to protect Aruba’s natural beauty and share it with our guests, staff, and community.”

Bucuti & Tara’s dedication to sustainability and wellness ensures that each stay leaves a positive impact on Aruba’s environment and future. For more information, visit Bucuti.com.